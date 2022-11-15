Read full article on original website
Kingsport Christmas Parade to stream on WJHL.com
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Dec. 3, the Downtown Kingsport Association will host its annual Christmas Parade, and you can watch the full parade on WJHL.com. Join us at 6 p.m. to watch all the floats as they make their way through downtown Kingsport and Church Circle. The parade is set to conclude at 7:30 p.m.
Volunteers pack up toys for 2022 Santa Train
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Santa Train returns to the rails Saturday for the first time in two years to celebrate 80 years of bringing joy to Eastern Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee. Ahead of Saturday’s holiday trek, volunteers packed up donated toys and supplies in Kingsport Wednesday morning. Organizers of the regional tradition […]
Christmastime is here
Christmas decorations are going up in downtown Kingsport. Employees with the city's Traffic Division were hanging large wreaths and snowflakes on the light poles along East Center Street Wednesday morning. In the coming days, crews will be hanging similar decorations on Broad Street.
Date announced for Jonesborough tree lighting
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Jonesborough has announced the date and time for its annual Christmas tree lighting. The Lighting of the Tree ceremony will take place Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. next to the Washington County Courthouse. The event will feature performances by David Crockett High School’s madrigal singers, Jonesborough Elementary […]
LIST: 2022 Christmas events in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — It may be up for debate whether it is considered socially acceptable to deck your house in holiday decor before Thanksgiving, but one thing is for certain: Christmas is just around the corner, and it never hurts to plan ahead. That is why News Channel 11 compiled a list of holiday happenings that […]
Old-Fashioned Christmas Fair starts Friday
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Senior Center will be hosting its annual Old-Fashioned Christmas Fair on Friday and Saturday at the Kingsport Renaissance Center. Attendees can browse through baskets, greeting cards, woodworking crafts, hand-sewn and crocheted items, and much more — all created by Kingsport senior artisans.
Johnson City man at center of Silver Alert found
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said that a man who had been at the center of a Silver Alert Thursday morning has been found and is safe. Authorities say that Cooper lives with a medical condition that could have impaired his ability to return home. Police believed he may […]
Kingsport Neighborhood Commission almost finished with 'rebuilding year'
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Neighborhood Commission (KNC) helped serve meals to the homeless, fixed Little Library boxes and helped campaign to make cars in neighborhoods safe over the past six months, the body’s chairwoman said. “We’re always trying to get the word out,” Allana Leonberg said. “I don’t...
Elizabethton Chamber will once again host gingerbread contest
ELIZABETHTON — Once again this Christmas season, the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a gingerbread building contest and all the bakers and artists in the community are once again invited to submit their best creations. Last year, the contest was to have the best gingerbread image...
Neighborhood leaf collection continues in Johnson City
The city of Johnson City’s annual fall leaf collection period is continuing and will remain in effect until all leaves are collected. Several trucks will be used throughout the city and a minimum of two pickups should occur within each neighborhood during the leaf collection period.
Cocke Co. Emergency Management Agency asking for kids' clothes donations
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said they are asking for people to donate kids' clothing so they can make sure children stay warm over the winter. They said they were partnering with the Cocke County school system for donations. They also said they are...
The Miss Food City Pageant set to take place this weekend
ABINGDON — The next Miss Food City will be crowned at the annual pageant this weekend; the winner will represent Food City throughout the year at several events. The pageant will be held at Emory & Henry College in the McGlothlin Center for Arts on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Bristol philanthropist Don Nicewonder dies at 84
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Local businessman and philanthropist Don Nicewonder has died. His family said he passed away Saturday at the age of 84, due to a health-related issue, just hours before his 85th birthday. Nicewonder made money in the coal industry, eventually moving to Bristol, Virginia where he created “The Virginian” Golf Club and […]
St. Paul's Christmas Bazaar offers chance to 'shop with a purpose'
KINGSPORT — Shopping with a purpose. That’s the theme of St. Paul’s Christmas Bazaar, which promises to get your holiday shopping off to a roaring start this weekend with a wide range of artisanal crafts, home décor, jewelry, soups, baked goods, pet treats and more. Proceeds...
Fred Sauceman: Building community in Kingsport at Evelyn's Kitchen Table
The role of the server in the success of a restaurant is often underrated. Even the title itself is misleading. Servers do far more than tote food to the table. They are usually the diner’s first point of contact, helping to select the right seating location and setting the tone for the entire meal. Servers must know the menu inside and out, explaining daily features, accommodating special dietary requirements, and possessing inside information about the day’s most popular dishes and how many servings are left before they sell out.
New deli opens in Johnson City Mall
Al’s Deli had its grand opening last weekend in the Johnson City Mall. The deli, located right next to Pal’s in the food court, is owned and operated by Al Rugovac. He moved from the Bronx to Johnson City two years ago with his wife and six kids, but he already had connections in the area.
Northeast Tennessee counties to see funding for overdose response efforts
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Financial help is on the way to agencies in Northeast Tennessee trying to help address the substance abuse crisis. Johnson City-based Insight Alliance will likely be among the nonprofits chosen to help train and support first responders. Director Jennifer Berven said that the new money will help law enforcement connect […]
Free winter clothing giveaway held in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — With cold weather expected this week, a Kingsport church held a coat drive Saturday morning to help homeless and impoverished residents stay warm this winter. Abundant Life Fellowship held its Share the Warmth event, giving out free gloves, hats and coats to those in need. Danny Walker, Pastor of Abundant Life […]
WCSO promotes three to Sergeant
Sheriff Keith Sexton announced the promotions of Eric Bradford, Wes Mckinney and Vince Walters to Sergeant on Monday. “An assessment board which included a captain from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, screened nine candidates, all of which performed very well. These three displayed the required skills, knowledge and abilities we are looking for within our leadership,” said Sexton “Putting the right people in the right positions is essential for growing a team.”
1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report
1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report. 1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police …. 1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report. James, Nkamhoua Lead No. 22 Vols to 81-50 Victory …. James, Nkamhoua Lead No. 22 Vols to 81-50 Victory over...
