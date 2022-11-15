The Broken Bow athletic booster club will host its annual winter sports tip off event tonight at Kinkaider Brewing Co. in Broken Bow. Central Nebraska’s Sports Source will be hosting a live radio show during the event featuring interviews with coaches and players of the Broken Bow winter sports teams including boys basketball, girls basketball, and wrestling. The public is invited to attend. The Broken Bow girls and boys basketball teams will each tip off their seasons on December first when they host Arcadia/Loup City for a girls and boys basketball doubleheader at the Indian gym. The Broken Bow wrestling team will also begin its season on December first when they travel to Wood River for a triangular with Wood River and Arcadia/Loup City.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO