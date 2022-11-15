ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

The Associated Press

Healthfirst Opens Orange County Community Office

NEWBURGH, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Healthfirst, New York’s largest not-for-profit health insurance company i with more than 1.8 million members, is excited to announce the opening of its first community office location in Orange County at Crossroads Plaza, 50 NY Route 17K, Newburgh, NY. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005927/en/ New Healthfirst Community Office at Crossroads Plaza, 50 NY Route 17K, Newburgh, NY. (Photo: Business Wire)
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

‘Down Home’ Neighborhood Saloon For Sale in the Hudson Valley

Here's your chance to own something special. The Hudson Valley is filled with great bars and some of the best ones really make you feel like you're family while you're there. They don't need to be the biggest place, but they are filled with character, simple drink choices and a party atmosphere. One local bar is for sale right in Wappingers Falls and it looks like something straight out of the Country Music Television Network.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
101.5 WPDH

New Tools & More Store Close to Opening in Kingston

Middletown and Poughkeepsie already have one and it looks like Kingston is next to welcome one of the most popular names in tools and more soon!. In the past few years, it seems like everywhere we look we are bombarded by news that some of our favorite places have closed or are getting ready to close. In the last month, we told you about one of Kingston's best restaurants announcing that they have temporally closed, we've had places leave the struggling Hudson Valley Mall, so when I see news that something NEW is opening in the area, forgive me but I get excited to share the news...LOL!
KINGSTON, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Child safety event at Troop K Headquarters

Salt Point, New York – On November 17, 2022, the New York State Police are hosting a free child car seat check event at Troop K Headquarters located at 2541 Route 44 Salt Point, NY, 12578 between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. An appointment is suggested,...
SALT POINT, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

DUTCHESS COUNTY COMPTROLLER ROBIN LOIS RELEASES AUDIT OF STABILIZATION CENTER HIGHLIGHTING LACK OF PROCESS AND OVERSIGHT

DUTCHESS COUNTY COMPTROLLER ROBIN LOIS RELEASES AUDIT OF STABILIZATION CENTER HIGHLIGHTING LACK OF PROCESS AND OVERSIGHT. Poughkeepsie, N.Y. – The Office of the Dutchess County Comptroller has released their audit of the Stabilization Center’s financial activities, associated contract claims, and its internal processes for the period of November 15, 2016 to December 31, 2021. The Stabilization Center began operating in February 2017, providing walk-in crisis services for residents experiencing emotional distress and/or substance abuse issues. It is noted that while the Center had initially been managed by Dutchess County employees, it is now entirely operated by contracted agencies with County oversight.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Meet Deb Buonsignore, Glenda and Wanderlust Boutique of Warwick, New York

I know I'm not alone when I say I love coming across amazing new small businesses in the Hudson Valley. A few weeks ago, I went to the Flannel and Fedora Festival at Nostrano Vineyard. Everyone was decked out in their coziest flannel, flannel shacket, or sweater and topped their outfit off with a cute fedora. Sadly, I wasn't prepared for the fedora portion of the event.
WARWICK, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York Man Nearly Kills Romantic Rival In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man was nearly killed in front of his family during the day because another man was allegedly stalking his fiancée. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 34-year-old Jonathan Esson of Newburgh, New York was sentenced to 12 years in state prison to be followed by five years of post-release supervision.
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

What’s Happening With This Dutchess County Eyesore?

Plans to replace an ugly Poughkeepsie eyesore with a new business are in the works, but just when will it happen?. If you've driven around the Hudson Valley recently you've probably noticed an unsettling number of rundown buildings. The abandoned businesses are scattered throughout the region, some of them sitting there for decades with no occupant.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York School Bus Crashes On Palisades In Hudson Valley

A school bus bringing Hudson Valley students back to school avoided a major accident with a box truck but was still involved in an accident on the Palisades. On Monday at about 12:30 p.m., New York State Police from Troop F responded to a reported motor vehicle crash involving a school bus on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the town of Stony Point.
STONY POINT, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Quietly Being Sold

A historic Hudson Valley restaurant that was once a brothel is being sold by its owners. We've seen many Hudson Valley restaurants and businesses go on sale over the past few months. Just this week we found out that a trendy Dutchess County bar and restaurant was on the market. Now, another favorite Hudson Valley restaurant is being sold.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Infrastructure money awarded to three Ulster County communities

Three Ulster County communities have been awarded federal grants for local infrastructure improvement projects. The Community Development block grants (CDBG) to the Village of New Paltz, the Town of Ulster and the Town of Wawarsing “help communities provide decent affordable housing and safe living environments primarily for low- and moderate-income residents,” according to a state press release.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Once Forgotten Historic Hudson Valley Theater Set to Open

With only two months left in 2022, Hudson Valley residents are already thinking ahead. It could be in regards to their travel plans for the new year, a brand new start in their life or a change of location. Others have big changes in mind when it comes to the...

