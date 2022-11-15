“I fight for what’s right. Don’t care who supports it.”. It doesn’t take long for John Dutton (Kevin Costner) to re-establish his character’s ethos and set the tone in Yellowstone’s two-part season five premiere, “One Hundred Years Ain’t Nothing.” Season four wrapped with John on the campaign trail for Montana’s governorship, with daughter and Yellowstone all-star Beth (Kelly Reilly) right alongside him. Showrunner and “One Hundred Years” writer Taylor Sheridan wastes no time making John governor to kick off the new season, pushing the family closer toward applying their unique problem-solving skills (read: fighting, shooting, and sometimes killing) to Montana’s fractured political lens. John boils down his politics to a vow to protect Montana (not to mention the interests of his vast ranch) from being a place that is a “New York novelty and California’s toy.” Framing his duty as governor in such a black-and-white way is ironic, given the moral and ethical grays that Dutton and his family traffic in.

