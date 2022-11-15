Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
NASDAQ
Interesting ZTS Put And Call Options For July 2023
Investors in Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS) saw new options begin trading today, for the July 2023 expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 245 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the ZTS options chain for the new July 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXD
The First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 117,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of FXD were up about 0.1% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday...
NASDAQ
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings (CERE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (Symbol: CERE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.07, changing hands as high as $29.91 per share. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CERE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
3 Stocks That Could Double
When Las Vegas opened up after pandemic lockdowns, people came out in droves, which led to record gambling revenue in Las Vegas over the past year. As rumblings continue that China could be ending its zero-COVID policy in 2022, it's possible Macao's gambling stocks Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS), Melco Resorts (NASDAQ: MLCO), and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) could double if the region returns to pre-COVID levels of activity.
NASDAQ
Insurance Giant Flashes Powerful 'Buy' Signal
Following a strong performance in October, markets have built on the momentum into November as better-than-expected inflation data has caused bond yields to fall. Today’s release of the October producer price index figures came in less than expected, bolstering the case that inflation has seen a peak. In turn, equities have put together a short-term rally as they attempt to gain back some of the ground lost earlier in the year.
NASDAQ
Crypto Might Be Down After the FTX Collapse, But It's Far from Dead; Here's Proof
On Feb. 7, 2014, the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange announced it was halting all Bitcoin (BTC) withdrawals and triggered a sell-off that shaved 16% off the price of BTC by dinnertime that same day. The entire exchange was defunct two weeks later after a leak revealed it had “lost” 744,408 bitcoins — representing about 7% of the entire Bitcoin supply. That was the infamous Mt. Gox disaster of 2014, after which news organizations had a field day publishing eulogies for Bitcoin:
NASDAQ
DKS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $100.59, changing hands as low as $98.14 per share. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DKS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Friday 11/18 Insider Buying Report: RYAN, AVTR
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. At Ryan Specialty Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday,...
NASDAQ
KKR Real Estate (KREF) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
A downtrend has been apparent in KKR Real Estate Finance (KREF) lately. While the stock has lost 8.1% over the past week, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
NASDAQ
Why Cardano, Chainlink, and Cronos Are Slumping Today
It's another day of turmoil in the world of crypto. Most cryptocurrencies are trading lower Wednesday, with Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), and Cronos (CRYPTO: CRO) among the biggest large-cap decliners. As of 1:15 p.m. ET, those tokens had declined 3.7%, 5%, and 6.8%, respectively, over the prior 24 hours.
NASDAQ
2 Stocks to Buy Whether or Not a Recession Is Coming
Some economists predict a recession will hit within 12 months. While the stock market has been struggling for over a year, things could get worse for many corporations if we officially enter a recession. However, some businesses are built to handle almost any economic situation. That's the case with pharmaceutical...
NASDAQ
Daily Dividend Report: KMB,PEP,HD,MSI,SYY
The board of directors of Kimberly-Clark has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.16 per share. The dividend is payable on January 4, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 9, 2022. This represents the 50th consecutive year that Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend and the 88th straight year that the company has paid a dividend to shareholders. The company also announced that it will hold its next annual shareholder meeting on April 20, 2023.
NASDAQ
Is Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
NASDAQ
1 Sensational Stock With Near-930% Upside, According to Ark Investment Management
Electric vehicle company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is known for delivering high-flying returns to investors over the past few years, as it has grown to become the largest player in the industry. But the stock has lost its shine in 2022, shedding 52% of its value year to date. Some of...
NASDAQ
Friday's ETF Movers: IHF, MCHI
In trading on Friday, the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tenet Healthcare, up about 4.5% and shares of Certara, up about 4.1% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today...
NASDAQ
Titan Machinery (TITN) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
NASDAQ
2 Stocks I'm Planning to Sell Before the End of 2022
I'm generally a long-term investor and hope to hold the stocks I buy for years or even decades. But things happen. Investments sometimes don't work out the way we want. Here are two stocks in particular that I've decided to sell at a loss, and why I'm pulling the plug on each one.
NASDAQ
HP Inc. (HPQ) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
HP Inc. HPQ is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 22. The company expects fiscal fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share between 79 cents and 89 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 84 cents, indicating a decline of 10.6% from the year-ago quarter. The...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) is a Strong Value Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
