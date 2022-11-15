Read full article on original website
Sony Has Officially Started Filming The Gran Turismo Movie
Sony Pictures and Gran Turismo posted a tweet revealing that filming is underway for the first Gran Turismo movie. The tweet doesn't show much other than that it's the fourth scene of the film and that the Nissan GT-R will play a role. That's to be expected for two reasons....
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: A ‘Streets of Rage’ film is in development and to everybody’s dismay Sony might be getting into NFTs
We have another brilliant roundup of news from the games industry today as Lionsgate acquires the rights to a Streets of Rage movie, Terry Crews campaigns to be cast in the upcoming Gears of War Netflix movie, Santa Monica Studio might be working on multiple games and a patent Sony filed regarding NFTs has surfaced.
Collider
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Teaser Highlights Channing Tatum & Salma Hayek's Chemistry
Channing Tatum is set to dance his way to the top in the latest sultry addition to the Magic Mike saga, Magic Mike's Last Dance. The franchise, which pulled influence from Tatum's time as a stripper, is amongst the Hollywood star's most popular offerings to date and remarkably has birthed an entertainment empire for the actor. Ahead of the film's release, audiences have been drip fed insights into what to expect for the upcoming venture, the latest of which comes in the form an electric new teaser.
Collider
Why 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Will Be a Standalone Film
In an era where single books have spun off into an entire film series — The Hobbit movies come to mind — it's safe to assume that maximizing the total movie count has become something of a standard operating procedure. However, director Francis Lawrence, who helmed the upcoming The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes says that his dystopian prequel will not follow this trend, and will instead tell a complete story in one movie.
wegotthiscovered.com
A severely underrated war epic turns the tables via an explosive guerrilla campaign on streaming
Having previously helmed Glory, The Last Samurai, Courage Under Fire, The Siege, and Blood Diamond among others, director Edward Zwick had more than proven his chops when it came to helming hard-hitting historical stories, as well as action-packed thrillers with mature and complex thematic trappings, which were often the same film. Defiance didn’t fare so well, though, even if it’s gone on to secure status as an overlooked gem in the grand scheme of the war genre.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
‘Sybil’: Joanne Mitchell To Direct Psychological Horror From Catalyst Studios Starring Rebecca Calder, James Fleet & Sacharissa Claxton
EXCLUSIVE: Joanne Mitchell (The Outing) has signed on to direct the psychological horror Sybil, starring Rebecca Calder (Love Me Do), James Fleet (Four Weddings and a Funeral), and Sacharissa Claxton (Sandman). Written by Dominic Brunt and based on an original story by Joanne Mitchell and Tracey Sheals, the flick is billed as a twisted tale of a lonely mortician and her macabre quest for the perfect family. The Mortician’s life can be a lonely one. But there are always opportunities for love and revenge, the synopsis reads. The pic is produced by Zoe Stewart (Hush) with Cataslyst Studios’ Holly Levow, Mark Pennell,...
John Leguizamo gives his verdict on Chris Pratt and Charlie Day’s casting in Super Mario Bros
John Leguizamo has criticised Chris Pratt and Charlie Day’s casting in the new Super Mario Bros film.The Latin actor, who plated Luigi in a 1993 live-action film based on the video game, described the move as “backwards”.Speaking about his former role, Leguizamo said: “A lot of people love the original. I did Comic-Con in New York and in Baltimore, and everyone’s like, ‘No, no, we love the old one, the original.’ They’re not feeling the new one.’ I’m not bitter. It’s unfortunate.”Addressing American actors Pratt and Day’s casting as the characters, Leguizamo highlighted the lengths the 1993 film’s directors,...
Can GTA 6 be played on PS4?
The world is anxiously anticipating the release of Rockstar Games’ next Grand Theft Auto game. GTA 6 (it’s not officially called that yet, by the way, but that’s what everyone’s been referring to it as) was confirmed to be in active development back in February 2022. At the time, the developers shared very little about the new title, but asked fans to stay tuned for news, and added that they “look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready”.
Collider
Watch 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' Deleted Scene Unearthed From John Hughes' Archives [Exclusive]
Fans of John Hughes movies don’t really need reasons to revisit some of his most famous titles during the holiday season, but it doesn’t hurt to give them an incentive anyway. 80s classic comedy Planes, Trains and Automobiles is getting a brand-new Digital 4K and 4K Ultra HD edition, in celebration of the movie’s 35th anniversary. In order to tease fans for its extensive bonus content, TK shared with Collider a deleted scene that is part of a huge slate of never-before-seen footage that amounts to over an hour of fun.
