Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone is not your friend; Charlotte woman loses her life after going on vacation with alleged friends.BLOCK WORK MEDIACharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Lowe's Creating a new tech hub in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
Related
Person rescued from Huntersville wreck, officials say
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 73 outbound before Willow Breeze Lane.
WBTV
Crash takes out power pole, leaves hundreds in the dark in northeast Charlotte
At one point, roughly 2,700 customers in the area were without power. Group could send proposed I-77 toll lanes to N.C. transportation officials. Cintra sent an unsolicited proposal to build new toll lanes along I-77 from uptown to the S.C. border. Deadly crash closes Matheson Avenue in northeast Charlotte. Updated:...
‘Here for a reason’: Man pulls mom, 3 kids to safety after car flips into NC creek
HICKORY, N.C. — A good Samaritan is being credited with pulling a mother and three children out of an overturned SUV. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday along 29th Avenue Drive Northeast in Hickory. The SUV went off the road and overturned, ending up in a creek. When...
Catawba County school bus crash sends several students to the hospital; no life-threatening injures
Officials say under the direction of EMS, several were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
wccbcharlotte.com
Person Found Dead At 2-Alarm Fire In Gastonia
GASTONIA, NC — Firefighters are on the scene of a 2-alarm fire in Gastonia. The fire broke out around 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Linwood Road. Police officials confirm one person was found dead at the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with WCCB News...
wccbcharlotte.com
Fatal 2-Alarm Fire In Gastonia Ruled Accidental
GASTONIA, NC — Gastonia Police say that they are conducting a death investigation after a fatal fire on Linwood Road; however, they do not suspect foul play. Hannah Brooking, 70, has been named as the woman who died in her home. The Gastonia Fire Marshall’s Office ruled the fire was accidental.
WBTV
Pedestrian struck by car in east Charlotte last month has died
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian hit by a car last month died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed. Habteselasse Wolde was hit around 7:16 p.m. Oct. 19 on Monroe Road by a 2011 Cadillac SRX. He was pronounced dead Nov. 11. Investigators say Wolde was crossing the street and stepped in front...
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide after person shot and killed in northwest Charlotte
Non-profit EMS station accepting $20K donation needed in River Hills community. The non-profit station relies on insurance money and donations to stay running. Deputies credited with saving man from burning home in Rowan County. Updated: 6 hours ago. Three deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office are credited with saving a...
North Carolina house fire intentionally set while family, 2 small children inside: Fire Marshal
While out on patrol near midnight, a Cornelius officer observed a vehicle and house fire, quickly alerted the sleeping homeowners of the danger, and helped them get out of the burning home.
WBTV
Cabarrus County highway reopened hours after serious crash
MIDLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - A major highway in Cabarrus County was shut down after a ‘very serious’ crash on Monday evening, local officials said. According to Midland Fire and Rescue, the incident happened on Highway 24/27 near Sam Black Road. The road was completely shut down for about...
WBTV
Woman found dead inside Gaston County home after it caught fire, police say
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One woman was found dead after her body was found inside a home that had caught fire Monday night in Gastonia. According to the Gastonia Police Department, firefighters responded to the 2500 block of Linwood Road, which is right across the road from Forest Heights Elementary School, around 9:27 p.m.
WBTV
‘Heart of the family:’ 17-year-old killed, man injured in northwest Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place in northwest Charlotte on Tuesday evening. According to police, a man and a teenager were shot on Griers Grove Road at Fred Alexander Park just after 7 p.m. Damien Gonzales, 17, was pronounced dead at...
wccbcharlotte.com
Belmont Police Respond To Bank Robbery
BELMONT, N.C. — Belmont Police are investigating a bank robbery. It happened around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at SouthState Bank on E. Woodrow Avenue. Police have released surveillance pictures of the suspect’s getaway car. The suspect is described as a white man, wearing all black clothing and a black face mask. Police say he presented a note and demanding money.
WBTV
Man arrested in Gastonia for setting fire to Tony’s Ice Cream shop in August
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested for setting a fire at an iconic Gaston County ice cream shop in early August. The Gastonia Police Department arrested Marvin McCaskill, 35, of Gastonia for attempted murder and arson-related offenses that occurred at Tony’s Ice Cream during the early morning hours of Aug. 4.
WBTV
Human remains found; identified as missing man from Gaston County
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials have identified human remains that were found by a hunter in the Cherryville area in Gaston County last week. According to the Gaston County Police Department, the remains are those of Quintin Lee Allen Roark, who was reported missing on July 14, 2022. Roark was...
wccbcharlotte.com
Sister Of York Co. Kidnapping Suspect Calls For Charges To Be Dropped
The sister of a woman accused of kidnapping three children in York County is calling for all charges to be dropped in the case. Jalea Earvin, sister of Jami’la Earvin, joined civil rights activist John Barnett Wednesday to speak out in support of Jami’la at the Moss Justice Center in York.
wccbcharlotte.com
Rabid Cat Attacks Mount Holly Resident
GASTONIA, N.C. — A Mount Holly resident was bitten and scratched by a rabid cat, according to Gaston County Police Animal Care Enforcement. Officers say they got a call about the cat Tuesday night from a resident on Fairview Drive. Officers captured the cat, and sent it to a state lab, where it tested positive for rabies. Officers then notified the resident and canvassed neighbors to make sure pets were up to date on vaccinations.
WBTV
Hickory police: 1 dead after box truck, moped crash
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal crash left one person dead Saturday night in Hickory. Officers with the Hickory Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on N.C. 127 at 31st Ave. Court NE. [One dead in suspected drunk driving crash in Catawba Co.]. A moped hit...
West Charlotte neighbors plead for speed humps to slow down speeding drivers
CHARLOTTE — People in one west Charlotte neighborhood say reckless drivers are putting them in danger, with one even mangling a sign in the process. Neighbors along Tennyson Drive in Enderly Park have been pushing the city for months to add speed humps. Why? Tennyson Drive curves, and neighbors say people driving way too fast come around the curve and often lose control.
qcnews.com
Video in Cabo: Fight where Charlotte woman turned up dead
The family has confirmed to Queen City News the woman in the video getting punched and kicked is Shanquella Robinson; she died from a severe spinal cord injury, according to her death certificate. Video in Cabo: Fight where Charlotte woman turned …. The family has confirmed to Queen City News...
Comments / 0