FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North CarolinaDianaRougemont, NC
Raleigh orgs. will offer free Thanksgiving mealsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Two Separate Christmas Tree Lightings, Two Different Markets, and More! Here's What's Happening in Cary This WeekendJames TulianoCary, NC
chapelboro.com
UNC Basketball Programs Officially Sign 2023 Recruiting Classes
The UNC men’s and women’s basketball programs have officially inked the newest members of the Tar Heels. Six players signed their national letters of intent recently, solidifying their commitments to play in Chapel Hill. Here’s a look at each one, starting with the foursome playing for head coach Courtney Banghart and the women’s team:
Unbeaten and unhappy, North Carolina can’t stay both for long. It’s one or the other.
The Tar Heels may be 3-0 and No. 1 in the country, but Hubert Davis and his players ran out of patience with their play after an unimpressive win over Gardner-Webb on Tuesday.
Simeon Wilcher to make it official with UNC Basketball
After committing to Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program last October, five-star combo guard Simeon Wilcher is set to make it official with the Tar Heels. Wilcher will sign his National Letter of Intent on Tuesday, solidifying his plans to join fellow 2023 commit Zayden High in Chapel Hill next fall.
North Carolina’s Simeon Wilcher, Duke’s Mackenzie Mgbako sign Letters of Intent together at Roselle Catholic
Duke and North Carolina might hate each other during college basketball season, but two of their future players signed their National Letters of Intent together on Tuesday at Roselle Catholic High School. North Carolina commit Simeon Wilcher and Duke-bound wing Mackenzie Mgbako both signed together at the school, as did...
Technician Online
NC State men’s basketball packs on more talent with 4-star recruit Dennis Parker Jr.
On Nov. 9, NC State’s men's basketball head coach Kevin Keatts announced that four-star prospect for the class of 2023 Dennis Parker Jr. signed with NC State's basketball team for the 2023-24 season. Parker Jr., a class of 2023 basketball player, recently made it official that he will be...
cbs17
Big night for NC State’s Casey Morsell, tallies career high of 26 points
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Casey Morsell tallied a career high 26 points in leading NC State to a 107-74 win over FIU. What was it that led Morsell to his big night? Is he playing with more confidence this year? What affect has Jarkel Joiner had on Morsell’s game?. Hear...
NC A&T heads to Gardner-Webb with Big South title, playoffs on the line
NC A&T has a chance to win the Big South as it heads west to take on Gardner-Webb. The post NC A&T heads to Gardner-Webb with Big South title, playoffs on the line appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Duke basketball: Dariq Whitehead advances another step toward debut
It sounds unlikely that Duke basketball small forward Dariq Whitehead will suit up for the No. 7 Blue Devils' Champions Classic matchup against No. 6 Kansas in Indianapolis at 9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. That said, an update from first-year head coach Jon Scheyer on Monday suggests the 6-foot-7, 220-pound five-star...
247Sports
Party like it's 1999? Watch the N.C. A&T Aggies end the season of the last HBCU to win a PWI Chip
The 1999 North Carolina A&T Aggies football team represented North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in the 1999 NCAA Division I-AA football season and eventually the playoffs. The team was led by head coach Bill Hayes and played as a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). The Aggies...
Duke basketball loses top recruiting ranking to blue blood rival
The Duke basketball program no longer holds the best recruiting class in 2023. It felt like it was just a matter of time before the Duke basketball program was overthrown for the top recruiting ranking in the Class of 2023, and that time officially came on Monday. Top ranked prospect...
247Sports
Senior Day turns into a family affair for N.C. A&T State University Hall of Fame QB Alan Hooker
N.C. A&T State University Hall of Famer Alan Hooker broke 18 program passing records as North Carolina A&T’s starting quarterback in the mid-80s as he led the Aggies to their first outright MEAC title in 1986. Hooker's days behind center are long gone but his name and number both continue on at N.C. A&T.
Durham, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Durham. The Person High School basketball team will have a game with Riverside High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00. The GRACE Christian School basketball team will have a game with Durham Academy on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NCCU basketball Coach Levelle Moton announces affordable housing project in Heritage Park
"There's been so much cry for attention and devotion to affordable housing."
Andretti Indoor Karting plans first NC location. Here’s where.
Topgolf is still under construction despite plans to open this summer.
How Raleigh’s top developer got behind a $70M pickleball complex in Brier Creek
Backed by Raleigh developer John Kane, Swing Racquet + Paddle will feature 29 tennis courts, 24 pickleball courts, 16 padel courts and more.
WRAL
Lizzo announces Raleigh concert in spring 2023
RALEIGH, N.C. — Grammy award winning artist Lizzo will perform in Raleigh next year, concert promoter Live Nation announced Monday. The singer will bring "The Special 2our" to PNC Arena on May 10, 2023. The tour kicks off in April in Knoxville, Tenn. Lizzo recently won an Emmy award...
railfan.com
R.J. Corman Acquires Norfolk Southern Track in North Carolina
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — R.J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC announced this week that it had entered into an agreement to purchase a 43-mile branch line and lease 20 miles of track from Norfolk Southern in North Carolina to create its 19th railroad. The Raleigh & Fayetteville Railroad is expected to begin operations next month, assuming it gets all the needed regulatory approvals.
Juvenile responsible for bomb threats made to HBCUs, including ones in NC
Many of the bomb threats called in this past spring at historically black colleges and universities was done by a juvenile, according to FBI Director Christopher Wray.
A list of Triangle restaurants open for Thanksgiving dining + takeout feasts
We put together a list of local restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day and packing up food to-go.
