Mind of Mike: Jimbo's Point of No Return

Mike Farrell runs down the litany of reasons why Jimbo Fisher cannot be the head coach of Texas A&M in 2023

The Mind of Mike is a scary place. And in it there is no world where Jimbo Fisher returns.

At first it was intriguing. Then it was kind of fun because he’s such an egomaniac and narcissist. Now it’s just annoying. What am I talking about? The Jimbo Fisher excuses week after week. Now the team is 3-7 with no chance to make a bowl this season and very likely to finish 4-8 after a pre-season No. 6 ranking. And I’m seriously annoyed.

Oct 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. © Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

I keep seeing Jimbo say how together this team is, how hard they play and work in the weight room and how young they are and starting to come together. He’s in year five of a deal that pays him $95 million guaranteed. Is there any level of responsibility or embarrassment? Has he shown an ounce of anger aside from berating players in practice and shifting the blame? Sure he says he needs to coach them up better every week but his demeanor and arrogant reputation reek of falsity. It has come to the point where this is simply robbery. He’s stealing money at this point.

Jimbo is all about Jimbo and that’s the way it was at Florida State as well. The man can do no wrong and is one of the best finger pointers in college football. This is a team that lost to Appalachian State early in the season and just lost to a horrible Auburn team. Close losses don’t count in year five when you’re making this much money. So the moral victories of playing close with Alabama, Ole Miss and others doesn’t mean squat. Fisher was hired to win the SEC West and beat these teams, not be happy his team is playing hard and losing close ones.

Oct 1, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher stands on the sidelines during the third quarter of the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. © Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

I defended Fisher when the NIL accusations went flying from Nick Saban and others in regard to that No. 1 class in 2022. Why? Because I know how hard coaches work in recruiting players and to just simplify it to dollars and cents annoys me. But NIL or not, a coach has the responsibility to develop the players he recruits and Fisher has become horrible at that since he lucked into a natty with Jameis Winston carrying his water. And his refusal to give up play-calling responsibilities and deny this offensive embarrassment week after week has become tiresome.

So what’s next? Get ready for an off-season of digging into the A&M program by the same boosters who decided it was a good idea to give this guy $95 million guaranteed. What Auburn tried to do to Bryan Harsin could become a reality in College Station as every effort to get out of this contract “for cause” will be maximized. I’m not saying off field scandal or anything like that, I’m talking about a program in a situation where it may have to pull the pin on a grenade to get out of an impossible situation and start over in rubble. That’s how bad things have gotten.

Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher shakes hands with Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban at Bryant-Denny Stadium. © Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

I spoke to one source about the “for cause” likelihood at A&M and he didn’t have any knowledge of a plan in place. However, I was told that “I’m pretty sure they can dig up a few things to make that happen.”

Whatever it takes, “for cause” or an $86 million buyout, this situation has gone beyond fixable for A&M as recruiting is falling apart and the perception of the program is comedic fodder at this point. Change is in order and there’s no denying that.