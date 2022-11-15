ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Ollie’s to open store in Brownsville — what is it?

By Ryan Henry
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s2snu_0jBY5LqM00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentra l) — A news Ollie’s store is opening on Wednesday in Brownsville, promising “good stuff cheap” to area shoppers.

The store will be opening its doors at 9 a.m. at 3000 Pablo Kisel Blvd., next to Party City in the location that previously housed Bed, Bath and Beyond.

But what exactly is Ollie’s?

Dave’s Hot Chicken opening in McAllen

According to the store’s website , “Ollie’s is America’s largest retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. Our 465 ‘semi-lovely’ stores sell merchandise of all descriptions and some beyond description.”

The Brownsville store will increase the total Ollie’s locations to 475.

Much of the merchandise is overstock items direct from manufacturers, the store stated. Other items come through financial lenders that have liquidated other stores’ inventories.

“Everybody loves bargains,” the store’s website said about the Brownsville store. “You’ll find thousands of bargains all under one roof. Save up to 70% off the fancy stores’ prices on name-brand merchandise.”

Brownsville home prices rising fast — even compared to other Texas cities

A sales flyer for the Brownsville opening promises discounts on power tools, appliances, blankets, pet bedding and supplies, baby lotions and wipes, cleaning products, toys and more.

The store will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, except for Sunday when store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 2

Related
ValleyCentral

HEB Feast of Sharing dinner scheduled for Wednesday

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B will be serving holiday memories one plate at a time Wednesday at its annual Feast of Sharing event. The 29th annual holiday dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Harlingen Convention Center, located at 701 Harlingen Heights Drive. The invitation is open […]
HARLINGEN, TX
101.5 KNUE

Very Modern Home in McAllen, Texas Has a 2-Story Master Closet

Across the great state of Texas there are so many different home styles to choose from. Everything from a farm and ranch style property to something very modern and prices can change so much depending on the area of Texas that you are looking. But after finding this home in McAllen, Texas I’m not sure if I have ever seen anything that looked so modern, it almost feels like something out of a movie.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Dave’s Hot Chicken opening in McAllen

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new eatery will be opening this week, serving up hot chicken that turned $900 into an international name in restaurants. Dave’s Hot Chicken, a scrappy late-night turned hot chicken sensation, on Monday announced the grand opening for its McAllen location. The restaurant chain started with four friends in California, who “set […]
MCALLEN, TX
riograndeguardian.com

GBIC: Lots are selling fast at North Brownsville Industrial Park

BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS – If everything goes well with negotiations the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation is currently involved in with various potential tenants, there will only be one or two lots left at Brownsville North Industrial Park. That is the message from Constanza Miner, interim executive director and CEO of...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission PD to host turkey giveaway for 100 families

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department will host its annual turkey giveaway to help give a Thanksgiving meal to those in need. Mission PD and Mission Crime Stoppers plan to hand out 100 meals to families in need on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Families receiving meals have been preselected and were awarded food pick-up […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County Clerk to participate in Leadership 254

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Clerk Arturo Guajardo Jr. was selected by the Texas Association of Counties (TAC) to receive a scholarship and participate in Leadership 254. The county’s news release said Guajardo will be a part of the 2023-2024 class, which will begin the first of four training modules in February 2023. The […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Esteban Gonzalez signs for UTRGV Golf

MCALLEN, Texas -- Esteban Gonzalez signed his National Letter of Intent taking his golf talents to UT Rio Grande Valley. Click on the video above for more on his celebration and Gonzalez's thoughts on staying in the valley.
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley hosting food drive event

Thanksgiving is only a few days away, and the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is giving back to those in need. The food bank will be giving out 1,000 turkeys Wednesday, Nov. 16, at their Pharr location on North Cage Boulevard. They will also help with some sides...
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco ISD to host social emotional learning expo for students

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Student Support Services Department officials at Weslaco ISD are preparing to host an expo for students to enhance their social emotional learning skills. A licensed school psychologist Dr. Adam Saenz on Thursday will lead a presentation for elementary and secondary students to discuss topics such as emotional regulation, self-efficacy, growth mindset […]
WESLACO, TX
utrgvrider.com

Making the dream become a reality

After putting in countless hours, Brownsville artist Cleiri Quezada is taking the next step in her musical career by signing with a record label and planning to record and release her first studio album in 2023. Raised in Brownsville with roots in Jalisco, Mexico, Cleiri signed with CHR Records June...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Mercedes will host annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony

MERCEDES. Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mercedes is hosting its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony to kick off the upcoming holiday season. The event will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at the H-E-B Park, located at 520 E. 2nd Street in Mercedes. The festivities will include live performances from Midnight Run and local RGV choirs, […]
MERCEDES, TX
Post Register

Texas woman faces 20 years in prison after smuggling spider monkey into US

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KMPH) — A Texas woman pleaded guilty to illegally smuggling a spider monkey into the United States. 20-year-old Savannah Valdez pleaded guilty to smuggling wildlife into the U.S. without first declaring and invoicing it and running from an immigration checkpoint. According to court documents, Valdez tried to...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Holiday season comes with an uptick in illnesses, doctors say

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Health professionals are sending a very important message about not just protecting yourselves but also your loved ones from severe sicknesses during this holiday season. They share how an uptick in flu cases can hinder your holiday plans. Doctors say there are several sicknesses families really need to look out for […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Planned Parenthood hosts brunch to raise funds

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Planned Parenthood hosted its inaugural brunch to raise funds for its clinics in Harlingen and Brownsville.  Award-wining journalist Paola Ramos, joined the event hosted by Planned Parenthood. In 2016 Ramos embarked on a cross-country quest, including the Rio Grande Valley, to understand what binds and defines the Latino community.  “People here, you […]
HARLINGEN, TX
utrgvrider.com

University officials respond to art majors’ complaints

The UTRGV School of Art and Design director and Parking and Transportation Services executive director have responded to complaints made by an art major and member of The Rider staff in the Nov. 7 opinion column. In the column, the student complained about the schedule of the Valley Metro bus...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy