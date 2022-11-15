Dealer tied to $1.1M cash in Enfield gets 10 years in prison

A man who met with two associates near an Enfield apartment not long before law enforcement officers searched it and seized $1.1 million in cash was sentenced last week to 10 years in federal prison for large-scale cocaine dealing, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery announced.

DEFENDANT: Angel Luis Rodriguez, 45, who has been known as “Lou Rock” and most recently lived in Newington

GUILTY PLEA: Attempting to distribute cocaine

SENTENCE: 10 years in prison, followed by five years’ supervised release, and a $3,000 fine

The sum of money Angel Luis Rodriguez’s associates were handling on the day of the Enfield meeting, May 1, 2019, is among the most eye-popping aspects of the case against him, but it didn’t lead directly to the sentence Judge Vanessa L. Bryant imposed in U.S. District Court in Hartford.