Read full article on original website
Related
The horror film that's had people fainting and puking in the cinema is now doing insane numbers at the box office
Terrifier 2 has now made over 30 times its original budget, and even the film's own director can't believe it
7 new Netflix releases in November: From Christmas movies to documentaries
What is coming to Netflix in November 2022? What will Netflix release in 2022? What to watch on Netflix? What are the Christmas movies on Netflix?
ComicBook
Indiana Jones 5 Director James Mangold Reveals Big Tease for Trailer Release Date
The official trailer for Indiana Jones 5 may be arriving very soon. The highly anticipated film from Disney and Lucasfilm may not be arriving in theaters until next summer, but the blockbuster's trailer is going to be arriving before the end of the year. With Avatar : The Way of Water, potentially 2022's biggest movie, set to be released next month, it makes sense that Disney is working to get an Indiana Jones 5 trailer out ahead of it. We'll be seeing footage from the film sometime in the next 30 days, according to director James Mangold.
AdWeek
Where to Stream Horror Thriller Smile
Smile, the hit horror film starring Sosie Bacon, is now streaming on Paramount+. The creepy thriller, follows therapist Dr. Rose Cotter (Bacon) who witnesses a bizarre and traumatic incident involving a patient. As an overwhelming terror starts taking over her life, Rose must confront her own troubled past in order to survive her horrifying new reality.
wegotthiscovered.com
New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner
What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
IGN
John Wick: Chapter 4 - Official Trailer
Check out the action-packed trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4, the upcoming movie starring Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane. John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before...
Collider
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Teaser Highlights Channing Tatum & Salma Hayek's Chemistry
Channing Tatum is set to dance his way to the top in the latest sultry addition to the Magic Mike saga, Magic Mike's Last Dance. The franchise, which pulled influence from Tatum's time as a stripper, is amongst the Hollywood star's most popular offerings to date and remarkably has birthed an entertainment empire for the actor. Ahead of the film's release, audiences have been drip fed insights into what to expect for the upcoming venture, the latest of which comes in the form an electric new teaser.
wegotthiscovered.com
Cate Blanchett’s new movie that held a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is available to watch online this week
Cate Blanchett’s quest to become the most decorated actress of her era is in full swing, with her latest release Tár now destined for a streaming debut. Seeing a ridiculous six-minute standing ovation at its first screening, and an astounding 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomaotes for a significant amount of time, it’s now going beyond cinemas. Originally only shown in select theatres, the Blanchett film is now opened up to the masses.
Steven Spielberg Blames Warner Bros. And HBO Max For “Relegating” Films To Streaming
Director Steven Spielberg hates the way streaming services – and HBO Max in particular – are treating filmmakers. Speaking to the New York Times, Spielberg said moving theatrical releases to streamers in the heart of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 may have changed the film industry forever. “The...
9 new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max and more (Oct. 18-22)
The nine top new movies you can stream at home this week feature big stars and bigger true stories.
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' First Trailer Released Ahead of Paramount+ Premiere
Yellowstone prequel 1923 gets its first teaser trailer from Paramount+. The limited series tells the story of the Dutton family in the early 20th century and stars Hollywood legend Harrison Ford and Oscar winner Helen Mirren. The trailer was released during the Paramount Network premiere of Yellowstone's fifth season. Patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren) are the focus of showrunner Taylor Sheridan's project that examines "the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home." The 80-year-old Indiana Jones star will play a leading role in a dramatic television series for the first time. Additionally, the series stars Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry) and Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones).
Collider
'A Christmas Story Christmas': Peter Billingsley Discusses Reuniting With Original Cast After 40 Years
Ralphie, Flick, and Shwartz are returning once again! While most sequels tend to recast to cater to the time jump, A Christmas Story Christmas is bringing the cast back from the original 1983 feature. The story will follow our favorite characters into adulthood as Ralphie returns to his home on Cleveland Street. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Peter Billingsley talks about reuniting with the cast after 40 years and elaborated on the themes of the modernized sequel of the holiday season classic A Christmas Story.
Collider
New 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Images Introduce Christopher Robin
Although it’s been less than a year, it feels like we’ve been waiting for decades for the arrival of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. Part of the reason is that the film was initially rumored to be arriving in time for 2022’s spooky season, before receiving a one-day-only release in the U.S. on February 15, 2023, with streaming options anticipated to be announced any day now. Luckily for us, the Rhys Frake-Waterfield-directed feature has dropped a new set of exclusive images to IGN, giving us another look at the bloody horror that’s stalking the Hundred Acre Wood and the boy who turned a colorful utopia into a gruesome horror fest.
The best movies worth seeing in theaters right now, from 'Decision to Leave' to 'The Fabelmans'
Movie theaters are facing a lack of major tentpole releases, but there are still movies you should check out.
Collider
Why 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Will Be a Standalone Film
In an era where single books have spun off into an entire film series — The Hobbit movies come to mind — it's safe to assume that maximizing the total movie count has become something of a standard operating procedure. However, director Francis Lawrence, who helmed the upcoming The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes says that his dystopian prequel will not follow this trend, and will instead tell a complete story in one movie.
startattle.com
The English (2022 series) Amazon Prime Video, Emily Blunt, trailer, release date
America, 1890. Pawnee scout Eli Whipp and English aristocrat Cornelia Locke are thrown together as they both seek to right the wrongs of their pasts. Startattle.com – The English | Amazon Prime Video. Network: Amazon Prime Video. Release date: November 11, 2022 at 12am EST. Cast:. – Emily Blunt...
Warner Bros. wants more Harry Potter movies as Fantastic Beasts put on hold
The studio is looking to "focus on franchises" going forward, says Discovery CEO David Zaslav
The New Release Dates for 19 Highly Anticipated Movies
Few industries were more profoundly disrupted by the Covid-19 outbreak than the motion-picture business. Theaters closed, workers were idled, some stars passed away, and projects were delayed or scrapped altogether. After more than two-and-a-half years of living with the pandemic, society has returned to normal, more or less. But the echoes of the outbreak still […]
Collider
'Reacher' Season 1 Gets Blu-ray and DVD Release Date
Following a very successful inaugural season and a confirmation that a second season is on the way, Prime Video's Reacher Season One is coming to Blu-ray and DVD on December 13, 2022. The television show adaptation of Lee Child's Jack Reacher novel series will soon be within reach in the comfort of fans' homes.
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
Comments / 0