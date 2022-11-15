ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streamers Slam Elon Musk's Twitter Changes

Twitter is on fire, and not in a good way. Elon Musk finally took over the social media platform, ultimately agreeing to buy it for his original price. Since then, his reign has involved rolling out experimental changes with verification and all the bumps that come with it. It's not just a mere edit button anymore. Verification, which used to be for companies, public figures, journalists, and the like, is now in the hands of the public for $8 a month. That means major gaming companies have been impersonated and even worse, our favorites streamers' DMs. Ludwig, Valkyrae, and FaZe Banks are just some of the industry's content creators speaking out about how the new management has affected their Twitter life.
YouTube Shorts can now include 60 seconds of music or sounds, up from 15 seconds before

Over the next few weeks, YouTube creators will begin to see the expanded options for adding music to their videos when using the audio picker in the YouTube app for iOS and Android. In some cases, the songs will only be 30 seconds in length, due to continued licensing restrictions, YouTube notes. The company, like TikTok and others, negotiates with songs’ rights holders, including the music label or distributor and publisher, before including the track in YouTube Shorts. While YouTube won’t comment on the state of its deals with its music industry partners, it says that most songs in its audio library will now have a maximum duration of up to 60 seconds.
Emma Chamberlain Lands Exclusive Spotify Podcast Deal for ‘Anything Goes’

Emma Chamberlain is bringing her hit podcast Anything Goes exclusively to Spotify as part of a multiyear licensing deal with the audio giant. Beginning in early 2023, new episodes and the entire back catalogue of Anything Goes, currently distributed by Cadence13’s Ramble, will be available to stream exclusively on Spotify. More from The Hollywood ReporterMeet the 91-Year-Old Mastermind Behind 'Choose Your Own Adventure'Former Gimlet Podcast 'The Pitch' Joins Vox Media Podcast Network (Exclusive)Conan O'Brien Launching SiriusXM Channel “I’ve been listening to everything on Spotify since I was 14,” Chamberlain said in a statement. “Spotify has played a huge role in developing my...
Netflix Adds Feature That Removes Unwanted Users from Your Account

Netflix is making it easier for subscribers to kick unwanted users off their account. In an effort to curb illicit password sharing, the streamer is rolling out Manage Access and Devices, a feature in Account Settings that will allow users to view recent devices using their account to stream. Subscribers have been allowed to view recent streaming activity in the past, but had only been able to log out every device currently signed into their account rather than specific devices.
Hulu Adds 14 New Channels to Pay-TV Package

Hulu subscribers will have even more channels to stream in their Live TV line-up. The streaming platform announced it has added 14 new channels, including Hallmark Channel, The Weather Channel, TheGrio Television Network, Comedy.TV and six channels from Vevo, the world’s leading music video network. Currently, Hulu Live TV subscription includes more than 85 channels featuring live sports, and national and local news.
How to hide likes on Instagram, for your posts or others

Tracking likes and comments on social media can negatively impact mental health and make posting on Instagram feel more like a popularity contest rather than a space to connect with people. On Instagram, you can hide likes, letting you and your followers focus more on content and less on how...
MrBeast overtakes PewDiePie as most followed person on YouTube

MrBeast has officially knocked PewDiePie off the top spot as the most subscribed YouTube creator.Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast online, is an American YouTube personality, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, who has pioneered a content genre focusing on expensive stunts, challenges and donations. The more popular he gets, the more money he gives away.On November 14, MrBeast surpassed PewDiePie’s subscriber count by several thousand. At the time of writing, he had 111,940,846 subscribers, while Swedish content creator PewDiePie had 111,846,735.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterIn September, MrBeast was the second YouTuber to hit an impressive milestone of 100 million...
Quentin Tarantino: In the Near Future, Boutique Cinemas Will Thrive While Big Chains Flounder

Quentin Tarantino doesn’t recognize the film industry anymore. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” auteur opened up about the state of cinema while on the New York City leg of his book tour for essay anthology “Cinema Speculation.” During a conversation with moderator Elvis Mitchell at The Town Hall, Tarantino mused that the next four years are pivotal for the survival of movie theaters, speculating that while boutique cinemas will “thrive,” larger chains will flounder. Tarantino, to note, owns the historic New Beverly in Los Angeles. He said that he will be on the receiving end of said boutique cinema...
Netflix’s new feature lets subscribers kick devices off their accounts

FTX Documentary Underway in Bahamas From Oscar-Nominated Director David Darg (EXCLUSIVE)

The implosion of cryptocurrency platform FTX and its increasingly infamous founder Sam Bankman-Fried is the subject of a new documentary from premium nonfiction studio XTR. The company behind docs including “They Call Me Magic,” “Meet Me in the Bathroom” and the Emmy and Peabody award-winning “76 Days” is already in production on the untitled FTX feature. Oscar nominee and Emmy winner David Darg (“Body Team 12,” “You Cannot Kill David Arquette”) is directing and presently on the ground in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered and where Bankman-Fried is currently being questioned by securities officials.  The project touts “unprecedented access to key...
