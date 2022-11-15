Read full article on original website
Record-Breaking Cold Weather Forces Freeze Warning For 46 Million Americans
Averages temperatures could dip by 15-30 degrees in affected areas over the next two or three days.
natureworldnews.com
Unsettled Weather with a Barrage of Heavy Rain and Mountain Snow to Continue in the Western United States Next Week
Unsettled weather with a barrage of heavy rain and mountain snow will once again affect the Western United States, according to meteorologists. At least two storms will hit the region aggravated by an atmospheric river persisting over the region. There is a risk of flooding due to this weather event.
natureworldnews.com
Persistent Snowy Weather to Cause Potential Travel Chaos in the Rockies
Snowy weather will continue to blanket the Rocky Mountains with thick snow and cold temperatures in the remainder of the current week, according to weather forecasters, who also predicted the cold weather can cause travel chaos for the upcoming Thanksgiving national holiday next week. The short-range forecast suggested travelers to...
Winter is coming: First blizzard of the season set to drop snow across north-central US
The first blizzard of the winter season is targeting North and South Dakota as well as areas of Montana, Minnesota and Nebraska with a foot of snow.
1st winter storm of the season hits four states
The first winter storm of the season arrived in four states on Thursday, bringing with it 50 mile-per-hour winds and as much as two-feet of snow.
watchers.news
Major winter storm forecast to impact parts of the Northern Plains, U.S.
There is increasing confidence that a significant winter storm will affect parts of the Northern Plains later this week. While uncertainty into the exact track and strength of this system remains, it is likely that some areas will receive heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Confidence continues to increase that...
Second round of heavy lake effect snow begins late Thursday
After the first round of heavy lake effect snow on Wednesday evening, another round of heavy snow is set to begin Thursday evening. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
KOMO News
Pacific storm brings triple threat of flooding rain, damaging winds, heavy mountain snow
Wednesday night was the coldest in western Washington since last spring. But now the clouds are quickly increasing as a powerful Pacific storm looks to bring the triple threat of flooding rain, damaging wind and heavy mountain snow. Rain arrives along the coastal beaches after lunch on Thursday, filling in...
Fall Storm Could Bring First Major Snowfall to Northeast US
Days after Hurricane Nicole slammed regions across Florida, yet another fall storm could potentially bring significant precipitation to the U.S. Multiple states throughout the north and southeastern U.S. impacted by the storm could see their first measurable snowfalls of the season. Southern States to See Another Cold Weather Event. The...
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-17 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-18 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow, rain and freezing rain expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could cause briefly low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Driving and walking surfaces will become very slippery as ice forms on the ground.
Southern US States Face Severe Storm Risks as Snow Moves In
A strong storm system is ushering in winter weather across the United States that week with some of the southern states expected to see accumulating snowfalls. Additionally, some of these areas expecting marked snowfalls are facing severe storm conditions. Especially as an arctic chill flies in with the accumulations. Weather...
natureworldnews.com
Thanksgiving Travel 2022 Will Be Chaotic Due to Severe Weather Conditions Affecting Over 54 Million Americans
The early week of November was marked by chilly rain. Widespread cooldowns, heavy snow, blizzards, and severe weather conditions were the weather-related reports that occurred in some portions of the United States. In line, the latest weather forecast showed that severe weather conditions could affect Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving is one of...
natureworldnews.com
Portions of U.S. Could Expect Mountain Snow and Heavy Rain Starting Early Next Week
As some parts of the U.S suffer from unseasonably warm temperatures, the latest forecast said that portions of the Western U.S could expect heavy rain and mountain snow until early in early next week. The colder air and potent storms could cause to unleash rain and mountain snow. Residents enjoying...
natureworldnews.com
Major Weather Pattern Change Possible Across the Pacific Northwest and Western United States [NWS]
Major weather pattern change is expected across the Pacific Northwest and Western United States starting Friday, October 21, until the weekend, bringing inclement weather conditions and below-average temperatures. The shift from warm to cold weather is due to a strong cold front that will move from the Northwest to the West over the weekend, causing heavy mountain snowfall and gusty winds regionwide.
Significant weekend storm brings heavy snow, rain, and wind to much of the US
A major storm system is bringing a number of weather hazards to the western US this weekend before tracking into the central and eastern US next week. Meteorologist Allison Chinchar has the forecast.
Cold Front to Bring Snow, Subfreezing Temps to Southeast Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says "snow will be common across the area" tonight into Thursday as a cold front passes through. "We're not looking at a lot of snow, but the timing of the snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning could create some travel impacts to many areas," the NWS said.
First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert for snow, rain Tuesday afternoon and evening
By Justin Lewis, CBS2 MeteorologistRain and snow will develop late Tuesday afternoon and evening from west to east. The snow will be primarily N&W of the city while rain is expected across the city, immediate northwest suburbs and along the coast. Through the evening, snow will change to a mix and possibly even plain rain across our more immediate northwest suburbs. This will limit snowfall amounts to a trace to 1". It will take longer for the snow to changeover well N&W across Sullivan, Ulster and Dutchess Counties, for example. That said, snowfall amounts will likely reach and exceed 1" in those areas with locally up to 3+" possible.Much of the frozen precipitation will changeover to a plain rain late tomorrow night and taper off into Wednesday morning. That said, commuters should expect a damp start to the day in the city with some slick/slushy spots across our northwest suburbs.
natureworldnews.com
Blizzard Disrupts Travel in North Dakota as Blizzard Warnings Remain in Effect
A blizzard caused travel chaos in North Dakota as heavy snow with gusty winds and whiteout conditions struck the state. Blizzard warnings remain in effect in several counties in central-eastern North Dakota, as well as in north-central South Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. The intensified snowstorm comes in the form of...
'Visibility will drop to near zero' in parts of New York state getting hammered with lake-effect snow
Parts of New York state are getting walloped Thursday by a snowstorm that could shut down roads and paralyze cities for days.
natureworldnews.com
Coastal Storm to Bring Rains and Gusty Winds to Portions of Northeastern US
The latest weather forecast showed that a coastal storm with potential tropical moisture would impact portions of the northeastern U.S, especially in the mid-Atlantic coast and New England. A week before the end of October, a coastal storm could result in heavy rains with gusty winds in portions of the...
