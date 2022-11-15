Read full article on original website
Healthfirst Opens Orange County Community Office
NEWBURGH, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Healthfirst, New York’s largest not-for-profit health insurance company i with more than 1.8 million members, is excited to announce the opening of its first community office location in Orange County at Crossroads Plaza, 50 NY Route 17K, Newburgh, NY. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005927/en/ New Healthfirst Community Office at Crossroads Plaza, 50 NY Route 17K, Newburgh, NY. (Photo: Business Wire)
6 Things That Will Piss Off Anyone From Poughkeepsie
If you live in Poughkeepsie these things are a surefire way to piss you off!. There are numerous things that stress us all out, right? We have family, work, friends, bills...the list goes on and on but if you live in Poughkeepsie we've come up with six things on top of everything else that most definitely set you off!
What Happened? Popular Hudson Valley Farm Stand Reduced To Rubble
It was a strange sight on Route 9W in Newburgh, NY this morning. Or rather, it was strange what you couldn't see. One of the most popular farm markets in the Hudson Valley that had been in business for over 50 years was reduced to rubble. Famed Farm Market Closes...
‘Down Home’ Neighborhood Saloon For Sale in the Hudson Valley
Here's your chance to own something special. The Hudson Valley is filled with great bars and some of the best ones really make you feel like you're family while you're there. They don't need to be the biggest place, but they are filled with character, simple drink choices and a party atmosphere. One local bar is for sale right in Wappingers Falls and it looks like something straight out of the Country Music Television Network.
New Tools & More Store Close to Opening in Kingston
Middletown and Poughkeepsie already have one and it looks like Kingston is next to welcome one of the most popular names in tools and more soon!. In the past few years, it seems like everywhere we look we are bombarded by news that some of our favorite places have closed or are getting ready to close. In the last month, we told you about one of Kingston's best restaurants announcing that they have temporally closed, we've had places leave the struggling Hudson Valley Mall, so when I see news that something NEW is opening in the area, forgive me but I get excited to share the news...LOL!
theharlemvalleynews.net
Child safety event at Troop K Headquarters
Salt Point, New York – On November 17, 2022, the New York State Police are hosting a free child car seat check event at Troop K Headquarters located at 2541 Route 44 Salt Point, NY, 12578 between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. An appointment is suggested,...
theharlemvalleynews.net
DUTCHESS COUNTY COMPTROLLER ROBIN LOIS RELEASES AUDIT OF STABILIZATION CENTER HIGHLIGHTING LACK OF PROCESS AND OVERSIGHT
DUTCHESS COUNTY COMPTROLLER ROBIN LOIS RELEASES AUDIT OF STABILIZATION CENTER HIGHLIGHTING LACK OF PROCESS AND OVERSIGHT. Poughkeepsie, N.Y. – The Office of the Dutchess County Comptroller has released their audit of the Stabilization Center’s financial activities, associated contract claims, and its internal processes for the period of November 15, 2016 to December 31, 2021. The Stabilization Center began operating in February 2017, providing walk-in crisis services for residents experiencing emotional distress and/or substance abuse issues. It is noted that while the Center had initially been managed by Dutchess County employees, it is now entirely operated by contracted agencies with County oversight.
Meet Deb Buonsignore, Glenda and Wanderlust Boutique of Warwick, New York
I know I'm not alone when I say I love coming across amazing new small businesses in the Hudson Valley. A few weeks ago, I went to the Flannel and Fedora Festival at Nostrano Vineyard. Everyone was decked out in their coziest flannel, flannel shacket, or sweater and topped their outfit off with a cute fedora. Sadly, I wasn't prepared for the fedora portion of the event.
New York Man Nearly Kills Romantic Rival In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man was nearly killed in front of his family during the day because another man was allegedly stalking his fiancée. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 34-year-old Jonathan Esson of Newburgh, New York was sentenced to 12 years in state prison to be followed by five years of post-release supervision.
New York ‘Legends’ Close Hudson Valley Eatery After Nearly 50 Years
A popular Hudson Valley eatery has closed after nearly 50 years. Bueti's Deli opened up in Westchester County in 1977. "Proud to be serving Mount Kisco and Bedford Hills since 1977!," the deli's Facebook states. Owners closed down the Mount Kisco location a few years ago and Hudson Valley Post...
What’s Happening With This Dutchess County Eyesore?
Plans to replace an ugly Poughkeepsie eyesore with a new business are in the works, but just when will it happen?. If you've driven around the Hudson Valley recently you've probably noticed an unsettling number of rundown buildings. The abandoned businesses are scattered throughout the region, some of them sitting there for decades with no occupant.
Father and daughter hiker duo rescued in Ulster County
On Saturday two hikers, a 47-year-old man and his nine-year-old daughter went hiking around 3 p.m., but were unprepared to hike back in the dark.
New York School Bus Crashes On Palisades In Hudson Valley
A school bus bringing Hudson Valley students back to school avoided a major accident with a box truck but was still involved in an accident on the Palisades. On Monday at about 12:30 p.m., New York State Police from Troop F responded to a reported motor vehicle crash involving a school bus on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the town of Stony Point.
Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Quietly Being Sold
A historic Hudson Valley restaurant that was once a brothel is being sold by its owners. We've seen many Hudson Valley restaurants and businesses go on sale over the past few months. Just this week we found out that a trendy Dutchess County bar and restaurant was on the market. Now, another favorite Hudson Valley restaurant is being sold.
‘Self-proclaimed Witch’ Dies In Hudson Valley, New York Crash
A Hudson Valley grandmother passed away at the age of 52. New York State Police confirmed a fatal crash that took the life of a Dutchess County Woman. On November 8, 2022, the New York State Police began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on Slate Quarry Road in the town of Clinton at approximately 6:05 p.m.
HUH? Cookie-Less Girl Scout ‘Retail Shops’ In The Hudson Valley
There's just something about them, and the adorable kiddos that sell them, that make Girl Scout cookies pretty amazing. For me, the proper serving size for Thin Mints should be a sleeve, and I know of plenty of people who can polish off a box of Samoas in a sitting.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Infrastructure money awarded to three Ulster County communities
Three Ulster County communities have been awarded federal grants for local infrastructure improvement projects. The Community Development block grants (CDBG) to the Village of New Paltz, the Town of Ulster and the Town of Wawarsing “help communities provide decent affordable housing and safe living environments primarily for low- and moderate-income residents,” according to a state press release.
New Shop Opening Up in Ulster County, Fulfills Lifelong Dream
There's another awesome place to go shopping in the area. It's safe to say we have many cool places around the Hudson Valley, but something that makes this area so unique is that there's a "family" and "home-y" feeling in the smaller shops. Not only do you get to connect...
Once Forgotten Historic Hudson Valley Theater Set to Open
With only two months left in 2022, Hudson Valley residents are already thinking ahead. It could be in regards to their travel plans for the new year, a brand new start in their life or a change of location. Others have big changes in mind when it comes to the...
Peek Inside: ‘Dirty Dancing’ Home Hits Market In Hudson Valley, New York
Take a look inside a Hudson Valley home owned and renovated by the person responsible for a hit movie. A new home on the market in the Hudson Valley has ties to a classic movie. "Dirty Dancing" Home Hits Market In Westchester County. The home is located in Westchester County...
