Oxford, MS

FOX Sports

College football odds Week 12: How to bet UAB-LSU

The UAB Blazers (5-5, 3-4 in C-USA) will travel to face the LSU Tigers (8-2, 6-1 in SEC West) for a Week 12 non-conference college football matchup. The Blazers are coming off a Week 11 win over North Texas — a victory that ended their three-game losing streak. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Sam Pittman updates injury status of KJ Jefferson, potential availability for Ole Miss

Sam Pittman on Monday provided an update on KJ Jefferson. The Arkansas quarterback was unavailable for Saturday’s game against LSU, a 13-10 Tigers win in Fayetteville. Jefferson has been limited by a shoulder injury over the last few weeks. He was able to play in the Razorbacks’ loss to Liberty, finishing with 284 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. But he was eventually ruled out against LSU and was relieved by Malik Hornsby.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Pole Vaulter John Scott Kendricks signs with Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE – Pole vaulter John Scott Kendricks of Oxford, Mississippi, signed a national letter of intent with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Kendricks heads into his senior high school season with a career best of 16 feet, 9.5 inches (5.12), which won the 2022 adidas Outdoor Nationals title. Kendricks produced an...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
livability.com

Moving to Oxford, MS? Check Out These Neighborhoods

No matter your lifestyle, Lafayette County has a community for you. Oxford is known as the “Cultural Mecca of the South.” This charming, creative community is a top draw for young talent. Throw in charming communities and neighborhoods, and it’s easy to see why people love living here.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Ezekiel Kelly indicted in DeSoto County

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WREG) — The Southaven Police presented Ezekiel Kelly to a grand jury on Wednesday, November 9. A true bill was returned with the following charges: receiving stolen property, armed carjacking, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Ezekiel Kelly was previously indicted on 26 charges related to the shooting rampage in […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
wcbi.com

Joseph Daughtry expected to be named the next police chief of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Sources told WCBI that Joseph Daughtry is expected to be named Columbus’ next Police Chief at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Daughtry, one of the three finalists for the job, currently serves as the Chief of Police in Natchez Mississippi. He also serves as President...
COLUMBUS, MS
WREG

Armed man captured at MS school escapes from police

This story has been updated with the suspect’s correct name, based on information from police. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 20-year-old man who allegedly brought a gun to a Mississippi high school basketball game last week escaped police custody and is now on the run. Christopher Bernard Mohammed, Jr. of Southaven, Mississippi is the subject of […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
wtva.com

Columbus woman killed in Lowndes County wreck

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Columbus woman died in a wreck in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said Catherine Ridgon died from her injuries Monday night. He said she was involved in a multi-car crash on Highway 45 on Monday. An investigation is ongoing into the wreck to...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

State Auditor Demands Over $1.9 Million from Private Prison Operator

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. State Auditor Demands Over $1.9 Million from Private Prison Operator. Management & Training Corporation failed to meet staffing obligations, putting staff...
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Gunasekara announces run for PSC Commissioner

A Republican has stepped forward and has announced a run for Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner. Current Northern District PSC Commissioner Brandon Presley, a Democrat, is expected to make a run for re-election in 2023 but has not officially announced a candidacy. Mandy Gunasekara of Oxford has started a...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oxford Eagle

Oxford woman charged with credit card fraud

On November 4th, 2022 the Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report regarding credit card fraud. After investigation, Kenyatta Henderson, 33, of Oxford, was charged with Credit Card Fraud and taken into custody. Henderson was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued...
OXFORD, MS
