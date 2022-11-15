ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KOCO

Oklahoma set to carry out fifth execution of 2022

MCALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma is set to carry out the fifth execution of 2022 on Thursday. Richard Fairchild has been on death row since 1993 for the killing of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son Adam Broomhall. Just a month ago, supporters claimed Fairchild wasn’t fit for the penalty. His...
KOCO

Oklahoma company changing the way doctors perform surgery

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma company is changing the way doctors perform surgery. They just got Food and Drug Administration clearance for their innovative "Augmented Reality Software." "The technology has huge potential and could someday be as normal as doing normal surgery or having a tv monitor in front...
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Search Underway for Director of Oklahoma Broadband Office

Oklahoma City – The Oklahoma Broadband Governing Board is seeking applicants for the director of the Oklahoma Broadband Office, which will develop and administer grant programs to make reliable, affordable, high-speed internet available to all Oklahomans. The duties and compensation for the position reflect the necessary critical skills and responsibilities, as well as current market conditions. Those interested in the position can apply through jobs.ok.gov, the state’s online job application site, at this link: https://okgov.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/okgovjobs/job/Director--Oklahoma-State-Broadband-Office_JR7128?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery Applicants who meet the requirements of the job listing will be considered by the governing board’s hiring committee. Job candidates are prohibited from contacting board...
KTUL

Kingpin found guilty of sending over 2,000 pounds of meth to Oklahoma, Missouri

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury convicted a California drug kingpin of directing a continuing criminal enterprise by organizing and directing at least three separate methamphetamine conspiracies in Oklahoma and Missouri, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing...
