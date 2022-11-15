Read full article on original website
KXRO.com
WDFW seek public input on draft plan to protect Grays Harbor, Willapa Bay, and coastal Olympic Peninsula steelhead
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is looking for feedback on the Department’s draft Coastal Steelhead Proviso Implementation Plan. As required by the Legislature in the 2021-2023 budget, the proviso directed the Department to develop a plan to protect steelhead for each river system of Grays Harbor, Willapa Bay, and coastal Olympic Peninsula.
KXRO.com
SNAP/EBT recipients can now use SNAP Produce Match for Amazon Fresh purchases
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) and Amazon have teamed up to provide Washingtonians with more money to buy fruits and vegetables. People who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Pandemic EBT benefits in Washington can now use. SNAP Produce Match for Amazon Fresh purchases. SNAP Produce Match...
