Sand Hills Express
Food Pantry to Open in Mason City Today
MASON CITY – The Food Bank for the Heartland will be opening its food pantry in Mason City today, November 17 at 3 p.m. The pantry will be held at the First Baptist Church at 687 Prentiss St. in Mason City. It will operate as a drive-up service; food will be boxed up and loaded into vehicles, which means that those receiving food will not have to leave their cars, a blessing given current temperatures.
Sand Hills Express
Cain USA Beef Opens Doors Officially in Broken Bow
BROKEN BOW – When customers first walk in the doors of Cain USA Beef’s headquarters in Broken Bow, the first face they’re likely to see will be Dominator, a Colorado State University bull owned in part by Cain USA Beef’s head, Dr. Don Cain. In true...
Sand Hills Express
Broken Bow Athletic Booster Club Hosts Winter Sports Tip Off Tonight
The Broken Bow athletic booster club will host its annual winter sports tip off event tonight at Kinkaider Brewing Co. in Broken Bow. Central Nebraska’s Sports Source will be hosting a live radio show during the event featuring interviews with coaches and players of the Broken Bow winter sports teams including boys basketball, girls basketball, and wrestling. The public is invited to attend. The Broken Bow girls and boys basketball teams will each tip off their seasons on December first when they host Arcadia/Loup City for a girls and boys basketball doubleheader at the Indian gym. The Broken Bow wrestling team will also begin its season on December first when they travel to Wood River for a triangular with Wood River and Arcadia/Loup City.
Sand Hills Express
BBPS School Board Agenda: Monday, November 21
BROKEN BOW – The Broken Bow School Board will convene for its first regular meeting after November’s election at 7:30 p.m. in the Broken Bow High School board room. On the docket is the approval of the previous meeting’s minutes and the treasurer’s report and monthly claims.
Sand Hills Express
Blaine County Courthouse Closed Friday Afternoon
BLAINE COUNTY – The Blaine County Courthouse will be closed the afternoon of Friday, November 18 due to an illness, according to the courthouse. The courthouse intends to reopen Monday morning at its regular time.
