MrBeast vs PewDiePie: YouTube megastar MrBeast tops competitor in subscriber count battle
MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has overtaken rival PewDiePie to become the most followed individual YouTube creator.
Streamers Slam Elon Musk's Twitter Changes
Twitter is on fire, and not in a good way. Elon Musk finally took over the social media platform, ultimately agreeing to buy it for his original price. Since then, his reign has involved rolling out experimental changes with verification and all the bumps that come with it. It's not just a mere edit button anymore. Verification, which used to be for companies, public figures, journalists, and the like, is now in the hands of the public for $8 a month. That means major gaming companies have been impersonated and even worse, our favorites streamers' DMs. Ludwig, Valkyrae, and FaZe Banks are just some of the industry's content creators speaking out about how the new management has affected their Twitter life.
YouTube loosens restrictions on licensed music for Shorts
YouTube Shorts will now allow creators to take advantage of using 60-seconds of copyrighted music in their content. Not all songs will fall into the new cap as some will remain at the current 15-second limit.
MrBeast passes Pewdiepie to become YouTube's new number one guy
Pewdiepie said in August that he's ready to relinquish the top spot, and now it's finally happened.
YouTube Shorts can now include 60 seconds of music or sounds, up from 15 seconds before
Over the next few weeks, YouTube creators will begin to see the expanded options for adding music to their videos when using the audio picker in the YouTube app for iOS and Android. In some cases, the songs will only be 30 seconds in length, due to continued licensing restrictions, YouTube notes. The company, like TikTok and others, negotiates with songs’ rights holders, including the music label or distributor and publisher, before including the track in YouTube Shorts. While YouTube won’t comment on the state of its deals with its music industry partners, it says that most songs in its audio library will now have a maximum duration of up to 60 seconds.
Graphic videos of Takeoff's death are popping up on social media and fans are calling on platforms to take the clips down
The Migos rapper was killed at a bowling alley on Tuesday morning. Videos and images of the aftermath surfaced on social media and "hearing Quavo" trended.
Who is Jania Meshell? Leaked photos and videos viral on social media, Age and personal details explored!
The idea behind this article is that word is getting around to the point where everybody wishes they had more information about Jania Meshell. Since her photographs and videos became viral on Twitter, she has received a lot of interest from users of the internet who are curious to discover more about her and the viral film that was so effective in making her a household identity. It would appear that her audience is quite fond of the films that she has directed and produced herself. Stay tuned for further updates, as we will be providing more information very soon. Now, a few days ago, when this woman’s video went late on Twitter, where the video clips were quite inappropriate. Continue to read to know more about Jania Meshell, and make sure to visit our website to stay informed on the most recent events by reading about them there.
Emma Chamberlain Lands Exclusive Spotify Podcast Deal for ‘Anything Goes’
Emma Chamberlain is bringing her hit podcast Anything Goes exclusively to Spotify as part of a multiyear licensing deal with the audio giant. Beginning in early 2023, new episodes and the entire back catalogue of Anything Goes, currently distributed by Cadence13’s Ramble, will be available to stream exclusively on Spotify. More from The Hollywood ReporterMeet the 91-Year-Old Mastermind Behind 'Choose Your Own Adventure'Former Gimlet Podcast 'The Pitch' Joins Vox Media Podcast Network (Exclusive)Conan O'Brien Launching SiriusXM Channel “I’ve been listening to everything on Spotify since I was 14,” Chamberlain said in a statement. “Spotify has played a huge role in developing my...
Netflix Adds Feature That Removes Unwanted Users from Your Account
Netflix is making it easier for subscribers to kick unwanted users off their account. In an effort to curb illicit password sharing, the streamer is rolling out Manage Access and Devices, a feature in Account Settings that will allow users to view recent devices using their account to stream. Subscribers have been allowed to view recent streaming activity in the past, but had only been able to log out every device currently signed into their account rather than specific devices.
