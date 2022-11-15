Read full article on original website
Forecasted snow in WNY causes Thruway ban for commercial trucks
BUFFALO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Due to heavy snow coming to Western New York, a commercial truck ban will take effect on the Thruway. It begins at 4 p.m. Thursday. The ban is for commercial vehicles that cannot drive on I-90 from Exit 46 in Rochester to Exit 61. They will also be banned on the Niagara Thruway. The ban will last throughout the weekend.
Hochul to declare state of emergency Thursday morning ahead of snow storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that a state of emergency will take effect at 10 a.m. Thursday and last throughout the incoming snow storm that could dump two feet of snow on the Buffalo area this weekend. Hochul also announced that several highways will be...
How much snow can the North Country get?
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The first snowfall of the season is expected this week, set to come down early Wednesday in varying amounts depending on how far north you go. Those amounts include a forecast 2″-4″ in the Glens Falls region, and as much as 4″-6″ in the Lake George-North Creek area. Those amounts vary up and down looking further into the Adirondacks.
Where’s the bad weather this weekend?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Colder air moving over the warmer waters of the Great Lakes will ignite some heavy lake effect snow for parts of New York State this weekend. As is typically the case with lake-effect snow; it’s a very localized phenomenon. In other words, you can...
WATCH: Deer inside Johnstown nursing home
JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, a deer crashed through a window at Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown. According to Administrator Neal Van Slyke, the deer spent about 10 minutes inside and then crashed through another window on its way out. NEWS10 has acquired a video of the deer...
DEC forest rangers track down missing Port Ewen woman
PORT EWEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, November 13, at about 7:30 a.m., six Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers and other volunteers searched for a missing woman in Port Ewen. The search included a mounted horse, drone, and intensive searching through tough vegetation. At 3:45 p.m., the...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central New York
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in Central New York including all of Oneida and Otsego Counties from Tuesday, November 15th through Wednesday, the 16th. There is currently a MODERATE Winter Weather Advisory for Chenango, Madison, Northern...
Gun buyback event planned in Columbia County
HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James is hosting a community gun buyback with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, November 19, at the Columbia County Department of Health. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) accepts—with no questions asked—working and non-working, unloaded firearms in exchange for compensation on site.
US offshore wind energy industry faces blowback from locals
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) — It’s just one cable meant to bring electricity from an offshore wind farm to a former coal-burning power plant in southern New Jersey, but it symbolizes a big challenge facing the renewable energy industry. The cable has been fought over for nearly three...
Repeat DWI offender sentenced to prison
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Watervliet man was sentenced to three to nine years in state prison on Tuesday. Brandon McKinley previously pleaded guilty to three counts of Driving While Intoxicated in Albany County Court. Officials said McKinley was driving while intoxicated in the city of Watervliet in the...
Stony Creek man arrested for underage DWI
HADLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Stony Creek man was arrested last week after being found off a roadway in the Adirondacks. Harrison E. Blanchard, of Stony Creek, was found to have been driving while under the influence of alcohol. Blanchard, 20, was under the legal New York drinking age.
Ballston Spa woman pleads guilty after fatally striking pedestrian
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ballston Spa woman has pleaded guilty after she was accused of fatally striking a pedestrian. Adrianne Liedel, 20, pleaded guilty to Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree. On March 15, police said Liedel struck two pedestrians with her car while on Hop City...
Democrats hold on to US House seat in Maine via ranked vote
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democrats held on to a swing district in Maine, as two-term U.S. Rep. Jared Golden beat back a challenge from a former congressman via ranked choice voting for the second time in four years. Golden won reelection via the ranked round, Maine’s secretary of state,...
Kingston man accused of beating, choking 2 people
SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two orders of protection were served to a Kingston man on Monday after police say he violently assaulted two people over the weekend. On Sunday, November 13, Saugerties Police were told about the alleged fight. One of the victims reported that Thomas B. Stanley, 22,...
Hochul declares November transgender awareness month
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation on Wednesday, declaring November Transgender Awareness Month in New York. Hochul said in recognition, several State landmarks will be lit pink, white, and light blue on November 20 in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance. “This November, I’m proud...
Troy felon sentenced on gun, drugs charges
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was dealt a 33-month prison sentence on Wednesday for illegally possessing a pistol as a previously convicted felon, as well as having fentanyl-laced pills with the intent to distribute them. Alex R. Mahoney Wilks, 23, pleaded guilty to the charges in June.
Fight over election tally threatens Arizona certification
PHOENIX (AP) — The two Republicans who control the elected board in a rural Arizona county have sued their own elections director to force her to conduct a greatly expanded hand-count of ballots cast in the Nov. 8 elections, a standoff that could affect certification of the results. They...
