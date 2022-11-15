One dies in homeless shelter fire

The former Northeast Portland motel is being operated by the Joint Office of Homeless Services.

A person died in a fire at a former motel being operated as a homeless shelter by Multnomah County early Tuesday.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, at 4:52 a.m. on Nov. 15, firefighters were called out to a fire at the former Rodeway Inn at the corner of Northeast Sandy and Northeast Lombard. The first arriving engine took command of the scene and confirmed smoke and flames in one of the apartments living spaces on the street level. The crew was directed to perform an offensive fire attack, taking the hose inside to extinguish the flames. The driver of the first arriving engine did a search of the adjacent rooms and confirmed they were all clear.

The next arriving engine was assigned water supply and it was discovered the closest fire hydrant available was a few blocks away. This completely emptied the beds of all hose to connect to the fire hydrant and get the water that was potentially needed to extinguish the fire. The third arriving engine was assigned search and rescue of the building, focusing on the second level as the adjacent rooms had already been checked.

Firefighting crews extinguished the fire within minutes of receiving the call from the emergency dispatch center. In the process, the interior firefighting crew found a body in the room that was on fire and removed the individual who was later confirmed as a fatality at the scene.

The building was a concrete structure with a brick façade that kept all of fire contained to the room of origin with no other rooms affected by the fire. No one will be displaced.

According to PF&R, the building is a former hotel that is operated by DO GOOD Multnomah, a service provider for the Portland-Multnomah Joint Office of Homeless Services.

The cause of the fire is being evaluated by PF&R's Investigations Unit. The initial assessment indicates no criminal intent. The process of notifying next of kin of the fire victim is ongoing.