Collider
Andrew Garfield Says Filming 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Felt Like Completing Unfinished Business
Closure does not come easily, and most of the time, it arrives in unexpected ways. And for Andrew Garfield, filming last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home helped him patch the "undone" stitches he felt during his short-lived stint as Peter Parker in the two The Amazing Spider-Man films. Garfield took on the role of Peter Parker in 2012 and 2014, and while he wasn't sure he ever believed they'd make another movie, he didn't feel like the "circle" was complete.
Collider
'Young Royals' Needs a Season 3 Because of These Unanswered Questions
Like Heartstopper and Love, Victor, Young Royals has stolen the hearts of queer fans with the long awaited Season 2 dropping earlier this month. This season delivered an incredible drama surrounding the Royal Family interfering with Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) and Simon's (Omar Rudberg) life, both of the boys trying to move on from one another but failing, and other relationships getting in the way. By the end of this season, it holds large promises for things to come if this show should get picked up for a Season 3. Young Royals needs to be continued. It would be a true shame if another LGBTQ+ show were to be canceled before it could finish out its story.
Collider
Why Alicent Isn’t the Villain You Think She Is on 'House of the Dragon'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon. It’s safe to admit that HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon has gotten off to a stellar start. When the discourse around the series initially began, many were largely cynical — and for good reason. The final seasons of Game of Thrones had culminated in one of the most loathed finales in recent memory and a prequel set almost 200 years before didn’t inspire much confidence. However, there’s since been a change of heart for the viewers who all agree that the debut season is fairly strong. That said, there’s a character that has continued to face fans’ ire and that is Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).
Free PS4 games – the best to play without breaking the bank
There are loads of free PS4 games to enjoy right now
IGN
Rockstar Apparently Turned Down an Eminem-Led Grand Theft Auto Film
Rockstar Games apparently slammed the breaks on the idea of turning Grand Theft Auto into a movie starring Eminem. Games industry veteran Kirk Ewing, a friend of Rockstar co-founders Sam and Dan Houser, told Bugzy Malone's Grandest Game podcast, per Eurogamer, that an LA producer once approached him with a $5 million offer to buy the rights to a Grand Theft Auto movie starring Eminem, with Top Gun helmer Tony Scott in the director's chair.
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
Collider
Unanswered Questions We Have After 'Interview with the Vampire' Season 1
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of Interview with the Vampire. AMC's Interview with the Vampire has successfully wrapped up its first season, and this gothic vampire series adaptation from the beloved Anne Rice classics proved that there are ways to honor the books while being able to create something fresh and impactful. There were a couple of significant changes made in the show — the aging-up of Claudia's (Bailey Bass) character and the change to Louis' (Jacob Anderson) race among the most notable — but all of these things managed to bring out a new way to enjoy the story excellently.
Saudi Animation Company Manga Productions Strikes Landmark Deal to License ‘Grendizer’ TV, Theme Park Rights Across Middle East
Rising Saudi animation studio Manga Productions has announced a strategic partnership with Japanese company Dynamic Planning to license all rights across the Middle East to “Grendizer,” the iconic anime series featuring a super robot with shiny golden helmet horns. The deal for this IP, which has been massively popular in the Arab world since the 1980s, includes using the anime’s characters “in amusement parks and events in the Middle East,” the two companies said in a joint statement. Created by Go Nagai, “Grendizer” is part of the “Mazinger” trilogy, which consists of “Mazinger Z,” “Great Mazinger” and “UFO Robot Grendizer.” Grendizer, the...
Australian Soap ‘Neighbours’ Revived by Amazon Freevee
Like their characters, soap operas never truly die. After broadcasting its “series finale” just this July, long-running Australian soap “Neighbours” is already coming back, and has found a new United States and United Kingdom home in Amazon Freevee. Amazon announced the news on Thursday, revealing that production on the revival will begin in Australia next year, with a targeted premiere date for the second half of 2023. Series stars Stefan Dennis, Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney, and Jackie Woodburne are confirmed to return to the revival, which will premiere for free on Amazon Freevee, Amazon’s free ad-supported streaming service, in the UK...
Collider
'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
When Is Star Trek: Picard Season 3’s Release Date and What Streaming Service Is It On?. Fans of Star Trek: The Next Generation have been patiently waiting for the return of their favorite characters since the first season of Star Trek: Picard. It seems the promise (real or imagined) of finding out what happened to characters such as Beverly Crusher and Geordi La Forge has finally been realized. This time it seems that the old favorites are back and hopefully this time around they will be more than just some fan-service cameos.