Millions of Facebook users warned to change setting to stay private on the app
CHECK your Facebook settings today – you might be giving your activity away. Plenty of users may find that they've been accidentally broadcasting their Facebook habits. Your Facebook app has a special alert called the Active Status. This lets you see when your friends and connections are online, or...
Facebook employees react to being laid off
After Facebook laid off thousands of workers, some are turning to LinkedIn or Twitter to share their accounts of the layoffs and search for new jobs.
Hulu Adds 14 New Channels to Pay-TV Package
Hulu subscribers will have even more channels to stream in their Live TV line-up. The streaming platform announced it has added 14 new channels, including Hallmark Channel, The Weather Channel, TheGrio Television Network, Comedy.TV and six channels from Vevo, the world’s leading music video network. Currently, Hulu Live TV subscription includes more than 85 channels featuring live sports, and national and local news.
How to hide likes on Instagram, for your posts or others
Tracking likes and comments on social media can negatively impact mental health and make posting on Instagram feel more like a popularity contest rather than a space to connect with people. On Instagram, you can hide likes, letting you and your followers focus more on content and less on how...
MrBeast overtakes PewDiePie as most followed person on YouTube
MrBeast has officially knocked PewDiePie off the top spot as the most subscribed YouTube creator.Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast online, is an American YouTube personality, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, who has pioneered a content genre focusing on expensive stunts, challenges and donations. The more popular he gets, the more money he gives away.On November 14, MrBeast surpassed PewDiePie’s subscriber count by several thousand. At the time of writing, he had 111,940,846 subscribers, while Swedish content creator PewDiePie had 111,846,735.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterIn September, MrBeast was the second YouTuber to hit an impressive milestone of 100 million...
How to get a YouTube video editor job and how much they earn
It's common for YouTubers to hire editors to help with their videos, both short and long form. Here's how to start earning money as a YouTube editor.
Quentin Tarantino: In the Near Future, Boutique Cinemas Will Thrive While Big Chains Flounder
Quentin Tarantino doesn’t recognize the film industry anymore. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” auteur opened up about the state of cinema while on the New York City leg of his book tour for essay anthology “Cinema Speculation.” During a conversation with moderator Elvis Mitchell at The Town Hall, Tarantino mused that the next four years are pivotal for the survival of movie theaters, speculating that while boutique cinemas will “thrive,” larger chains will flounder. Tarantino, to note, owns the historic New Beverly in Los Angeles. He said that he will be on the receiving end of said boutique cinema...
Netflix’s new feature lets subscribers kick devices off their accounts
The addition could help Netflix push more freeloaders to become subscribers as they’re kicked off the service, where they may have been logging in without the account holder’s knowledge. The new feature follows other recent launches also aimed at limiting account-sharing, like Profile Transfer, which arrived amid a broader crackdown as Netflix faced subscriber losses.
Don't Use Facebook? Here's How to Check if It Has Your Phone Number and Email, and Delete Them
When you sign up for Facebook, Instagram, or any other social media app, it typically asks you to upload your contacts. Doing so helps the app find and surface friends who have accounts, but there’s a tradeoff: your contacts often contain a trove of data about people who don’t use their apps.
Netflix Launches New Feature to Crack Down on Password Sharing
Netflix has started its move to curb unauthorized password-sharing by giving subscribers a way to lock down accounts. The streaming platform launched a new feature, Managing Access and Devices, that allows members to view all the recent devices that have streamed from a customer’s account and to log out of specific devices with one click.
FTX Documentary Underway in Bahamas From Oscar-Nominated Director David Darg (EXCLUSIVE)
The implosion of cryptocurrency platform FTX and its increasingly infamous founder Sam Bankman-Fried is the subject of a new documentary from premium nonfiction studio XTR. The company behind docs including “They Call Me Magic,” “Meet Me in the Bathroom” and the Emmy and Peabody award-winning “76 Days” is already in production on the untitled FTX feature. Oscar nominee and Emmy winner David Darg (“Body Team 12,” “You Cannot Kill David Arquette”) is directing and presently on the ground in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered and where Bankman-Fried is currently being questioned by securities officials. The project touts “unprecedented access to key...
