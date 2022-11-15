ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

WBRE

Man sentenced for firing shots into occupied home

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wayne County man has been sentenced to a maximum of 10 years for firing shots into an occupied home in Salem Township. On August 3, 2021, officials say Delade was talking with someone outside an occupied residence in Hamlin, PA. Following the conversation, investigators said Delade fired several rounds […]
HAMLIN, PA
WBRE

Three charged with illegal firearm transfer

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a man in custody who now faces charges for allegedly selling two guns to someone who was not allowed to own them. On April 2, troopers say Anthony Chesla, 38 from Banks Township, was admitted to a mental health facility for an incident involving a firearm the day prior. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman killed in Wayne County crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Wayne County just released information late Wednesday night about a deadly crash Tuesday. Troopers say a car pulled into the path of a dump truck on Route 507 in Dreher Township, near the Pike County line outside of Newfoundland. Investigators say a...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for drug, ‘pipe-style bomb’ charges

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a Wayne County man was sentenced for having drugs, rifles, ammo, and a “pipe-style bomb” on his property. According to the district attorney, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant at Jeffrey Johnson’s property on February 15. Sheriffs said they discovered a deer with no harvest tags, […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman sentenced for assaulting officers

DUNMORE, Pa. — A woman was sentenced for assaulting officers in Lackawanna County in 2020. It happened when police responded to a fight at the Sleep Inn on Monahan Avenue. Erica Reeder kicked officers and spit on them, claiming she had COVID, as they tried to put her in a patrol car.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

WBRE

Two women charged with buying guns for gang member

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging two women who they say bought five handguns and gave them to an alleged gang member. According to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, in August 2022 officers were alerted to a possible straw purchase of a Taurus and Ruger 9mm pistols by The Cabin Armory […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man struck in hit-and-run, PSP investigates

LAUSANNE TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident where a man was hit by a car that left the scene. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday, November 12, troopers were called to Buck Mountain Road in Lausanne Township for a car hitting a pedestrian. PSP said through an investigation it […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Bomb scare leads to 22-72 month sentence for Wayne Co. man

PRESTON PARK, WAYNE CO, (WOLF) — The Wayne County District Attorney announced today the sentencing of a man police found to have drugs, rifles, ammo, and a “pipe-style bomb” on his property earlier this year. On February 15, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant at...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Carbondale police raid uncovers drugs and multiple explosives

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Carbondale Police Department conducted a raid on Monday where they say various drugs and even materials for explosives were recovered. Chief Brian Bognatz of Carbondale Police Department says around 2:00 p.m., they raided a house on the 60 block of Shannon Street and arrested one person, Trevor Morris. According […]
CARBONDALE, PA
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan

Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan. Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro …. Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan. 1,000 coats donated for Coats for Kids campaign. 1,000 coats donated for Coats for Kids campaign. Ballot counting continues in Luzerne County. Ballot counting continues in Luzerne County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Man wanted, police investigate golf club break-in

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a suspect who they say broke into a golf club in Carbon County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 10:20 p.m. a white man, in his 20s-30s, broke into the Mount Laurel Golf Club in Kidder Township. […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

The Unsolved: Jolene Lakey's family still searching

The Lakey family from Scranton lost their best hope for answers in Jolene's disappearance. Jolene Lakey, age 11, disappeared while walking back to her Scranton home in 1986. For decades, her family has hoped for a break in the case. But new information may mean Jolene's case will never be solved.
SCRANTON, PA
wkok.com

New $1.4 Million Truck at Friendship Fire Company in Danville

DANVILLE – A Danville fire department is celebrating their new $1.4 million fire truck. Friendship Fire Company held a housing ceremony last Saturday afternoon, they received the new aerial truck at the end of September. The fire company says it spent the last few years raising money, and also...
DANVILLE, PA
wkok.com

Easton Man Dies Snowy Route 11 Crash in Montour County

DANVILLE- A man from Easton is dead after a crash outside Danville last night just before 7:00. Mahoning Township Police say the unidentified man was driving a commercial vehicle on Route 11 in Mahoning Township when he lost control due to the winter weather road conditions. He crashed into an...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek missing Pottsville man

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Police are looking for a missing man in Schuylkill County. Zachary Vidal, 27, has not talked to his family for several weeks, said Pottsville police. He is believed to be homeless, and has extensive mental health issues and drug and alcohol problems, police said. He often walks...
POTTSVILLE, PA
WBRE

PSP investigating hacks on Walmart accounts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating two separate hacks where multiple items were purchased through a victim’s Walmart accounts. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in Schuylkill County, troopers were told of a theft where an unknown suspect accessed the victim’s Walmart account. PSP says the hacker was able to place an order through the […]
WOLF

Regional Hospital of Scranton merges with Moses Taylor Hospital

(WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has approved the merger of the Regional Hospital of Scranton with Moses Taylor Hospital. This means the hospitals will now operate under one license called Commonwealth Health, which took effect on Sunday. In a statement, Michael Curran, the CEO of the two...
SCRANTON, PA

