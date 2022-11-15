Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 12: How to bet UAB-LSU
The UAB Blazers (5-5, 3-4 in C-USA) will travel to face the LSU Tigers (8-2, 6-1 in SEC West) for a Week 12 non-conference college football matchup. The Blazers are coming off a Week 11 win over North Texas — a victory that ended their three-game losing streak. The...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State: 10 things every fan needs to know about this rivalry
The University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University played each other in football for the first time in 1902. The game — known as the Egg Bowl — has been played every year since 1944, and most every year from 1902 to 1942. They’re sort of neighbors, with...
Everything Nick Saban Said Monday of Austin Peay Week
Live Updates from Saban's first official press conference of the week ahead of facing the Governors.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman updates injury status of KJ Jefferson, potential availability for Ole Miss
Sam Pittman on Monday provided an update on KJ Jefferson. The Arkansas quarterback was unavailable for Saturday’s game against LSU, a 13-10 Tigers win in Fayetteville. Jefferson has been limited by a shoulder injury over the last few weeks. He was able to play in the Razorbacks’ loss to Liberty, finishing with 284 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. But he was eventually ruled out against LSU and was relieved by Malik Hornsby.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Pole Vaulter John Scott Kendricks signs with Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE – Pole vaulter John Scott Kendricks of Oxford, Mississippi, signed a national letter of intent with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Kendricks heads into his senior high school season with a career best of 16 feet, 9.5 inches (5.12), which won the 2022 adidas Outdoor Nationals title. Kendricks produced an...
wtva.com
Scott Brown named head football coach at Booneville
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Scott Brown has been named the new head football coach at Booneville High School. The school made the announcement on Monday, Nov. 14.
livability.com
Moving to Oxford, MS? Check Out These Neighborhoods
No matter your lifestyle, Lafayette County has a community for you. Oxford is known as the “Cultural Mecca of the South.” This charming, creative community is a top draw for young talent. Throw in charming communities and neighborhoods, and it’s easy to see why people love living here.
Live in Mississippi? You may have unclaimed money
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Some Mississippians might not know that there’s money for them to claim. That’s the case for one in every 10 residents in Mississippi, officials said. FOX13 learned that the State Treasury of Mississippi and the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors are working on...
Ezekiel Kelly indicted in DeSoto County
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WREG) — The Southaven Police presented Ezekiel Kelly to a grand jury on Wednesday, November 9. A true bill was returned with the following charges: receiving stolen property, armed carjacking, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Ezekiel Kelly was previously indicted on 26 charges related to the shooting rampage in […]
Mississippi officials investigating after train collides with vehicle Sunday
Mississippi authorities are investigating after a train collided with a vehicle Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Nettleton Police Department report that the collision occurred at approximately noon Sunday afternoon near Will Robbins Highway and Buchanan Street. Officials say the vehicle was reportedly stuck on the tracks when it was hit...
wcbi.com
Joseph Daughtry expected to be named the next police chief of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Sources told WCBI that Joseph Daughtry is expected to be named Columbus’ next Police Chief at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Daughtry, one of the three finalists for the job, currently serves as the Chief of Police in Natchez Mississippi. He also serves as President...
Armed man captured at MS school escapes from police
This story has been updated with the suspect’s correct name, based on information from police. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 20-year-old man who allegedly brought a gun to a Mississippi high school basketball game last week escaped police custody and is now on the run. Christopher Bernard Mohammed, Jr. of Southaven, Mississippi is the subject of […]
wtva.com
Columbus woman killed in Lowndes County wreck
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Columbus woman died in a wreck in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said Catherine Ridgon died from her injuries Monday night. He said she was involved in a multi-car crash on Highway 45 on Monday. An investigation is ongoing into the wreck to...
DeSoto, Tate County events to help people file for unclaimed money
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — One in ten people in Mississippi has unclaimed money waiting for them and DeSoto County is working with the State Treasury to help them claim that money. Staff from the State Treasurer's office will be in DeSoto County and Tate County on Tuesday, November 29,...
Mississippi officials: ‘gas station drugs’ still major danger to community
A new phenomena of “gas station drugs” is sweeping the nation. They’re perfectly legal and openly available. They go by exotic names like Tiana and ZaZa Red. There is no age restriction — anyone can walk in and buy them at the corner store or neighborhood gas station.
mageenews.com
State Auditor Demands Over $1.9 Million from Private Prison Operator
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. State Auditor Demands Over $1.9 Million from Private Prison Operator. Management & Training Corporation failed to meet staffing obligations, putting staff...
desotocountynews.com
Gunasekara announces run for PSC Commissioner
A Republican has stepped forward and has announced a run for Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner. Current Northern District PSC Commissioner Brandon Presley, a Democrat, is expected to make a run for re-election in 2023 but has not officially announced a candidacy. Mandy Gunasekara of Oxford has started a...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford woman charged with credit card fraud
On November 4th, 2022 the Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report regarding credit card fraud. After investigation, Kenyatta Henderson, 33, of Oxford, was charged with Credit Card Fraud and taken into custody. Henderson was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued...
wcbi.com
Ex-Sheriff Terry Grassaree, ex-deputy indicted for bribery, lying to FBI
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Noxubee County Sheriff and a former deputy find themselves in trouble with the law. Terry Grassaree has been indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of bribery and one count of giving a false statement to an FBI agent. Vance...
