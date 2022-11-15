ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IndieWire

Quentin Tarantino to Direct Limited Series, Marking Major TV Debut

Quentin Tarantino may be eyeing his final film, but also his first TV show. The Oscar-winning “Pulp Fiction” auteur is confirmed to be helming an upcoming eight-episode limited series. Tarantino broke the news during his “Cinema Speculation” book tour in New York City while in discussion with Elvis Mitchell, whose documentary “Am I Black Enough For You?” premiered on Netflix earlier this year. Tarantino’s series will premiere in early 2023. IndieWire has reached out to Tarantino or comment. Tarantino recently partnered with Netflix to release 2015 film “The Hateful Eight” in episodes. As for his forays into television, Tarantino previously was credited for...
TVLine

Live, on Netflix.... It's Chris Rock!

Netflix is going live for the first time ever in early 2023, and who better to christen the streaming service’s inaugural attempt at flying without a net than comedian Chris Rock. Netflix announced on Thursday afternoon that Rock will be “the first artist to perform live on Netflix,” as a headliner for the service’s “first-ever live, global streaming event.” The as-yet-untitled comedy special is set to stream in early 2023; additional details will be announced at a later date. “Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” Robbie Praw, Netflix’s VP of Stand-up and Comedy Formats,...
nexttv.com

Hulu Plus Live Adds Channels From Allen Media, Vevo, Hallmark

Hulu is beefing up the linear channel lineup on its Hulu Plus Live streaming TV service, adding 14 channels from independent programmers Allen Media Group, Hallmark Media and Vevo. "We have been listening to our subscribers and are thrilled to bring some of their most requested channels to our service...
Vice

The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening

The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
AdWeek

Yellowstone Season 5 Has Biggest Premiere Ratings Yet

Yellowstone Season 5 returned with a bang, breaking ratings records with 12.1 million live-plus-same day viewers on Paramount Network. The Season 5 premiere became the No.1 scripted television premiere of 2022, according to data from Samba TV, with five million U.S. households watching during the live and same day window. The number climbed up to 12.1 million when adding in simulcast airings on CMT, TV Land and Pop and encore telecasts.
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’ Premiere Packs A Punch, Posts Double-Digit Ratings Gains In Key Demos

Yellowstone, no surprise, was a welcome sight for those who missed the Duttons. Sunday’s fifth-season premiere on Paramount Network posted double-digit gains in all demos, particularly among young adults, according to Nielsen results. The episode that depicted John Dutton (Kevin Costner) being sworn in as governor was up 52% in adults 18-34 (2.53 Live+Same Day vs. 1.67) compared with the Season 4 premiere, and up 22% in adults 18-49 (3.96 L+SD vs. 3.26). It was also up 13% in adults 25-54 (5.48 L+SD vs. 4.85) and 10% in total viewers (8.8 million vs. 8 million). Related Story Taylor Sheridan Universe: A Shocking...
ScreenCrush

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Review: Daniel Radcliffe Gets Weird

In 1993, Leslie Nielsen released his autobiography, The Naked Truth. A journeyman dramatic actor, Nielsen became an improbable leading man in late middle age, thanks to his casting by the Zuckers and Jim Abrahams in a string of their zany comedies. After a successful supporting turn in Airplane!, the Zuckers team made him the eye of several of their subsequent slapstick hurricanes, starting with the 1980s television series Police Squad! and then its trilogy of big-screen follow-ups, The Naked Gun franchise.
Apple Insider

Apple unveils trailer for Will Smith movie 'Emancipation'

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Ahead of its December theatrical and streaming premiere, an almost three-minute trailer for "Emancipation" has been released byApple TV+. "Emancipation" — written by Bill Collage and directed by Antoine Fuqua — stars Smith as...
ComicBook

Indiana Jones 5 Director James Mangold Reveals Big Tease for Trailer Release Date

The official trailer for Indiana Jones 5 may be arriving very soon. The highly anticipated film from Disney and Lucasfilm may not be arriving in theaters until next summer, but the blockbuster's trailer is going to be arriving before the end of the year. With Avatar : The Way of Water, potentially 2022's biggest movie, set to be released next month, it makes sense that Disney is working to get an Indiana Jones 5 trailer out ahead of it. We'll be seeing footage from the film sometime in the next 30 days, according to director James Mangold.
IndieWire

‘Ticket to Paradise’ Is #3 in Theaters, but It’s #1 on PVOD

“Ticket to Paradise” (Universal, $19.99) nearly swept the VOD charts this week, falling short only at Google Play. The Julia Roberts-George Clooney rom-com success, heading to a domestic theatrical gross of perhaps $75 million, hewed to the studio’s standard plan of home release after three weekends. It’s still thriving in theaters, taking #3 for the weekend, providing more evidence that theatrical play elevates films for home play. The increased marketing might even help theatrical. Theatrical success also was key for Netflix’s new #1. “Where the Crawdads Sing.” Sony’s very successful adaptation of Delia Reese’s best seller opened mid-July with a domestic...
Android Headlines

Hulu + Live TV adds more channels for your viewing pleasure

Hulu is adding a wave of new channels to its live TV service and will continue to do so over the coming weeks, including the Hallmark channel. Starting on November 1, Hulu added both the Weather Channel and Comedy TV. The Weather Channel is of course, The Weather Channel. Expect live updates on weather as well as the climate and weather-related technology.
Deadline

Deadline’s Sound & Screen Film Streaming Site Launches

Deadline’s Sound & Screen Film award-season event last week showcased the music and scores from nine buzzy awards-season movies, with composers and songwriters performing their work with the help of a 60-piece orchestra in front of an live audience at UCLA’s Royce Hall. Click here to launch Deadline’s Sound & Screen Film streaming site. The evening also featured panel conversations with composers Alexandre Desplat (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio), Michael Abel (Nope), Benjamin Wallfisch (Thirteen Lives), Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch (Living), Pawel Mykietyn (EO) and Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever); songwriters Diane Warren (Tell It Like a Woman) and Robin Pecknold (Wildcat); and Ian...

