Read full article on original website
Related
I-Team: The hidden costs of electric vehicles
The 22News I-Team looks into the hidden costs when buying an electric vehicle.
When Is a Car Considered A ‘Classic’ in Massachusetts?
We can all agree that we've all dreamed of owning a classic car at some point in our lives. However, finding a classic car can be a bit challenging because you don't know what one you're going to find, is it a project car, is it fully restored, or better yet is it actually a classic in Massachusetts?
WCVB
National Grid working to help Massachusetts residents save on home heating
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Home heating costs are expected to be sky-high in Massachusetts this year and National Grid is looking to help its customers in the state save. National Grid hosted a customer energy savings event at the Haverhill Citizen Center Tuesday night with the help of Mass Save, The Salvation Army and other organizations. It is one of a series of events that began in September in an effort to provide customers with information on available assistance and help them prepare for the winter.
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Absolute Most Snow
For the first time in the Fall of 2022, we saw some snow in the Berkshires yesterday, last night, and into this morning. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
Four new bridges for Cape Cod
State officials want Massachusetts residents to weigh in on the designs for a pair of twin bridges to eventually connect Cape Cod to the mainland. Driving the news: MassDOT officials floated the idea of replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges with two pairs of twin bridges at a public meeting Tuesday evening.
The next steps for the new Massachusetts license law
Now that voters approved a ballot question keeping a law that lets undocumented immigrants get driver's licenses, Massachusetts transportation officials are updating regulations before the new law takes effect in July 2023. Driving the news: The Registry of Motor Vehicles released draft recommendations this week and announced a Dec. 2...
WCVB
Dilapidated home sells for $2.3M
A dilapidated 168-year-old Massachusetts home with boarded-up windows and a tarp on the roof just sold for $2.3 million. It's the latest example of the old real estate adage, "location, location, location."
Is It Illegal to Turn Right at This Intersection in Massachusetts?
Let's face it, we drive and commute to work almost every single day. Pretty common in the Berkshires since other means of transportation can be limited or a bit pricey. Sometimes we all forget that driving is a privilege that we earn in our younger years of learning how to drive.
Massachusetts towns struggling to find snow plow drivers
WALPOLE - Mother Nature has Massachusetts pivoting abruptly. "It was nice and hot. It didn't really feel like fall; it kind of felt a little bit like summer," said Danesha Stevenson, describing the weather in Boston the last couple weekends. Now, meteorologists are forecasting snow in the state this week. "Yea, well you can keep it," said John Powell who lives in Plainville. Massachusetts transportation officials hope they'll be ready after begging for snow plow drivers for months. There has been help wanted signs along state highways and sprinkled throughout communities. Some say the state should consider...
School delays and closings for Massachusetts for Nov. 16
The first snow of the season fell overnight in parts of Massachusetts Tuesday into Wednesday morning, leaving up to 2 inches in a few spots. The snowfall had turned to rain by early morning, but the transition could leave the morning commute a little slippery still for some. Both Shrewsbury...
commonwealthmagazine.org
The Orange Line roadmap for commuter rail
DURING THE ORANGE LINE shutdown, the commuter rail network proved its tremendous value to Greater Boston’s transit system. It also showed exciting potential for the future. Last month, the MBTA added additional trains to serve Forest Hills, Hyde Park, and Oak Grove; increased its marketing of commuter rail; and waived fares for riders in Boston and many suburban stations. It is not a surprise that these strategies worked to increase commuter rail ridership. Faster commutes, lower fares, and more frequent service are a recipe for success. The region should now build on these positive outcomes and rethink how Greater Boston uses commuter rail.
Cape Cod crossovers: MassDOT to update plans to replace the Bourne and Sagamore bridges
BOURNE, Mass. — The future of travel to and from Cape Cod, over brand-new bridges, will be the focus of a long-awaited meeting Tuesday night. MassDOT is hosting the first of two virtual public meetings to give an update on the proposed project and take public comments. That includes...
CNET
Massachusetts State Tax Refunds Begin: Here's When You'll Get Yours
Massachusetts is issuing one-time tax refunds that will ultimately reach some 3 million taxpayers. About 500,000 payments went out the first week of November, according to the state Department of Revenue, with a million more coming every week through the end of the year. As of late last week, the...
Where's my Massachusetts tax refund?
BOSTON - The refund rollout is leaving some Massachusetts taxpayers wondering where their checks are, so WBZ-TV reached out to the state for answers.As of late last week, the Department of Revenue had sent out 1.3 million automatic refunds totaling over $1.2 billion from the budget surplus. A majority of those are paper checks instead of direct deposit, so check your mailbox!According to the numbers, the state is less than halfway through the list of people slated to get rebates. They predict everyone will get their money by December 15.About 3 million taxpayers can expect to get back roughly 14% of what they paid in personal income tax for 2021, thanks to an obscure law passed by voters in 1986. The state has created a refund estimator to help taxpayers get an idea of what their rebate will be. A call center at 877-677-9727 is available to answer questions about refunds, but they will not be able to give you exact refund amounts.
$500 payment coming to many Massachusetts residents
If you live in Massachusetts, you know how much inflation is hurting your wallet right now. But here's some great news to consider: you might just be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Governor Baker signed into law the COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay program during 2021. As part of the law, the $500 payments being made this month are the second round of this specific program. (source) The key is looking at your income level to see if you are eligible.
25 Investigates: Real estate company offers homeowners cash in exchange for 40-year lien
BROCKTON, Mass. — Naomi was feeling desperate in the spring of 2021. The 50-year-old mother of two was out of work and falling behind on her bills. Then she got a call from MV Realty. “Somebody just called me because I was looking at properties in Florida. They asked...
Gov. Baker signs $3.76 billion economic development bill
This past week, Governor Charlie Baker signed into law a $3.76 billion economic development bill. But what's in it?
Wow: This Christmas Light Law Will Get You A Fine In This New England State
Thanksgiving is next Thursday and fanatics of the holiday season are already contemplating when to hang their Christmas lights. Is it me, or does it seem to get earlier and earlier when folks get their tree and/or hang their lights?. If nothing else, the 1989 movie "Christmas Vacation" will inspire...
Mass. State Lottery: $1 million scratch ticket sold at Mobil gas station
One Bay Stater is $1 million richer after winning a lottery prize from a Mobil gas station on Monday, Nov. 14. The winning $1 million ticket was sold in Adams, and was won playing the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” scratch ticket game. There were also four other lucky winners...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman plans great gesture for mother after hitting $1 million on scratch ticket
A Massachusetts woman plans on doing something great for her mom after hitting big money on a scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Zetta Eastman is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “15,000,000 Money Maker” instant ticket game. Eastman,...
Comments / 0