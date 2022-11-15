Like Heartstopper and Love, Victor, Young Royals has stolen the hearts of queer fans with the long awaited Season 2 dropping earlier this month. This season delivered an incredible drama surrounding the Royal Family interfering with Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) and Simon's (Omar Rudberg) life, both of the boys trying to move on from one another but failing, and other relationships getting in the way. By the end of this season, it holds large promises for things to come if this show should get picked up for a Season 3. Young Royals needs to be continued. It would be a true shame if another LGBTQ+ show were to be canceled before it could finish out its story.

