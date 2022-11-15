Read full article on original website
Report: Oklahoma City sees one of the highest rent increases in the nation
A new report shows Oklahoma City had one of the biggest increases in rent among the 50 most populous metros nationwide in the month of October.
KOCO
Oklahoma Christmas ornament features three of state's most recognizable symbols
OKLAHOMA CITY — You can now put this year's official Friends of the Mansion Oklahoma Christmas ornament. The 2022 ornament features three of Oklahoma's most recognizable state symbols – mistletoe, Indiangrass and the Oklahoma redbud tree. The ornament costs $16.29 plus tax. Mistletoe was originally chosen as the...
KOCO
Oklahoma company says they could change how donated organs get to patients
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma company said they could change how donated organs get to patients. Researchers hope a small aircraft will be the change for organ transportation. The pilot on board was not flying the plane and instead, it was being operated 354 miles away in Lubbock, Texas.
Oklahoma’s homeless camp problems cause headache for property owners
Oklahoma City’s homelessness problem appears to be causing headaches for some property owners.
KXII.com
Oklahoma Blood Institute seeking more O negative blood amid shortage
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute needs more O negative blood donors after losing hundreds of the universal blood units a month due to recent blood bag shortages. OBI said O negative is the only universal blood type, which means it can be transfused in an emergency...
readfrontier.org
Even with millions in outside spending, an Oklahoma Democrat couldn’t win a statewide race. Now what?
With former Republican Joy Hofmeister running for governor, Oklahoma Democrats thought 2022 was their year, but it wasn’t. Oklahoma Democrats have until now focused the majority of their resources on unwinnable governor’s races at the expense of down-ticket candidates who have better chances of success. Republicans have dominated...
KOCO
Oklahoma set to carry out fifth execution of 2022
MCALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma is set to carry out the fifth execution of 2022 on Thursday. Richard Fairchild has been on death row since 1993 for the killing of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son Adam Broomhall. Just a month ago, supporters claimed Fairchild wasn’t fit for the penalty. His...
KOCO
Oklahoma voters have approved several major initiatives through state questions
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters have approved several major initiatives through state questions. An Oklahoma lawmaker is sounding the alarm on a proposal that he said would make it harder for voters to pass these measures in the future. Oklahoma voters have used their power to enact sweeping policy change over the past few years.
Regional Food Bank Of Oklahoma Receives Huge Donation From Google
The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is at work packing thousands of boxes with food for this holiday season. To help get food to more families, the Food Bank has partnered with Google. “It's sending that message that Google.org wants everybody to thrive,” said Stacy Dykstra, CEO of The Oklahoma...
KOCO
Oklahoma company changing the way doctors perform surgery
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma company is changing the way doctors perform surgery. They just got Food and Drug Administration clearance for their innovative "Augmented Reality Software." "The technology has huge potential and could someday be as normal as doing normal surgery or having a tv monitor in front...
Search Underway for Director of Oklahoma Broadband Office
Oklahoma City – The Oklahoma Broadband Governing Board is seeking applicants for the director of the Oklahoma Broadband Office, which will develop and administer grant programs to make reliable, affordable, high-speed internet available to all Oklahomans. The duties and compensation for the position reflect the necessary critical skills and responsibilities, as well as current market conditions. Those interested in the position can apply through jobs.ok.gov, the state’s online job application site, at this link: https://okgov.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/okgovjobs/job/Director--Oklahoma-State-Broadband-Office_JR7128?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery Applicants who meet the requirements of the job listing will be considered by the governing board’s hiring committee. Job candidates are prohibited from contacting board...
KOCO
Oklahomans can assist family in need this Christmas by helping child from Angel Tree
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans can assist a family in need by helping a child from the Angel Tree for Christmas. KOCO 5 was there for the opening of the Angel Tree in Quail Springs Mall to see how Oklahomans can help. “We need your help. Without you, we can’t...
KOCO
Children standing in cold, missing class due to shortage of bus drivers in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Children are waiting in the cold and missing the start of class because of late school buses. It is a problem parents said is getting worse. They said they just can’t find enough people willing to drive the buses and they’re urging parents to be patient.
Oklahoma to receive $2.5 billion from federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds – and more to come
Officials with the Biden Administration are laying out the money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and where it is headed for the Sooner State.
Downtown OKC: The History Behind The News 9 Griffin Media Building
News 9's big move to its new studio in downtown Oklahoma City is adding a new page to the history of this storied building. We went digging through the archives to learn about our new home and the downtown renaissance of which News 9 is now a part. The address...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love to eat burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
KTUL
Kingpin found guilty of sending over 2,000 pounds of meth to Oklahoma, Missouri
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury convicted a California drug kingpin of directing a continuing criminal enterprise by organizing and directing at least three separate methamphetamine conspiracies in Oklahoma and Missouri, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing...
‘Tulsa King’: The Mayo Hotel Is a Real Place in Oklahoma
In the 'Tulsa King' premiere, Dwight Manfredi stays at the Mayo Hotel, the best hotel in Tulsa. In turns out, this is a real place viewers can visit.
KOCO
Who has the right to make gaming compacts with Oklahoma tribes?
OKLAHOMA CITY — Who has the right to make gaming compacts with Oklahoma tribes?. That’s the focus of a new argument posed in a legal fight between the governor and four of Oklahoma’s largest tribes. This was a big deal back in 2020 because Stitt entered into...
KOCO
Dozens of teachers at Oklahoma schools woke up with extra money for classrooms
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Teachers always try to go above and beyond for their students. More often than not, teachers are left holding the bill for special projects. For dozens of teachers at Choctaw-Nicoma Park Schools, their wish list was answered. On Tuesday, 23 teachers woke up with extra...
