Tom Brady Reportedly Not Happy With Gisele's New Man

Gisele Bundchen appears to have a new man and Tom Brady is reportedly questioning the timing of it. The supermodel, who divorced the legendary NFL quarterback earlier this fall, was spotted out with a notable jiu-jitsu instructor in Costa Rica. While reps for Gisele have denied that they are dating,...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Reacts To Getting Cut Tuesday

49ers quarterback Kurt Benkert was released from the team's practice squad this Tuesday. He confirmed the news on Twitter. Benkert, who signed with the 49ers in October, announced that his stint in San Francisco has come to an end. "I’ve been released by the 49ers. Really enjoyed this stint in...
SANTA CLARA, CA
NFL World Is Praying For Troy Aikman's Family

The National Football League is praying for legendary NFL quarterback Troy Aikman's family this week. Monday night, during the Commanders vs. Eagles broadcast, Aikman shared that he lost his mother last week. He returned to the broadcasting booth on Monday night. "She's watching from the skybox," Aikman said of his...
NFL Running Back Stunned By Cut Decision On Monday

The Arizona Cardinals made a surprising personnel move on Monday, releasing running back Eno Benjamin. Benjamin had played in all 10 games for the Cardinals so far this season, making three starts while James Conner was out with injury. It wasn't just fans who were shocked by his released either....
Packers Cut Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Mistake

Many people thought Amari Rodgers made his final mistake in a Packers uniform this past Sunday when he fumbled a punt against the Cowboys. Well, those people were right. On Tuesday, the Packers officially waived Rodgers. It's a strong statement by the team considering he was selected in the third round of the draft.
GREEN BAY, WI
Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment

The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Jerry Jones Reveals Why Odell Beckham Hasn't Signed Yet

Plenty of NFL teams have expressed interest in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr in recent weeks. However, the All-Pro wide receiver hasn't signed with anyone just yet. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones explained why. "In this particular case, start by asking, 'Why is it that you're able to...
Photos: Meet Michael Irvin's Longtime Wife

Few figures in the NFL world, if any, are more entertaining to follow than Michael Irvin during the season. The former Dallas Cowboys star turned TV analyst is must-watch whenever he's on ESPN or the NFL Network. It's especially true when Irvin is talking about his former team, who he remains a massive fan of.
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to killing of 3 Virginia football players by ex-Cavalier

Another act of senseless violence occurred yet again on Sunday night after it was reported that a former running back on the Virginia Cavaliers roster shot three Cavaliers dead, and wounded two others in an unfortunate encounter. University president James E. Ryan confirmed that Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were the ones who lost their lives in the tragic incident.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Must Overcome a Massive Issue

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Minnesota Vikings have a kicking issue. They did with Blair Walsh. They did with Dan Bailey. Now Kevin O’Connell has a kicking issue with returning veteran Greg Joseph. Make no mistake, this isn’t a Daniel Carlson situation. The Vikings did...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
49ers Signed Notable Quarterback On Tuesday Afternoon

Over the weekend, the San Francisco 49ers shut down the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of their game this weekend en route to a 22-16 win. Just a few days after the win, the 49ers decided to move on from a veteran quarterback. According to multiple reports, the team is moving on from Kurt Benkert.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'

Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
Massive Snowstorm Is Projected For NFL Game Sunday

The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. It could be a snowy, snowy game. Current weather projections are calling for more than a couple of feet of snow. Of course, we're days out from the game, so things can change, but right now, it's looking like serious weather is being projected.
CLEVELAND, OH
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Coach Departure

Charlotte reached into Big Ten country ion Tuesday to find a new head football coach. According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Charlotte is hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi. Poggi will replace Will Healy, who was fired earlier this season. The 62-year-old Poggi has been at Michigan for the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Packers Signed Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

After cutting wide receiver/punt returner Amari Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers quickly located a possible replacement. Green Bay signed Dede Westbrook to the practice squad on Tuesday. The team also added linebacker Tim Ward to the practice squad and signed running back Patrick Taylor to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
GREEN BAY, WI
Look: Lane Kiffin Speculation Is Swirling On Monday

Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels team lost a tough one to Nick Saban and Alabama on Saturday night. Following the loss, Kiffin expressed his severe disappointment with the result. The Ole Miss head coach is not happy just being competitive with the Crimson Tide; he wants to beat them.
OXFORD, MS
