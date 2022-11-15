ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WDFW seek public input on draft plan to protect Grays Harbor, Willapa Bay, and coastal Olympic Peninsula steelhead

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is looking for feedback on the Department’s draft Coastal Steelhead Proviso Implementation Plan. As required by the Legislature in the 2021-2023 budget, the proviso directed the Department to develop a plan to protect steelhead for each river system of Grays Harbor, Willapa Bay, and coastal Olympic Peninsula.
