Emotional Intelligence: The Key to Great Leadership

Do you want to make a positive impact on those you lead?. In a recent statistic, 11% of HR leaders claim that they have the edge to take over leadership roles. To have great leadership, you need to understand how to handle powerful emotions and how to recognize them in others.
psychologytoday.com

Why Relationships Fail

Relationships often fail, frequently with unhealthy consequences to our emotional and physical health. Poor personal need management can explain relationship failure. "Need Management Therapy" offers a new treatment approach to good personal need management. Without question, the intimate relationship is complex, difficult, and challenging, so not surprisingly, it often fails.
psychologytoday.com

Why Do 80% of Experts Get This Point About Persuasion Wrong?

Influencing people. This objective is the centerpiece of a $10 billion self-improvement market. Billons! It is the theme of my top book recommendation this year, Influence Is Your Superpower by Zoe Chance. It is the common denominator of Harvard Business Review’s most popular and impactful business articles over the past 100 years.
psychologytoday.com

Studying Hands to Recognize Basic Emotions

Being able to only view someone’s hands provides greater emotional recognition accuracy than being able to see only arms, torso, or head. The hands are effective at communicating human emotion. There is significant cortical tissue of the brain that is devoted to our hands. The visual and somatosensory lobes...
Upworthy

This little girl should be teaching a class on boundaries and consent: 'Do not speak to me'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 27, 2022. It has since been updated. When it comes to setting boundaries and understanding consent, we could all learn from Zoë, a fifth-grade girl who spelled it out to a boy at her school. Zoë penned a set of rules for a boy named Noah to follow, including "do not speak to me"—and they are all on point. The note was filled with instructions and even had some illustrations. She titled it, "Rules and Regulations," drawing a line and setting the tone of intent pretty early on. The hilarious note was shared by Twitter user Cydni Jenkins, who goes by @WhosDenverJones. She wrote, "My friend who's a 5th-grade teacher just sent this to me! I'm dead!!!" Zoë's rules rule and everyone should take a page out of her book and draw boundaries in life.
FireRescue1

USFA summit highlights fire groups ‘singing off the same sheet of music’

Recent actions (and cautious optimism) suggest a finely tuned performance ahead from our fire service organizations — I was recently privileged to be invited to theU.S. Fire Administrator’s 2022 Summit on Fire Prevention and Control. Now to be honest, by nature of my age and refusal to go away, I've been honored to participate in many of these "where are we going" national forums and discussions on the future of the fire service. Some have mattered, and some have not.
psychologytoday.com

Are You Pursuing Goals That Truly Matter to You?

Most people who set goals fail to keep them because the goals aren't connected to what truly matters to them. A new study shows that experiences of awe can make people more connected with their authentic selves. Connecting more fully with one's authentic self improves one's ability to set goals...
boldsky.com

How To Grow Spiritually: Key Ideas On How To Boost Your Faith Fitness

Faith is an indispensable ingredient and an indestructible weapon for fighting one's battles in life. It stems from conviction and is synonymously associated with trust, belief, expectation and inferences. Every one of us has an inborn definition for this concept of faith that has made mountains move. Faith is a...
Zoran Bogdanovic

Comfort Zone Awareness

Life is full of chances to step outside of one's comfort zone, but seizing them can be difficult. Sometimes the issue is a lack of awareness of the reasons to do so. After all, if the sensation of comfort indicates that our most basic needs are being met, why would we want to get rid of it?
psychologytoday.com

Is Your Relationship Running on Autopilot?

Stability in a relationship is desirable in many ways, but it can sometimes lead to stagnation. New research suggests that happier couples are driven by feeling that their lives have meaning. Focusing on how each of you can feel more connected with your life's purpose can help you grow as...
Rabih Hammoud

Here's How To Strengthen Your Faith — And Overcome Anything

Figurine En Céramique Blanche De L'illustration De L'angePhoto de Pixabay. Spiritual and religious teachings often speak in great details about “faith.” In times of challenges, people like to say “have faith.” And because we humans are fascinating beings, whenever something unhealthy is removed from our lives, and due to our attachment to it, again, we say “have faith.”

