ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Zach Bryan to perform at Summerfest July 7

By Julia Marshall
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tqhew_0jBY64od00

Milwaukee World Festival announced Zach Bryan will be performing at Summerfest 2023.

Bryan will take the American Family Insurance Amphitheater stage on Friday, July 7. This comes after Bryan headlined the Miller Lite Oasis in 2022.

Tickets for Bryan's performance will go on sale Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 .m.

He is the third headliner that Milwaukee World Festival has announced for the 2023 festival, preceded by Zac Brown Band and Imagine Dragons .

Bryan has been making an impact on the music world for a few years but really blew up after he released his independently recorded albums DeAnn and Elisabeth. His true breakthrough though was his 2019 single, "Heading South."

You can purchase tickets for the show on Ticketmaster's website, Summerfest's website, and at the Summerfest box office.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Winter has arrived in Wisconsin — Time to dig out the snowblower

MADISON, Wis. — With temperatures dropping quickly into the low 30’s, it was only a matter of time until most of Wisconsin saw its first snowstorm of the season. Projections show that Madison and Milwaukee could get 1-3 inches of snow on Tuesday. With winter arriving that means...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Coldest air of the season forecasted for the weekend

Air more than 20 degrees below average settles into Wisconsin Friday night, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20 – dropping our windchill into the single digits. This will be by far our coldest air of the season with the minimum temperature for fall so far only being 24 degrees in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Tenuta's Deli in Kenosha is packed with everything

Tenuta’s Delicatessen has been around for more than 70 years and during that time they’ve made a lot of people very happy with their Italian food. Brian Kramp is in Kenosha with the team that continues to keep a family tradition going year after year.
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Molly the Motorcycle Dog has died

A Milwaukee-area canine celebrity has died. WISN 12 News first told you about Molly the Motorcycle Dog in 2018. (see above video) Her owner, Jim Tremmel, said Molly had been cruising on his bike since she was 9 weeks old, bringing smiles wherever they went. "Automatically you see the faces...
MILWAUKEE, WI
discoverhometown.com

Photos from Germantown (WI) Christmas parade

The Germantown Christmas parade was held during the afternoon of Nov. 12. The event is organized by the Germantown Area Chamber of Commerce. A Color Guard comprised of local Veterans (top photo) followed Germantown Police to begin the parade. Other community groups and organizations that participated in the parade were...
GERMANTOWN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Trainfest returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park after pandemic

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - There were plenty of train enthusiasts at Wisconsin State Fair Park Sunday, Nov. 13, for the first Trainfest since the start of the pandemic. Greg and Jane Blau never expected to be at Trainfest, but their eldest son started it all. "We got him a LEGO...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Milwaukee-based health company ending operations, plans to layoff 81 employees

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Milwaukee-based health and wellness company has announced that it will be permanently terminating dozens of employees due to the business ending its operations. Healics Wellness, Inc., located at 8919 West Heather Avenue, made the announcement on November 4. According to the Department of Workforce...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man, 68, dies in fire in Milwaukee townhouse

MILWAUKEE — A 68-year-old man was killed in a fire Tuesday night near North 61st and Stark streets in Milwaukee. The 911 call was made at about 7:04 p.m., according to Deputy Chief Will Kowalski. There was a report of a trapped person in the two-story townhouse. Firefighters found...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Patrons of Delafield Pilates business say owner ripped them off

DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Delafield police are investigating accusations of fraud against a Pilates business. The studio closed unexpectedly earlier this month. All that's left at Studio 83 Pilates is locked doors, empty studios, and a note on the door with contact info for the owner, Christina Nelson. The...
DELAFIELD, WI
WISN

Moisture problem so bad in apartment mushrooms are growing in carpeting

MILWAUKEE — The moisture problem in a Milwaukee apartment is so bad, the water squishes alongside her shoes when she steps on the carpet. But the truly remarkable indication is the mushrooms sprouting from behind Ranisha Jackson's couch. She discovered the problem in early October when her 3-year-old came...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

34th and Vine homicide, Milwaukee man charged

MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide after an Oct. 14 shooting. Prosecutors say surveillance video showed Andrew Meneese getting out of a car as it rolled away – the victim found shot and killed in the driver's seat. Police were first called to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay and Northeast Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy