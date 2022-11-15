ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, MI

Bridges and lawsuit make up commissioner agenda

The Wayne County Commissioners met with Road Superintendent Mark Casey, held an executive session and approved a fund transfer and memorandum at the Nov. 15 meeting. After approving the consent and regular agendas, the commissioners unanimously passed the Nebraska Historic Tax Credit Fee fund transfer. According to Wayne County Clerk...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Masters named NSIC Coach of the Year

Wayne State football coach Logan Masters was named Coach of the Year by the Northern Sun Conference as the conference announced its football All-NSIC picks Thursday. In his first year as the Wildcats’ mentor, Masters led the team to a 9-2 regular-season record and the school’s first NSIC regular-season title and second playoff appearance in school history.
DETROIT, MI

