Brasher Falls, NY

NewsChannel 36

Three People Arrested on Burglary Charges After a Brief Foot Chase

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - Authorities arrested three people on burglary charges earlier today, after a brief foot chase. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's office, police responded to a report of people entering the former Ruben's Junk Yard on Christian Hollow Road in Southport. When police arrived, the people ran...
ELMIRA, NY
wwnytv.com

2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two people from Ogdensburg face drug possession charges after authorities pulled their vehicle over. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say they pulled over a vehicle on New York Avenue in Ogdensburg on Tuesday that 31-year-old Brooke Benjamin and 33-year-old Joshua Gilbert were in. Deputies...
OGDENSBURG, NY
Shore News Network

Police seek to identify Kohl’s customer who confused cashier out of $200

WEST WHITELAND TWP, PA – Detectives in West Whiteland Township are seeking to identify a man who is suspected of intentionally confusing a cashier to scam the Kohl’s department store out of $220 on Monday. According to police, at around 4:00 pm, the unknown male attempted to purchase an item. “The male continued to exchange currency with the cashier and was able to keep $220 by confusing the cashier,” police said today. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Scott Pezick at spezick@westwhiteland.org or 484-875-6021. The post Police seek to identify Kohl’s customer who confused cashier out of $200 appeared first on Shore News Network.
WEST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, PA
wwnytv.com

Suspect detained after deadly shootout at Ariz. business

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD) - Arizona sheriff’s deputies took a suspect into custody after what they called an “unprovoked” shooting at a store selling recreational vehicles. Cochise County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 5:15 p.m. Monday at Desert RV in Whetstone. They say the suspect, a military veteran, came into the business with two AR-15 rifles and opened fire, prompting the store owners to fire back.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
WCAX

Man charged in Vt. with transporting people who entered US illegally

HIGHGATE CENTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A man has pleaded not guilty in Vermont to charges he unlawfully transported people who he knew entered the U.S. illegally. Two weeks ago, Border Patrol Agents in Highgate Center pulled over Sebastian Buitrago-Valero, 23, of Chicago, after witnessing people emerge from a ditch and enter his car.
CHICAGO, IL
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Busted 39 Gun Ammunition Sellers From Out Of State

New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York State by online suppliers. An investigation by the Attorney General's Office revealed 39 ammo sellers who sold to New York State residents and did not keep records of the sales. It is a violation of New York’s SAFE Act for out-of-state vendors to sell the bullets directly to New York residents.
WMUR.com

Four arrested after 200 catalytic converters stolen in NH, VT

Police arrested four people in connection with around 200 catalytic converter thefts in New Hampshire and Vermont. Bradford, Vermont police said suspects stole from 12 communities. New Hampshire municipalities affected include Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. Vermont State Police said they arrested Rusty Perry, Adam Hale, Gary Bolton and a...
BRADFORD, VT
wwnytv.com

Final town stops relying on Copenhagen Fire Department for protection

TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - The town of Champion is the fourth and final town to stop relying on the Copenhagen Fire Department for fire protection. The town held a special meeting Monday and the board voted 4 to 0 for Champion to now rely on West Carthage and the town of Rutland fire departments to respond to calls with its District 2 until further notice.
COPENHAGEN, NY
wwnytv.com

Korean War veteran’s military honors restored after 70 years

Winston-Salem, N.C. (WXII) – An 89-year-old North Carolina man who fought in the Korean War has had his veteran status and Purple Heart restored with the help of a legal clinic. “I’ve been exonerated from a burden that I carried for 70 years,” veteran James Brown said.

Comments / 0

