Sam Pittman on Monday provided an update on KJ Jefferson. The Arkansas quarterback was unavailable for Saturday’s game against LSU, a 13-10 Tigers win in Fayetteville. Jefferson has been limited by a shoulder injury over the last few weeks. He was able to play in the Razorbacks’ loss to Liberty, finishing with 284 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. But he was eventually ruled out against LSU and was relieved by Malik Hornsby.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO