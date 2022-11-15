ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

How to watch World Cup 2022 in the United States

For the first time in competition history, the 2022 Fifa World Cup will be held in November and December, with Qatar hosting.The United States return after missing out on qualification for the 2018 edition in Russia.It was the first tournament that the United States men’s national team had missed since 1986, but Gregg Berhalter has guided his side back to the World Cup.The USA are in Group B alongside Iran, England and Wales, with every match from the tournament shown live in the United States.Here’s everything you need to know:When is the 2022 Fifa World Cup?The 2022 Fifa World Cup...
Budweiser Ordered to Move World Cup Beer Stations

Qatari organizers are shifting gears just days before the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In September, organizers finalized a policy to serve alcoholic beer to fans at stadiums and in fan zones — despite Qatar’s strict alcohol laws. Now, organizers are reportedly scrambling to move the stations to obscure...
NBC Sports

Meet the three women referees at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 World Cup will be one of many firsts. The event is being staged in Qatar, the first Middle Eastern nation to host the event. It will also be the first World Cup to begin in November instead of the summer due to the country’s climate. On the...
NBC Sports

‘Ted Lasso' Billboards Support USMNT Before 2022 World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is only days away, and we are beginning to see the United States’ camaraderie shine. In an effort to inspire, billboards have been posted in each member of the U.S. men’s national team’s hometowns with messages written specifically by popular TV fictional character Ted Lasso.
Sporting News

Mexico World Cup squad 2022: Final 26-man roster selected for Qatar

Mexico national team manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino had been promising that there were not going to be many surprises in the list of players he named in the final roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The intrigue with El Tri came in the form of injuries, especially among the...
InsideHook

Your 2022 FIFA World Cup Primer: Human Rights, Star Players and Every Team’s Chances

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off Sunday in Qatar with the host nation facing Ecuador in the first match. If you’re scratching your head, wondering why the tournament is starting in November instead of June, you’re not alone. This is the first time the men’s World Cup isn’t being held in the summer months, and that’s just one of a number of anomalies that will make this 22nd edition of the world’s biggest sporting spectacle perhaps the strangest to date.
ESPN

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Schedule, previews and how to watch

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is a month-long festival of football, packed with drama and excitement. ESPN is there for it all!. News and features: ESPN's home for everything World Cup. Para la cobertura de la Copa Mundial en español, visite ESPN Deportes. Para a cobertura da Copa...
InsideHook

Every FIFA World Cup 2022 Kit, Ranked

Secure the Stella and strap in for a wild ride: the World Cup is nearly here. The beautiful game’s biggest stage is back (albeit six months later than die-hards and hooligans might have hoped), and, with it, billions of fanatics watching in awestruck wonder as mega-star athletes from the like of Real Madrid and Manchester City carry their nations on their backs to global footballing conquest.
The Independent

What time are World Cup matches in the UK, US and Qatar and what is the time difference?

The 22nd edition of the men’s Fifa World Cup will be held in Qatar in November and December.The tournament was shifted to the Northern Hemisphere winter from a traditional place in the early summer calendar due to the intense summer heat in the Arab nation.It will be the first men’s World Cup held outside of May, June or July, and the second to be hosted entirely in Asia after the 2002 competition in Japan and South Korea.Matches in Qatar will be held over a condensed period of just short of a month, with the hosts opening the tournament on 20...
CBS Sports

2022 FIFA World Cup predictions, picking every game: Lionel Messi, Argentina's path to the title

Only a few more sleeps until the World Cup kicks off on Nov. 20 but before we get to that point, what better time to try predicting the entire tournament than now?. From Austrailia to Wales, every game has been predicted and there may be enough in the squad to see the United States make the round of 16, but that comes with getting something from the opener against Wales. Find out how the last World Cup including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could end with my predictions:
NBC Sports

Mexico Loses to Sweden 2-1 in Final Friendly Before 2022 World Cup

Well, that’s not how Mexico would’ve wanted to enter the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Just days before the Mexico men’s national team begins Group C play in Qatar against Poland on Tuesday, Nov. 22, it lost to Sweden 2-1 in an international friendly on Wednesday. Played at...
Clayton News Daily

Dua Lipa Responds to Rumors She's Performing at World Cup Ceremony in Qatar

Dua Lipa is clearing up speculation that she is performing at the opening ceremony for the Fifa World Cup later this month. In a statement shared to her Instagram Story on Sunday, Nov. 13, the British songstress shut down rumors about her potential appearance, telling her fans that the theories have no truth to them whatsoever.
