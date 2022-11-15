Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China” Drops Soon
This Air Jordan 12 contains a familiar motif. Over the past couple of weeks, Nike has been showing off some sneakers from their upcoming “25 Years In China” collection. This is meant to be a capsule that celebrates how the brand has been operating in the country for about two and a half decades now. One of the shoes that will be part of the collection is this Air Jordan 12, which can be found down below.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” Officially Unveiled: Photos
The Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” is coming next month. One of the better Air Jordan silhouettes is the one that helped Michael Jordan win his first NBA title. Of course, this model is the Air Jordan 6, which came out back in 1991. This is a sneaker that fans have loved for years, and as a result, there have been numerous colorways to hit the market. Even in 2022, new models continue to hit the market, including this “Chrome” make-up, found below.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 4 “Midnight Navy” Releases Tomorrow
The Air Jordan 4 has been making its rounds this fall with Jordan Brand dressing the Tinker Hatfield design in surprising color combinations and varying textiles. Placing its more exuberant propositions on the back burner for the time being, the silhouette’s latest coordination of “Midnight Navy” and “Light Smoke Grey” is set to release this weekend, October 29th.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 10 “Alternate Bobcats” Looksee Sample
In their final year under the Charlotte Bobcats monicker, the Jordan-owned franchise received its own commemorative Air Jordan 10 colorway. Eight years removed from its initial release, English Sole is giving us an up-close look at alternate sample of the silhouette. Disparate in its choice to coat the model’s leather...
Hypebae
A Very Fall Nike Air Force 1 Is on the Way
Following a recently revealed animal print iteration and a Stussy collaboration back in May, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid is back on the scene. The latest colorway is autumnal, relying heavily on a rich brown shade that covers the sneaker’s overlays. A cream-colored base adds to the design, covering its base and midsole.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Drops Soon: Photos
The Foamposite will always be a classic. One of the more polarizing shoes in the Nike catalog is the Nike Air Foamposite One. For the most part, this shoe is a classic that was made popular by the likes of Penny Hardaway. Due to the look of this sneaker, it has its fair share of detractors, which has ultimately led to conflicting opinions over the years.
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the Air Jordan 6 "Metallic Silver"
A relatively quiet year for the Air Jordan 6, Jordan Brand has kept its involvement with the silhouette lowkey. Key releases thus far include “Georgetown” and “Red Oreo” looks alongside various PE reveals. Adding to the sneaker’s list of notable drops for 2022, a new “Metallic Silver” colorway surfaced in September. Pulling inspiration from the Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Black Metallic” and Defining Moments Pack’s (DMP) Air Jordan 6 from 2006, this pair puts a twist on classic releases.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 90 GORE-TEX Returns Covered In Outdoors-Inspired Palette
Since the days of Nike Hike, the Swoosh has been concerned with footwear for less-than-ideal conditions. Recently, the brand unearthed another take of the Nike Air Max 90 GORE-TEX following the beaten path of that aforementioned category from the 1980s. A number of brown hues land all throughout the upcoming...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 FlyEase “Bred” Coming Soon
More FlyEase sneakers are on the horizon. Jumpman has come through with some amazing shoes over the years, and one of them is the Air Jordan 1 FlyEase. Some may look at this shoe and write it off, but it’s important to note why this shoe was made. It was made specifically for those with disabilities, and the construction of the shoe aids people who need accessibility.
sneakernews.com
Brown Corduroy Accents This Women’s Nike Air Max 97
Although the world is eagerly waiting for its return in original “Silver Bullet,” the Nike Air Max 97 has taken the last 10 months as an opportunity to flex its creative muscles. Recently, Christian Tresser’s design from 1997 emerged in a women’s-exclusive take coupling brown corduroy with knit...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Plus Gets Ready For Spring 2023 With Soft Green Gradients
The Nike Air Max Plus has maintained a steady presence within the brand’s lineup of products since celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2018. As Sean McDowell’s experimental design approaches another new year, it continues to dress up in new gradient finishes sure to win over old and new fans alike.
Natalia Bryant Updates Workout Outfit with Puffer Vest & Nike Running Sneakers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Natalia Bryant looked sporty chic for a new mirror selfie she posted on Instagram today. The model wore a white long-sleeve shirt under a black P.E Nation puffer vest from the brand’s baseline collection. The vest features a high collar, a front zipper, and warm wadding protection for cold-weather. She paired the top with black tights. For accessories, Bryant chose a set of sparkling rings, stud earrings, and a headband, creating the perfect look for a workout session. The young model...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement Grey” Surfaces Online
You can never go wrong with an Air Jordan 11 Low. Fans of the Air Jordan 11 Low have been blessed with some truly amazing colorways over the past few years. While most people prefer the OG version of the Jordan 11, it is impossible to deny the power of a low-top sneaker.
hypebeast.com
Nike Revisits the ACG Air Moc for the Winter
With Halloween a memory from long ago, the Northern Hemisphere inches one step closer to winter. In preparation of this, brands such as. have prepared their seasonal collections of footwear and apparel. Adding to previously revealed ACG Air Moc 3.5 colorways, the Swoosh looks back to its original ACG Air Moc that initially released in 1994 for another winter-ready slip-on option.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Craft” Rumored Release Date Revealed
The Air Jordan 5 is getting multiple new offerings next year. Air Jordan 5 fans have been blessed with some truly amazing sneakers over the last few years. In 2020, the shoe celebrated its 30th anniversary, and this led to numerous releases. From retros to fresh new colorways, fans got plenty of sneakers to be excited about.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Luka 1 Set To Arrive In Standard Team-Based Colorway Options
Through just nine games, Luka Doncic’s MVP candidacy has well been established following a 36-piece in his “Racer Blue” Jordan Luka 1’s during Monday night’s win over the Nets. Amounting a constant array of jaw-dropping sequences and unfathomable buckets, the three-time All-Star’s signature silhouette with Jordan Brand is now enacting the ideal scheme for the AAU circuit and high school gyms this winter.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Metallic Silver” Release Date Confirmed
A new Air Jordan 6 is dropping this month. One of Michael Jordan’s most iconic sneakers is the Air Jordan 6. There is actually a very good reason for this. Jordan won his first NBA title in this shoe, which makes it one of his most important pieces of footwear. Not to mention, it just looks really good.
Air Jordan 12 ‘Cherry’ Is Releasing As a Golf Shoe
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordan Brand has turned another popular Air Jordan style into a golf shoe. Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @Unbreakablekicks shared images of the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Cherry,” an original makeup of Michael Jordan’s 12th signature shoe that first hit retail in 1997. The latest Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Cherry” features the traditional white leather upper but the look is offset by a red textured leather mudguard and matching red outsole. This version of the sneaker features...
3 Likely changes headed for this Miami Heat squad if they are to compete
14 games into the Miami Heat’s season but about a week before the Thanksgiving benchmark, it’s too many games to call analysis preemptive but not far enough along to freak out, unless you’re the Los Angeles Lakers. Regardless, the East is looking like it might be even...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 Joins The “Feel Love” Collection
Following its inclusion of the Nike Air Max 97 and Nike Air Force 1 Mid, The Swooshes latest inline fall collection is bringing the feel good vibes to the Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 with a bright neon aesthetic. Mirroring the springtime ensemble set forth by the latter two silhouette’s, neon...
