Read full article on original website
Related
Will Marvel Snap Ever Get PVP Multiplayer?
With how popular "Marvel Snap" has become, players have asked one question again and again: When will the game allow matchmaking with friends? While the card battler already features PvP, some individuals would prefer to take on more familiar enemies in private lobbies than online strangers. Thankfully, developer Second Dinner has plans to grant this particular wish, though perhaps not in the manner players would expect.
IGN
Sony PlayStation 5 Restock Sale Scheduled for Nov 11 at 12 Noon; Here Is How to Pre-Order the Gaming Console, New Price in India, Features, and More
Get your finances in order! as PlayStation 5 stock is back in India for fans to pre-order. Interested customers should make sure that they're ready for the long-awaited restock for, which begins at 12 PM today. Here's every online retailer that will feature the PlayStation 5 restock today:. The upcoming...
We Already Know What Class The Next Overwatch 2 Hero Will Be
While "Overwatch 2" has mostly retained the series' signature gameplay, Blizzard Entertainment's follow-up to the highly popular hero shooter was released with some changes to the core formula — some better than others — and new characters to shake things up a bit. Upon its rocky launch on October 4, "Overwatch 2" shipped with three new heroes for players to choose from — Junker Queen, Sojourn, and Kiriko. Recently, Blizzard announced that a new Tank hero named Rammatra will be introduced on December 6 and will be attainable at Tier 55 in the game's Battle Pass. But apparently, Ramattra isn't the only new hero that will be added to "Overwatch 2" in the new future.
Marvel's Midnight Suns Is Borrowing One Of The MCU's Best Tricks
Superhero fans everywhere are eagerly anticipating the release of "Marvel's Midnight Suns" which promises them the opportunity to play as several of their favorite heroes from the extended Marvel universe. This game will feature a few of the characters from the MCU such as Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange and Iron Man. It will also have some who have had movies of their own outside the MCU such as Blade, Wolverine and Ghost Rider, and some that have yet to be seen on the silver screen, such as Magik and Nico Minoru. But while the new game seems to be pulling more directly from comic book lore and isn't directly beholden to anything from the live-action films, it seems that it will be taking advantage of an iconic trick that has become known as one the MCU's trademarks: post-credit scenes.
Gamespot
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Battle Pass Trailer Reveals Combat Map Design
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0's battle pass receives a complete overhaul this year, and the new Season 1 battle pass trailer gives the first look at the new multi-sector "combat map" design. Instead of having a linear pass of 100 tiers of unlockable items, Season 1...
Why You'll Probably Want To Switch To Sonic Frontiers' 60 FPS Mode
In "Sonic" games, there's nothing more important than going fast — well, except for being able to actually tell what's happening on screen. Sonic and friends can go ridiculously fast in every game, but the trade-off for this speed is the uncertainty of what's coming next as backgrounds blur and players inevitably run into walls or miss platforms. In the 3D games, it's easier to tell what's coming up as the perspective shifts from a side view to a behind-Sonic view — the main thing limiting players' ability to see what's going on in newer "Sonic" games is low FPS.
How To Add And Invite Friends In Warzone 2.0
Players everywhere have been battling it out in the free-to-play battle royale experience "Call of Duty Warzone 2.0," which finally launched on Nov. 16, 2022. Within just one quick match, players will notice there is a lot new with this sequel. In addition to a brand-new map (Al Mazrah) capable of holding 150 players, "Warzone 2.0" brings a new game mode called "DMZ," a handful of gameplay improvements, and a new battle pass. But, in its current state, "Warzone 2.0" has a few issues preventing players from fully enjoying the experience.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?
The newest installment of the everlasting "Pokémon" series releases for the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022, and with it comes a number of new mechanics and changes to the formula of the series as fans know it. "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet," companion games that make up the series' ninth Generation, are the first open-world games in the mainline series. Yes, "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" was also set in an open world, but it was technically a spinoff being developed at the same time as the new games.
Halo Infinite: How To Unlock The Clippy Cosmetics
The Free-to-play multiplayer title "Halo: Infinite" has a wide range of cosmetics and customization options for players to choose from. For example, players can pick up esports skins to support their favorite team or get their hands on a cat ear helmet from the in-game store. In addition, players can unlock free and premium cosmetics from the battle pass. But not everyone is a fan of this monetization system, with many complaining about the items being overpriced and exclusive.
Mei Is Returning To Overwatch 2 Very Soon Despite Last-Minute Delay
"Overwatch 2" developers at Blizzard have had quite a few problems to fix lately. They've had to set their sights on cheat makers to keep the game enjoyable, and one of the Heroes in the game, Mei, has been disabled since October 31. Mei was supposed to be added back into the game with the mid-season patch on November 15, but the patch was delayed due to a "critical issue." Now, fans have found out that the issue has been resolved, and the patch will be coming sooner than many thought.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Gets 2 Day One Releases at the Same Time
Xbox Game Pass subscribers have today gained not just one new day-one release, but two. As Game Pass members have come to expect from Xbox, new titles have been joining the subscription service on the same day of their actual launch for quite some time. And while this will surely continue to be a trend moving forward, Game Pass subscribers have today seen a rare double-helping of brand-new games to check out.
Marvel Fans Showing Franchise Fatigue, While DC Fans More Likely to Prefer Single Superhero Over Universe, Says New Fandom Study
Over one-third of Marvel fans feel fatigued from the constant stream of content served in theaters and on Disney+ this year, according to a new study released on Thursday by the fan platform Fandom. But the study also shows that Marvel fans are also far more inclined to watch any Marvel project in comparison to DC fans, who in turn are more likely to consume film and TV about a specific superhero rather than the entire DC catalogue. Those are a few of the extensive findings in the study, which drew from a survey of 5,000 entertainment and gaming fans between...
Lost Ark's Latest Patch Doesn't Fix An Infuriating Bug
The shady side of Amazon Studios has been well documented over the years due to its inexperience in the gaming industry and its history of releasing products that weren't up to modern quality standards. Just a few years ago, the studio released a free-to-play shooter called "Crucible" that was so bad it was subsequently pushed back into a closed beta and eventually pulled from the market altogether (via The Verge). And though the studio has since somewhat pulled itself together and released some quality titles, there have still been issues with these games. In particular, its most popular game, "Lost Ark," is currently affected by a game-breaking bug.
Have A Nice Death Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
Life as the Grim Reaper ain't easy. And in Magic Death Studios' breakout indie hit "Have a Nice Death," players get to experience just how difficult it is. Or, at least, might be. While there are plenty of video games where your character is forced to die and even more with characters we sadly lost in-game, this is relatively unique where you play death itself. A roguelike-platformer hybrid, "Have a Nice Death" was originally released in early access form for PC via Steam back in March 2022. However, like all early access titles, the time comes for it to either become a full release or be discontinued.
Why Halo Infinite's Forge Is Only Available Online
One of the most highly anticipated aspects of "Halo Infinite" is its Forge mode, which didn't launch with the original game a year ago. A lot of things iconic to the "Halo" franchise were missing from the game's release, not just Forge mode, including cooperative play in the game's campaign and missions as well as the beloved Big Team Battle mode introduced all the way back in "Halo 3."
Can Your PC Run Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0?
"Call of Duty Warzone 2.0" is a free-to-play battleground arena game that will allow "CoD" fans to fight it out in the Republic of Adal. Activision has overhauled the Gulag, added an all-new DMZ mode, and included several other upgrades to make this newest version of "Warzone" the most action-packed one yet. Players want to be certain they have the gear to play before they can jump in and start letting the bullets fly, though.
The Easiest Way To Unlock Modern Warfare 2's Ghost In Training Achievement
Though it's not the longest experience out there, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's" single-player campaign has been a massive success since the game's release. In the game's warmly received narrative, players rejoin Task Force 141 and its allies as they attempt to foil a dastardly terrorist plot. But unlike traditional war stories, the single-player campaign in "Modern Warfare 2" will take you into some unexpected areas, such as Mexico, where Task Force 141 will be required to take on a fierce local drug cartel.
ComicBook
PS Plus Adding One of PlayStation's Most Popular RPG Franchises
PlayStation Plus is adding over 20 PS4, PS5, and PS3 games later this month, including one of PlayStation's most popular RPG franchises. Unfortunately, you need to either be a PS Plus Premium subscriber or a PS Plus Extra subscriber. If you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber, you will not be getting access to the RPG franchise in question. For those that don't know: PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium are the two more expensive tiers of PS Plus that launched earlier this year. And if you hopped on board these tiers when they released or since then, you can look forward to playing various Kingdom Hearts games on November 15.
Warzone 2.0: How To Get Black Site Keys
"Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" is on the way, and with it will come plenty of new changes. Not the least of which is the brand new and enormous Al Mazrah map, the new DMZ mode, and lobby sizes of up to 150 players. Of course, that lobby size may change over time, as the first game did, but only time will tell.
Yoshinori Kitase Pushed Hard For Cloud To Keep His Smooth Moves In Final Fantasy 7 Remake
For better or worse, "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" diverges in some pretty major ways from 1997's "Final Fantasy 7." It strictly centers upon the initial "Midgar" portion of the original game, changes the combat system to action-based, and, most importantly for some, features some dramatic changes to the "Final Fantasy 7" timeline. In many cases, certain story elements have been altered or expanded, and there are even several sequences that weren't in the original game at all. These revisions have divided fans of the franchise, to say the least.
SVG
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0