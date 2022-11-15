ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Persistent Snowy Weather to Cause Potential Travel Chaos in the Rockies

Snowy weather will continue to blanket the Rocky Mountains with thick snow and cold temperatures in the remainder of the current week, according to weather forecasters, who also predicted the cold weather can cause travel chaos for the upcoming Thanksgiving national holiday next week. The short-range forecast suggested travelers to...
DENVER, CO
watchers.news

Major winter storm forecast to impact parts of the Northern Plains, U.S.

There is increasing confidence that a significant winter storm will affect parts of the Northern Plains later this week. While uncertainty into the exact track and strength of this system remains, it is likely that some areas will receive heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Confidence continues to increase that...
KANSAS STATE
Outsider.com

Fall Storm Could Bring First Major Snowfall to Northeast US

Days after Hurricane Nicole slammed regions across Florida, yet another fall storm could potentially bring significant precipitation to the U.S. Multiple states throughout the north and southeastern U.S. impacted by the storm could see their first measurable snowfalls of the season. Southern States to See Another Cold Weather Event. The...
KANSAS STATE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-11-17 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-18 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow, rain and freezing rain expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could cause briefly low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Driving and walking surfaces will become very slippery as ice forms on the ground.
Outsider.com

Southern US States Face Severe Storm Risks as Snow Moves In

A strong storm system is ushering in winter weather across the United States that week with some of the southern states expected to see accumulating snowfalls. Additionally, some of these areas expecting marked snowfalls are facing severe storm conditions. Especially as an arctic chill flies in with the accumulations. Weather...
natureworldnews.com

Portions of U.S. Could Expect Mountain Snow and Heavy Rain Starting Early Next Week

As some parts of the U.S suffer from unseasonably warm temperatures, the latest forecast said that portions of the Western U.S could expect heavy rain and mountain snow until early in early next week. The colder air and potent storms could cause to unleash rain and mountain snow. Residents enjoying...
natureworldnews.com

Major Weather Pattern Change Possible Across the Pacific Northwest and Western United States [NWS]

Major weather pattern change is expected across the Pacific Northwest and Western United States starting Friday, October 21, until the weekend, bringing inclement weather conditions and below-average temperatures. The shift from warm to cold weather is due to a strong cold front that will move from the Northwest to the West over the weekend, causing heavy mountain snowfall and gusty winds regionwide.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert for snow, rain Tuesday afternoon and evening

By Justin Lewis, CBS2 MeteorologistRain and snow will develop late Tuesday afternoon and evening from west to east. The snow will be primarily N&W of the city while rain is expected across the city, immediate northwest suburbs and along the coast. Through the evening, snow will change to a mix and possibly even plain rain across our more immediate northwest suburbs. This will limit snowfall amounts to a trace to 1". It will take longer for the snow to changeover well N&W across Sullivan, Ulster and Dutchess Counties, for example. That said, snowfall amounts will likely reach and exceed 1" in those areas with locally up to 3+" possible.Much of the frozen precipitation will changeover to a plain rain late tomorrow night and taper off into Wednesday morning. That said, commuters should expect a damp start to the day in the city with some slick/slushy spots across our northwest suburbs.
natureworldnews.com

Coastal Storm to Bring Rains and Gusty Winds to Portions of Northeastern US

The latest weather forecast showed that a coastal storm with potential tropical moisture would impact portions of the northeastern U.S, especially in the mid-Atlantic coast and New England. A week before the end of October, a coastal storm could result in heavy rains with gusty winds in portions of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy