Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kent, Kalamazoo, Muskegon counties

Michigan Auto Law has released its annual list of the most dangerous intersections in Kent , Muskegon and Kalamazoo counties for 2021.

The report is based on police car accident data for 2021.

KENT COUNTY

The intersection at US-131 and Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids is at the number one spot for the sixth year in a row.

According to the report, crashes at this intersection rose to 123 in 2021, up from 114 in 2020. It holds the number five spot for the most dangerous intersections in the state.

The intersection at US-131 and Burton Street SW in Grand Rapids dropped to the number three spot from the second spot. That intersection saw 65 crashes and 13 injuries in 2021, down from 89 crashes and 23 injuries in 2020

The Top 10 Most Dangerous Intersections in Kent County for 2021 are:

1. US 131 @ WEALTHY ST, Grand Rapids, Total Crashes 134, Injuries 26

2. FRANKLIN ST SW @ US 131, Grand Rapids, Total Crashes 75, Injuries 10

3. BURTON ST SW @ US 131, Grand Rapids, Total Crashes 65, Injuries 13

4. 28TH ST SE @ KALAMAZOO AVE SE, Grand Rapids, Total Crashes 63, Injuries 20

5. 54TH ST SW @ US 131, Wyoming, Total Crashes 61, Injuries 16

6. 28TH ST SW @ US 131, Wyoming, Total Crashes 59, Injuries 16

7. 28TH ST SE @ S DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, Total Crashes 58, Injuries 17

8. 28TH ST SE @ BRETON RD SE, Grand Rapids, Total Crashes 57, Injuries 15

9. 44TH ST SE @ EASTERN AVE SE, Kentwood, Total Crashes 53, Injuries 21

10. 28TH ST SE @ BROADMOOR AVE SE, Grand Rapids, Total Crashes 52, Injuries 10

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

In Kalamazoo County, the intersection of Drake Rd. at W. Main St. in Kalamazoo is once again the most dangerous intersection in the county for 2021. The intersection saw 69 crashes in 2021, up from 42 crashes in 2020 and 39 crashes in 2019.

Up from the No. 4 spot in 2020, the intersection of Park St. at W. Kalamazoo Avenue in Kalamazoo jumped to the No. 2 spot. Total crashes in 2021 numbered 56, up from 33 in 2020. Injuries more than doubled, going from 8 to 18.

Here are the top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County:

1. DRAKE RD @ W MAIN ST, Kalamazoo, Total Crashes 69, Injuries 9

2. PARK ST @ W KALAMAZOO AVE, Kalamazoo, Total Crashes 56, Injuries 18

3. HOWARD ST @ STADIUM DR, Kalamazoo, Total Crashes 45, Injuries 3

4. DRAKE RD @ W K L AVE, Kalamazoo, Total Crashes 43, Injuries 11

5. WESTNEDGE AVE @ W KILGORE RD, Kalamazoo, Total Crashes 40, Injuries 9

6. I 94 @ SPRINKLE RD, Comstock Township, Total Crashes 38, Injuries 5

7. GULL RD @ S RIVERVIEW DR, Kalamazoo, Total Crashes 37, Injuries 2

8. CORK ST @ SPRINKLE RD, Kalamazoo, Total Crashes 36, Injuries 4

9. MICHIKAL ST @ N WESTNEDGE AVE, Kalamazoo, Total Crashes 35, Injuries 12

10. DRAKE RD @ STADIUM DR, Kalamazoo, Total Crashes 35, Injuries 4

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Muskegon County has a new intersection in the No. 1 spot – Harvey Street at Sternberg Road in Fruitport Township.

In 2020, the intersection was ranked as the sixth most dangerous in the county with 23 crashes. In 2021, the intersection moved into the top spot with 36 crashes.

Here are the most dangerous intersections in Muskegon County in 2021:

1. HARVEY ST @ STERNBERG RD, Fruitport Township, Total Crashes 36, Injuries 5

2. APPLE AVE @ SHONAT ST, Muskegon Township, Total Crashes 34, Injuries 4

3. NORTON AVE @ SEAWAY DR, Norton Shores, Total Crashes 27, Injuries 10

4. LAKETON AVE @ SEAWAY DR, Muskegon, Total Crashes 25, Injuries 6

5. HENRY ST @ NORTON AVE, Norton Shores, Total Crashes 23, Injuries 5

6. APPLE AVE @ MILLIRON RD, Muskegon Township, Total Crashes 22, Injuries 15

7. APPLE AVE @ SHERIDAN RD, Muskegon Township, Total Crashes 22, Injuries 9

8. APPLE AVE @ GETTY ST, Muskegon, Total Crashes 20, Injuries 8

9. GILES RD @ WHITEHALL RD, Laketon Township, Total Crashes 19, Injuries 5

10. GETTY ST @ LAKETON AVE, Muskegon, Total Crashes 18, Injuries 4

As for the most dangerous intersections in the state, here’s Michigan Auto Law’s top 20 list.

1. 11 MILE RD/I 696 @ VAN DYKE AVE, Warren, 173 Total Crashes, 38 Injuries

2. 10 MILE RD @ I 94, St. Clair Shores, 168 Total Crashes, 42 Injuries

3. 18 1/2 MILE RD @ VAN DYKE AVE, Sterling Heights, 168 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries (Roundabout)

4. MARTIN PKWY @ N PONTIAC TRL, Commerce Township, 140 Total Crashes, 18 Injuries (Roundabout)

5. US 131 @ WEALTHY ST, Grand Rapids, 134 Total Crashes, 26 Injuries

6. ORCHARD LAKE RD @ 14 MILE RD, Farmington Hills, 122 Total Crashes, 15 Injuries (Roundabout)

7. 12 MILE RD @ I 94, St. Clair Shores/Roseville, 121 Total Crashes, 47 Injuries

8. SCHOOLCRAFT RD @ TELEGRAPH RD, Redford Township, 104 Total Crashes, 21 Injuries

9. TELEGRAPH RD @ 12 MILE RD, Southfield, 95 Total Crashes, 15 Injuries

10. 11 MILE RD @ GRATIOT AVE E, Roseville, 92 Total Crashes, 9 Injuries

11. SOUTHFIELD RD @ W 11 MILE RD, Lathrup Village, 91 Total Crashes, 28 Injuries

12. HALL RD @ VAN DYKE AVE, Utica, 86 Total Crashes, 15 Injuries

13. SAGINAW ST @ N HOMER ST, Lansing Township, 85 Total Crashes, 26 Injuries

14. DIX AVE @ M 39, Lincoln Park, 83 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

15. STATE ST @ ELLSWORTH RD, Ann Arbor, 79 Total Crashes, 1 Injury (Roundabout)

16. MIDDLE BELT RD @ SCHOOLCRAFT RD, Livonia, 78 Total Crashes, 16 Injuries

17. FORD RD @ LILLEY RD, Canton Township, 75 Total Crashes, 32 Injuries

18. FRANKLIN ST SW @ US 131, Grand Rapids, 75 Total Crashes, 10 Injuries

19. 6 MILE RD @ I 96/I 275, Livonia, 73 Total Crashes, 19 Injuries

20. LEE RD @ WHITMORE LAKE RD, Green Oak Township, 71 Total Crashes, 5 Injuries (West Roundabout)

