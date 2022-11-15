ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Indiana Jones 5 Director James Mangold Reveals Big Tease for Trailer Release Date

The official trailer for Indiana Jones 5 may be arriving very soon. The highly anticipated film from Disney and Lucasfilm may not be arriving in theaters until next summer, but the blockbuster's trailer is going to be arriving before the end of the year. With Avatar : The Way of Water, potentially 2022's biggest movie, set to be released next month, it makes sense that Disney is working to get an Indiana Jones 5 trailer out ahead of it. We'll be seeing footage from the film sometime in the next 30 days, according to director James Mangold.
AdWeek

Where to Stream Horror Thriller Smile

Smile, the hit horror film starring Sosie Bacon, is now streaming on Paramount+. The creepy thriller, follows therapist Dr. Rose Cotter (Bacon) who witnesses a bizarre and traumatic incident involving a patient. As an overwhelming terror starts taking over her life, Rose must confront her own troubled past in order to survive her horrifying new reality.
wegotthiscovered.com

New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner

What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
IGN

John Wick: Chapter 4 - Official Trailer

Check out the action-packed trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4, the upcoming movie starring Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane. ​​John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before...
Collider

'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Teaser Highlights Channing Tatum & Salma Hayek's Chemistry

Channing Tatum is set to dance his way to the top in the latest sultry addition to the Magic Mike saga, Magic Mike's Last Dance. The franchise, which pulled influence from Tatum's time as a stripper, is amongst the Hollywood star's most popular offerings to date and remarkably has birthed an entertainment empire for the actor. Ahead of the film's release, audiences have been drip fed insights into what to expect for the upcoming venture, the latest of which comes in the form an electric new teaser.
wegotthiscovered.com

Cate Blanchett’s new movie that held a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is available to watch online this week

Cate Blanchett’s quest to become the most decorated actress of her era is in full swing, with her latest release Tár now destined for a streaming debut. Seeing a ridiculous six-minute standing ovation at its first screening, and an astounding 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomaotes for a significant amount of time, it’s now going beyond cinemas. Originally only shown in select theatres, the Blanchett film is now opened up to the masses.
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' First Trailer Released Ahead of Paramount+ Premiere

Yellowstone prequel 1923 gets its first teaser trailer from Paramount+. The limited series tells the story of the Dutton family in the early 20th century and stars Hollywood legend Harrison Ford and Oscar winner Helen Mirren. The trailer was released during the Paramount Network premiere of Yellowstone's fifth season. Patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren) are the focus of showrunner Taylor Sheridan's project that examines "the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home." The 80-year-old Indiana Jones star will play a leading role in a dramatic television series for the first time. Additionally, the series stars Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry) and Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones).
TEXAS STATE
Collider

'A Christmas Story Christmas': Peter Billingsley Discusses Reuniting With Original Cast After 40 Years

Ralphie, Flick, and Shwartz are returning once again! While most sequels tend to recast to cater to the time jump, A Christmas Story Christmas is bringing the cast back from the original 1983 feature. The story will follow our favorite characters into adulthood as Ralphie returns to his home on Cleveland Street. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Peter Billingsley talks about reuniting with the cast after 40 years and elaborated on the themes of the modernized sequel of the holiday season classic A Christmas Story.
Collider

New 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Images Introduce Christopher Robin

Although it’s been less than a year, it feels like we’ve been waiting for decades for the arrival of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. Part of the reason is that the film was initially rumored to be arriving in time for 2022’s spooky season, before receiving a one-day-only release in the U.S. on February 15, 2023, with streaming options anticipated to be announced any day now. Luckily for us, the Rhys Frake-Waterfield-directed feature has dropped a new set of exclusive images to IGN, giving us another look at the bloody horror that’s stalking the Hundred Acre Wood and the boy who turned a colorful utopia into a gruesome horror fest.
Collider

Why 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Will Be a Standalone Film

In an era where single books have spun off into an entire film series — The Hobbit movies come to mind — it's safe to assume that maximizing the total movie count has become something of a standard operating procedure. However, director Francis Lawrence, who helmed the upcoming The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes says that his dystopian prequel will not follow this trend, and will instead tell a complete story in one movie.
startattle.com

The English (2022 series) Amazon Prime Video, Emily Blunt, trailer, release date

America, 1890. Pawnee scout Eli Whipp and English aristocrat Cornelia Locke are thrown together as they both seek to right the wrongs of their pasts. Startattle.com – The English | Amazon Prime Video. Network: Amazon Prime Video. Release date: November 11, 2022 at 12am EST. Cast:. – Emily Blunt...
24/7 Wall St.

The New Release Dates for 19 Highly Anticipated Movies

Few industries were more profoundly disrupted by the Covid-19 outbreak than the motion-picture business. Theaters closed, workers were idled, some stars passed away, and projects were delayed or scrapped altogether.  After more than two-and-a-half years of living with the pandemic, society has returned to normal, more or less. But the echoes of the outbreak still […]
Collider

'Reacher' Season 1 Gets Blu-ray and DVD Release Date

Following a very successful inaugural season and a confirmation that a second season is on the way, Prime Video's Reacher Season One is coming to Blu-ray and DVD on December 13, 2022. The television show adaptation of Lee Child's Jack Reacher novel series will soon be within reach in the comfort of fans' homes.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy