Oklahoma City – The Oklahoma Broadband Governing Board is seeking applicants for the director of the Oklahoma Broadband Office, which will develop and administer grant programs to make reliable, affordable, high-speed internet available to all Oklahomans. The duties and compensation for the position reflect the necessary critical skills and responsibilities, as well as current market conditions. Those interested in the position can apply through jobs.ok.gov, the state’s online job application site, at this link: https://okgov.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/okgovjobs/job/Director--Oklahoma-State-Broadband-Office_JR7128?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery Applicants who meet the requirements of the job listing will be considered by the governing board’s hiring committee. Job candidates are prohibited from contacting board...

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO