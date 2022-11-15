Read full article on original website
Speed limits reduced on two interstates in northwest Pennsylvania
Two interstates in northwest Pennsylvania will have short-term reduced speeds due to the severity of the winter weather conditions. According to a release, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 86 and Interstate 90 in the northwest region. PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who […]
Electric supply costs in Pennsylvania increasing up to 34% on Dec. 1
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is warning customers to prepare for rising energy costs this winter. Electric and gas bills are made up of two parts: the delivery or distribution charge and the generation or supply charge. For those who don't shop, the generation or supply charge is determined by the energy supplier's "price to compare," which makes up about 40% to 60% of utility bills. All Pennsylvania-regulated electric utilities are adjusting their price to compare on Dec. 1 for residential non-shopping customers, the state Public Utility Commission says. In the Pittsburgh area, Duquesne Light customers will see an estimated 20.2%...
Pennsylvania drivers reminded of new law with 1st snowfall of the season
PITTSBURGH — Last July, the husband of Christine Lambert sat next to Gov. Tom Wolf as he signed Christine’s Law, requiring drivers in Pennsylvania to remove snow and ice from their cars, trucks or SUVs within 24 hours of a snowstorm. Sen. Lisa Boscola sponsored the legislation proposed in honor of a tragic accident almost 17 years ago.
Pennsylvania energy companies increasing prices for winter
(WHTM) — The cost of heating your home is expected to increase as Pennsylvania residents prepare for the winter months. According to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, companies are adjusting their seasonal energy prices ahead of the winter weather. The “price to compare” (PTC) averages 40% to 60% of...
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to stock waters with trout in November, December
(WHTM) — Winter is growing closer, and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is planning to stock Pennsylvanian waterways throughout November and December. The PFBC will distribute an additional 30,000 trout in various Pennsylvania waterways. To check the schedule for the trout distributions, or to get more information,...
Branch cuts slow for second straight month, but Pennsylvania and PNC still active
PITTSBURGH — U.S. banks pruned 159 branches and opened 73 in September, resulting in 86 net closures, according to recently released S&P Global Market Intelligence data. That marks two consecutive months with final cuts under 90, notably lower than the trailing-12-month average of 207 net closures. Pennsylvania ranked fifth...
Shell polymers plant begins operations in Pennsylvania
Shell Chemical Appalachia LLC, a subsidiary of Shell plc, today announced it has commenced operations of its Pennsylvania Chemical project, Shell Polymers Monaca (SPM). The Pennsylvania facility is the first major polyethylene manufacturing complex in the Northeastern United States and has a designed output of 1.6 million tonnes annually. “Building this world-class facility is a […]
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience store
A scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was recently sold at a convenience store in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn where the winning ticket was sold and what to do if you are ever the holder of a winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket.
Lake-effect snow developing for NWPA region
There is lake-effect snow impacting the northwestern Pennsylvania region that will likely continue into Friday. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Ashtabula, Erie, and Chautauqua counties through Thursday, and Crawford and Warren counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Lake-effect snow will wobble around with subtle shifts in wind direction expected Thursday into […]
Traveler's Firsthand Accounts with Winter Roadway Conditions
— we just kind of jumped in the car and here we are," Demercurio said. Already, he saw the snow cause problems. "We actually just passed somebody that was on the side of the road and there was a state trooper there trying to help them get out,. ”. Demercurio explained.
Strange and Weird Pennsylvania Laws: Part Two
You cannot fish with other fish in Pennsylvania. Strange and Weird Pennsylvania Laws: Part One? Because this is part two. In the state of Pennsylvania, it is unlawful for a person to use or possess Goldfish or Koi as bait for fishing. They don’t say whether this applies to all fish but it’s probably best that you don’t use fish as bait because of the Department of Natural Resources and all.
NYS DOT Prepares for Today’s Winter Storm Near Jamestown
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – With the first significant lake effect snow storm of the season in the Jamestown area set to arrive Wednesday, New York State’s DOT is preparing their fleet to keep the roads safe for drivers. “So what we are doing is, first of...
Shrinking Pennsylvania workforce endangers budget surplus, reserves
(The Center Square) – While economic experts expect a few years of middling economic growth before a return to normal, the biggest concern is Pennsylvania’s shrinking labor force. The Independent Fiscal Office announced its Economic and Budget Outlook through fiscal year 2027-28 on Tuesday that touched on federal projections as well as what it expects to happen in Pennsylvania. The IFO expects normal growth of 50,000 jobs annually, about a...
Shapiro, Davis vow to build an administration that ‘looks like Pennsylvania’
HARRISBURG, PA – In their first Capitol press conference since winning last week’s election, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis on Wednesday reiterated a campaign commitment to building an administration that “looks like Pennsylvania” — pledging to bring the state together and build on Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s legacy.
How will mass layoffs impact the Pennsylvania work force?
How will mass layoffs impact the Pennsylvania work …. How will mass layoffs impact the Pennsylvania work force?. Little League International visits Jackie Robinson …. Little League International visits Jackie Robinson Museum. PennDOT preparing for the winter season. PennDOT preparing for the winter season. Christmas Land Reopens at Main Hardware.
Pennsylvania woman captures ‘ghost’ on camera | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Snow could fall in central Pa. Friday as temperatures drop
The weather is increasingly getting colder and may feel more like winter this weekend than fall. That could culminate in some Friday afternoon snow showers, the National Weather Service said. Highs will barely reach the low 40s Thursday and Friday, and will only peak in the mid to upper 30s...
Pennsylvania: Here’s the Best Dive Bar in the State
Who doesn’t love a good dive bar? Pennsylvania has a bunch of great ones, too. One of my favorite things about a dive bar is that they’re almost always locally owned. They’re the kind of place that you can walk into and spot “regulars” right away. If you ever want company on a Saturday night, just head to a dive bar, and the staff and regulars will likely treat you like family. I actually worked at a pub that could be considered a dive bar in college, so I know these things.
Libertarian Party gains major party status in Pennsylvania for first time in 20 years
Harrisburg, Pa. — In the 2022 midterm election cycle, the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania fielded more legislative candidates than in the past three decades, records show. Libertarian candidates received more votes than any previous midterm and maintained official party status through a midterm for the first time in 20 years by receiving at least 2% of the vote in at least 10 counties. The two largest Libertarian candidates running in...
PUC urges Pennsylvanians to prepare for rising energy costs during winter months
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) issued a reminder to consumers on Tuesday that they have options to manage anticipated higher bills as the winter months approach. The PUC also stressed that consumers currently struggling to pay monthly bills should act now and seek assistance by...
