Man sentenced for firing shots into occupied home
HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wayne County man has been sentenced to a maximum of 10 years for firing shots into an occupied home in Salem Township. On August 3, 2021, officials say Delade was talking with someone outside an occupied residence in Hamlin, PA. Following the conversation, investigators said Delade fired several rounds […]
Three charged with illegal firearm transfer
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a man in custody who now faces charges for allegedly selling two guns to someone who was not allowed to own them. On April 2, troopers say Anthony Chesla, 38 from Banks Township, was admitted to a mental health facility for an incident involving a firearm the day prior. […]
Woman killed in Wayne County crash
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Wayne County just released information late Wednesday night about a deadly crash Tuesday. Troopers say a car pulled into the path of a dump truck on Route 507 in Dreher Township, near the Pike County line outside of Newfoundland. Investigators say a...
Man sentenced for drug, ‘pipe-style bomb’ charges
HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a Wayne County man was sentenced for having drugs, rifles, ammo, and a “pipe-style bomb” on his property. According to the district attorney, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant at Jeffrey Johnson’s property on February 15. Sheriffs said they discovered a deer with no harvest tags, […]
Woman sentenced for assaulting officers
DUNMORE, Pa. — A woman was sentenced for assaulting officers in Lackawanna County in 2020. It happened when police responded to a fight at the Sleep Inn on Monahan Avenue. Erica Reeder kicked officers and spit on them, claiming she had COVID, as they tried to put her in a patrol car.
Man sentenced after bomb scare in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Wayne County will spend nearly two years in prison for causing a bomb scare back in February. While serving a warrant on Jeffrey Johnson's property in Preston Township, officials say they found wild animal remains, rifles, ammo, and drugs. They also found...
Two women charged with buying guns for gang member
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging two women who they say bought five handguns and gave them to an alleged gang member. According to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, in August 2022 officers were alerted to a possible straw purchase of a Taurus and Ruger 9mm pistols by The Cabin Armory […]
Man struck in hit-and-run, PSP investigates
LAUSANNE TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident where a man was hit by a car that left the scene. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday, November 12, troopers were called to Buck Mountain Road in Lausanne Township for a car hitting a pedestrian. PSP said through an investigation it […]
Bomb scare leads to 22-72 month sentence for Wayne Co. man
PRESTON PARK, WAYNE CO, (WOLF) — The Wayne County District Attorney announced today the sentencing of a man police found to have drugs, rifles, ammo, and a “pipe-style bomb” on his property earlier this year. On February 15, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant at...
Previously convicted felon accused of having multiple guns without serial numbers
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police said they found multiple guns on a convicted felon that allegedly pulled on a gun on his girlfriend earlier that day. Police officers say a woman living in the 100 block of East Broad Street, Nanticoke, called police just after noon on Monday to have Walter Breita, 39, of […]
Carbondale police raid uncovers drugs and multiple explosives
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Carbondale Police Department conducted a raid on Monday where they say various drugs and even materials for explosives were recovered. Chief Brian Bognatz of Carbondale Police Department says around 2:00 p.m., they raided a house on the 60 block of Shannon Street and arrested one person, Trevor Morris. According […]
Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan
Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan
Crash in Tunkhannock under investigation
The cause of motor vehicle collision Wednesday that left one vehicle resting on the roof of a home on State Route 307 in Tunkhannock Township
Man wanted, police investigate golf club break-in
KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a suspect who they say broke into a golf club in Carbon County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 10:20 p.m. a white man, in his 20s-30s, broke into the Mount Laurel Golf Club in Kidder Township. […]
The Unsolved: Jolene Lakey's family still searching
The Lakey family from Scranton lost their best hope for answers in Jolene's disappearance. Jolene Lakey, age 11, disappeared while walking back to her Scranton home in 1986. For decades, her family has hoped for a break in the case. But new information may mean Jolene's case will never be solved.
New $1.4 Million Truck at Friendship Fire Company in Danville
DANVILLE – A Danville fire department is celebrating their new $1.4 million fire truck. Friendship Fire Company held a housing ceremony last Saturday afternoon, they received the new aerial truck at the end of September. The fire company says it spent the last few years raising money, and also...
Easton Man Dies Snowy Route 11 Crash in Montour County
DANVILLE- A man from Easton is dead after a crash outside Danville last night just before 7:00. Mahoning Township Police say the unidentified man was driving a commercial vehicle on Route 11 in Mahoning Township when he lost control due to the winter weather road conditions. He crashed into an...
Police seek missing Pottsville man
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Police are looking for a missing man in Schuylkill County. Zachary Vidal, 27, has not talked to his family for several weeks, said Pottsville police. He is believed to be homeless, and has extensive mental health issues and drug and alcohol problems, police said. He often walks...
PSP investigating hacks on Walmart accounts
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating two separate hacks where multiple items were purchased through a victim’s Walmart accounts. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in Schuylkill County, troopers were told of a theft where an unknown suspect accessed the victim’s Walmart account. PSP says the hacker was able to place an order through the […]
Regional Hospital of Scranton merges with Moses Taylor Hospital
(WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has approved the merger of the Regional Hospital of Scranton with Moses Taylor Hospital. This means the hospitals will now operate under one license called Commonwealth Health, which took effect on Sunday. In a statement, Michael Curran, the CEO of the two...
