ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Mind of Mike: Jimbo's Point of No Return

By Mike Farrell
Mike Farrell Sports
Mike Farrell Sports
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XXRYq_0jBY7CpP00

Mike Farrell runs down the litany of reasons why Jimbo Fisher cannot be the head coach of Texas A&M in 2023

The Mind of Mike is a scary place. And in it there is no world where Jimbo Fisher returns.

At first it was intriguing. Then it was kind of fun because he’s such an egomaniac and narcissist. Now it’s just annoying. What am I talking about? The Jimbo Fisher excuses week after week. Now the team is 3-7 with no chance to make a bowl this season and very likely to finish 4-8 after a pre-season No. 6 ranking. And I’m seriously annoyed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3skbNf_0jBY7CpP00
Oct 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium.

© Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

I keep seeing Jimbo say how together this team is, how hard they play and work in the weight room and how young they are and starting to come together. He’s in year five of a deal that pays him $95 million guaranteed. Is there any level of responsibility or embarrassment? Has he shown an ounce of anger aside from berating players in practice and shifting the blame? Sure he says he needs to coach them up better every week but his demeanor and arrogant reputation reek of falsity. It has come to the point where this is simply robbery. He’s stealing money at this point.

Jimbo is all about Jimbo and that’s the way it was at Florida State as well. The man can do no wrong and is one of the best finger pointers in college football. This is a team that lost to Appalachian State early in the season and just lost to a horrible Auburn team. Close losses don’t count in year five when you’re making this much money. So the moral victories of playing close with Alabama, Ole Miss and others doesn’t mean squat. Fisher was hired to win the SEC West and beat these teams, not be happy his team is playing hard and losing close ones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AfIqq_0jBY7CpP00
Oct 1, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher stands on the sidelines during the third quarter of the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.

© Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

I defended Fisher when the NIL accusations went flying from Nick Saban and others in regard to that No. 1 class in 2022. Why? Because I know how hard coaches work in recruiting players and to just simplify it to dollars and cents annoys me. But NIL or not, a coach has the responsibility to develop the players he recruits and Fisher has become horrible at that since he lucked into a natty with Jameis Winston carrying his water. And his refusal to give up play-calling responsibilities and deny this offensive embarrassment week after week has become tiresome.

So what’s next? Get ready for an off-season of digging into the A&M program by the same boosters who decided it was a good idea to give this guy $95 million guaranteed. What Auburn tried to do to Bryan Harsin could become a reality in College Station as every effort to get out of this contract “for cause” will be maximized. I’m not saying off field scandal or anything like that, I’m talking about a program in a situation where it may have to pull the pin on a grenade to get out of an impossible situation and start over in rubble. That’s how bad things have gotten.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dcx0W_0jBY7CpP00
Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher shakes hands with Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

© Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

I spoke to one source about the “for cause” likelihood at A&M and he didn’t have any knowledge of a plan in place. However, I was told that “I’m pretty sure they can dig up a few things to make that happen.”

Whatever it takes, “for cause” or an $86 million buyout, this situation has gone beyond fixable for A&M as recruiting is falling apart and the perception of the program is comedic fodder at this point. Change is in order and there’s no denying that.

Comments / 3

George Batcheler
1d ago

First you need to blame the athletic director who gave Jimbo this outrageous contract, and the A.D. was the same person who secretly have A & Ms approval for t.u. To enter the SEC… he needs to be fired first for cause- failure to adhere to his fiduciary responsibilities to the university…Jimbo needs to find and sign a power house offensive coordinator for next year before the LSU game… otherwise many of the current players will probably enter the transfer portal and to prevent a total collapse of this years upcoming recruiting class…

Reply
3
Related
thecomeback.com

Paul Finebaum questions Jimbo Fisher’s credibility

After another disappointing loss Saturday to the Auburn Tigers, the Texas A&M Aggies, once ranked No. 6 in the country, find themselves at 3-7 and no longer bowl-eligible. Despite the record, the likelihood of Jimbo Fisher being fired after the season is fairly low because of his $86 million buyout, though not impossible according to Paul Finebaum.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
ClutchPoints

Sam Pittman gives Arkansas football two options amid brutal season

The Arkansas Razorbacks are not living up to the expectations in the 2022 college football season. Arkansas football still has just five wins. The Razorbacks failed to recover from an embarrassing 21-19 loss to the Liberty Flames at home on Nov. 5, as Sam Pittman and his team fell short of taking down No. 7 LSU Tigers last Saturday in a 13-10 defeat in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment

The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Reveals His Major 'Upset Alert' Pick

College football analyst Paul Finebaum believes the unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs could notch their first loss of the season against Baylor this weekend. Finebaum predicted the No. 4 team in the nation would fall to the Texas Longhorns this past weekend, but he was incorrect. He's "doubling down" on his TCU doubts heading into Saturday's game in Waco.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has A New Coach In Mind For Oklahoma

From the top-10 to 5-5, Brent Venables' first year at Oklahoma has largely been a disaster. Paul Finebaum has been among the most vocal when it comes to the Venables hire. And over the weekend, the ESPN commentator continued his criticisms on the network's college football podcast, while also floating a potential replacement for the Sooners coach.
NORMAN, OK
The Tuscaloosa News

The latest Alabama football bowl projections ahead of Austin Peay game

Alabama football won't be in the College Football Playoff. That's the only fair amount of certainty right now about the postseason for this team. The Crimson Tide (8-2, 5-2 SEC) has two losses, and no two-loss team has ever reached the CFP. There might have been a path if Alabama won out, got some help and beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. LSU won the SEC West, though, so that path has disappeared. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Brown Sports

ESPN’s David Pollack takes issue with 1 CFP ranking

ESPN analyst David Pollack took issue with one ranking released during this week’s College Football Playoff rankings show. Pollack was one of the analysts on set for the release show that took place on Tuesday. Clemson was ranked at No. 9 with their 9-1 record. Next up, it was revealed that 8-2 Alabama was ranked ahead of Clemson at No. 8.
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaytradition.com

4-star CB Daniel Harris decommits from Georgia, names B1G 3 teams in heavy pursuit

Talented 4-star Class fo 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris announced Monday that he has decommitted from Georgia and will be opening up his recruitment. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in heavy pursuit for his talents. Georgia originally beat out Harris’ 4-team list that included all 3 listed B1G teams.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan Coach Departure

Charlotte reached into Big Ten country ion Tuesday to find a new head football coach. According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Charlotte is hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi. Poggi will replace Will Healy, who was fired earlier this season. The 62-year-old Poggi has been at Michigan for the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

RB commitment parts ways with Vols

One of Tennessee's Class of 2023 commitments is officially back on the market. Running back Will Stallings, a senior at Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has parted ways with the Vols. "Like to say thanks to Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Mike Farrell Sports

Mike Farrell Sports

New York, NY
452
Followers
196
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

A one stop shop for everything from high school football recruiting to college football coverage, the transfer portal and the NFL Draft. All things football all the time.

 https://mikefarrellsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy