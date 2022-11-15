Read full article on original website
Related
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 28)
Hold the front page! We’ve upped our usual seven streaming recommendations to eight this week, such is the frequency with which Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and the rest are dropping new movies and TV shows for viewers to enjoy. It’s a prolific few days on Netflix, in particular,...
Quentin Tarantino to Direct Limited Series, Marking Major TV Debut
Quentin Tarantino may be eyeing his final film, but also his first TV show. The Oscar-winning “Pulp Fiction” auteur is confirmed to be helming an upcoming eight-episode limited series. Tarantino broke the news during his “Cinema Speculation” book tour in New York City while in discussion with Elvis Mitchell, whose documentary “Am I Black Enough For You?” premiered on Netflix earlier this year. Tarantino’s series will premiere in early 2023. IndieWire has reached out to Tarantino or comment. Tarantino recently partnered with Netflix to release 2015 film “The Hateful Eight” in episodes. As for his forays into television, Tarantino previously was credited for...
Steven Spielberg Blames Warner Bros. And HBO Max For “Relegating” Films To Streaming
Director Steven Spielberg hates the way streaming services – and HBO Max in particular – are treating filmmakers. Speaking to the New York Times, Spielberg said moving theatrical releases to streamers in the heart of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 may have changed the film industry forever. “The...
Live, on Netflix.... It's Chris Rock!
Netflix is going live for the first time ever in early 2023, and who better to christen the streaming service’s inaugural attempt at flying without a net than comedian Chris Rock. Netflix announced on Thursday afternoon that Rock will be “the first artist to perform live on Netflix,” as a headliner for the service’s “first-ever live, global streaming event.” The as-yet-untitled comedy special is set to stream in early 2023; additional details will be announced at a later date. “Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” Robbie Praw, Netflix’s VP of Stand-up and Comedy Formats,...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere Scores 12 Million Viewers Across Linear Platforms, Breaks Demo Records
The fifth season premiere of “Yellowstone” saw ratings increases across all demographics and viewing platforms, with 12 million tuning in during the night’s simulcast. On Paramount Network, the Western saw double-digit increases across 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54 demos in official Nielsen Fast National live plus-same day figures.
nexttv.com
Hulu Plus Live Adds Channels From Allen Media, Vevo, Hallmark
Hulu is beefing up the linear channel lineup on its Hulu Plus Live streaming TV service, adding 14 channels from independent programmers Allen Media Group, Hallmark Media and Vevo. "We have been listening to our subscribers and are thrilled to bring some of their most requested channels to our service...
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
Vice
The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening
The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
AdWeek
Yellowstone Season 5 Has Biggest Premiere Ratings Yet
Yellowstone Season 5 returned with a bang, breaking ratings records with 12.1 million live-plus-same day viewers on Paramount Network. The Season 5 premiere became the No.1 scripted television premiere of 2022, according to data from Samba TV, with five million U.S. households watching during the live and same day window. The number climbed up to 12.1 million when adding in simulcast airings on CMT, TV Land and Pop and encore telecasts.
‘Yellowstone’ Premiere Packs A Punch, Posts Double-Digit Ratings Gains In Key Demos
Yellowstone, no surprise, was a welcome sight for those who missed the Duttons. Sunday’s fifth-season premiere on Paramount Network posted double-digit gains in all demos, particularly among young adults, according to Nielsen results. The episode that depicted John Dutton (Kevin Costner) being sworn in as governor was up 52% in adults 18-34 (2.53 Live+Same Day vs. 1.67) compared with the Season 4 premiere, and up 22% in adults 18-49 (3.96 L+SD vs. 3.26). It was also up 13% in adults 25-54 (5.48 L+SD vs. 4.85) and 10% in total viewers (8.8 million vs. 8 million). Related Story Taylor Sheridan Universe: A Shocking...
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Review: Daniel Radcliffe Gets Weird
In 1993, Leslie Nielsen released his autobiography, The Naked Truth. A journeyman dramatic actor, Nielsen became an improbable leading man in late middle age, thanks to his casting by the Zuckers and Jim Abrahams in a string of their zany comedies. After a successful supporting turn in Airplane!, the Zuckers team made him the eye of several of their subsequent slapstick hurricanes, starting with the 1980s television series Police Squad! and then its trilogy of big-screen follow-ups, The Naked Gun franchise.
Apple Insider
Apple unveils trailer for Will Smith movie 'Emancipation'
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Ahead of its December theatrical and streaming premiere, an almost three-minute trailer for "Emancipation" has been released byApple TV+. "Emancipation" — written by Bill Collage and directed by Antoine Fuqua — stars Smith as...
One Netflix Movie That’s Quietly Drumming Up Interest From Fans This Week
Netflix's new film is stirring up interest online, as it recently premiered one of its best and most important films yet.
ComicBook
Indiana Jones 5 Director James Mangold Reveals Big Tease for Trailer Release Date
The official trailer for Indiana Jones 5 may be arriving very soon. The highly anticipated film from Disney and Lucasfilm may not be arriving in theaters until next summer, but the blockbuster's trailer is going to be arriving before the end of the year. With Avatar : The Way of Water, potentially 2022's biggest movie, set to be released next month, it makes sense that Disney is working to get an Indiana Jones 5 trailer out ahead of it. We'll be seeing footage from the film sometime in the next 30 days, according to director James Mangold.
‘Ticket to Paradise’ Is #3 in Theaters, but It’s #1 on PVOD
“Ticket to Paradise” (Universal, $19.99) nearly swept the VOD charts this week, falling short only at Google Play. The Julia Roberts-George Clooney rom-com success, heading to a domestic theatrical gross of perhaps $75 million, hewed to the studio’s standard plan of home release after three weekends. It’s still thriving in theaters, taking #3 for the weekend, providing more evidence that theatrical play elevates films for home play. The increased marketing might even help theatrical. Theatrical success also was key for Netflix’s new #1. “Where the Crawdads Sing.” Sony’s very successful adaptation of Delia Reese’s best seller opened mid-July with a domestic...
Collider
From 'Jumanji' to 'Ghostbusters', 11 Cartoon Series Based On Iconic Live-Action Feature Films
Have you ever seen a cartoon that looked so familiar that you know you have seen it before? There is just something about it that looks like something you’ve seen already, but maybe differently? Well, several movies have built such strong followings that it was decided to turn them into cartoon series.
There are 20 more Netflix releases this week – here are 6 must-watch titles
Netflix subscribers have tons of exciting new releases to check out this week, including everything from Jason Momoa’s new movie Slumberland to the return of fan-favorite series like Dead to Me — as well as important documentary projects like In Her Hands. Before we get to the details...
Android Headlines
Hulu + Live TV adds more channels for your viewing pleasure
Hulu is adding a wave of new channels to its live TV service and will continue to do so over the coming weeks, including the Hallmark channel. Starting on November 1, Hulu added both the Weather Channel and Comedy TV. The Weather Channel is of course, The Weather Channel. Expect live updates on weather as well as the climate and weather-related technology.
Deadline’s Sound & Screen Film Streaming Site Launches
Deadline’s Sound & Screen Film award-season event last week showcased the music and scores from nine buzzy awards-season movies, with composers and songwriters performing their work with the help of a 60-piece orchestra in front of an live audience at UCLA’s Royce Hall. Click here to launch Deadline’s Sound & Screen Film streaming site. The evening also featured panel conversations with composers Alexandre Desplat (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio), Michael Abel (Nope), Benjamin Wallfisch (Thirteen Lives), Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch (Living), Pawel Mykietyn (EO) and Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever); songwriters Diane Warren (Tell It Like a Woman) and Robin Pecknold (Wildcat); and Ian...
Comments / 0