Read full article on original website
Related
mocomotive.com
Conroe Awning and Screen Donates Shelter Supplies and Funds to Montgomery County Animal Shelter
Representatives from Conroe Awning and Screen Present $1200 to Catherine Doyle, Cranberry the pup, and Staff of MCAS. CONROE, TX — Luis and Chrissie Teste, owners of Conroe Awning and Screen were amazed by the generosity of the community in response to the supply/food drive for the Montgomery County Animal Shelter. The Testes are avid animal lovers and have rescued multiple cats and dogs! Knowing efforts of the team at Montgomery County Animal Shelter and the dedication of the scores of volunteers, Luis and Chrissie decided to do their part by holding a supply and food drive for the shelter. The recent collection started in mid October and ended November 11th with donations coming in from around Montgomery County. The showroom at the Montgomery facility was filled with bags of towels, blankets, pet beds, food, and toys, along with 30 boxes of items from Chewy and Amazon.
mocomotive.com
Fundraising Breakfast for Children’s Safe Harbor to be Hosted by Pct. 3 Constable Ryan Gable at Truluck’s on Dec. 6.
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Be an early bird for a great cause! A delicious fundraising breakfast to benefit Children’s Safe Harbor will be hosted by Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable Ryan Gable, Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office, and Truluck’s restaurant on Tuesday, December 6 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (come-and-go) at Truluck’s Seafood Steak and Crab House – The Woodlands at 1900 Hughes Landing Blvd., Suite 600.
mocomotive.com
Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages has been working with Montgomery County Food Bank to provide much-needed food to families in need across Houston
HOUSTON — Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages is the local Coca-Cola bottler for Texas and parts of the surrounding states. You might not know this, but when you grab a Coca-Cola from the store, it comes from us, your local bottler. But they do more than make and distribute Coca-Cola products….
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Public Health District sets role of transition manager
As part of its management transition plan, the Montgomery County Public Health District has outlined the responsibilities of a transition manager. In July, the board voted to transition management of the Montgomery County Public Health District from the Montgomery County Hospital District to the county. Since 2010, the hospital district has managed public health using funds from a federal waiver.
mocomotive.com
Fire departments in Conroe, Montgomery battle growth demands
Caney Creek Fire and Rescue announced the opening of Station No. 81 at 16723 FM 2090 on Aug. 19. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Fire departments across Conroe and Montgomery are reporting concerns as their number of stations and populations served increase. Each department said the main struggle is staffing. Mike Legoudes…
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County crash at Grand Parkway, Birnham Woods Dr involving 2 18-wheelers
An 18-wheeler crash in Montgomery County is expected to cause very heavy delays on Monday morning. The crash occurred on the Grand Parkway near Birnham Woods Drive. It’s not clear what led up to the crash, but one 18-wheeler was left hanging off of the overpass. Another 18-wheeler is flipped over on its side under the overpass.
mocomotive.com
Pet of the Month: Gracie
Hello Woodlands in partnership with Operation Pets Alive (OPA) highlights a “Pet of the Month” that features a local dog or cat available for foster and/or adoption in Montgomery County, Texas. Operation Pets Alive is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization striving to elevate Montgomery County to a No-Kill community through innovative programs that raise community awareness, reduce the number of dogs and cats that enter our shelters, and increase the number of dogs and cats that leave our shelters alive.
Several community centers offering chance to get free turkeys for Thanksgiving
We know a lot of things cost more, including food. Here are some places where you can pick up a free turkey to help out with your Thanksgiving meal.
mocomotive.com
Interfaith of the Woodlands nonors Sheriff Rand Henderson with the Hometown Hero Award
The employees, friends, and supporters of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are excited to congratulate our Sheriff, Rand Henderson, for his recent selection as a recipient of the esteemed 2023 Interfaith of The Woodlands Hometown Hero Award. The 2023 Hometown Hero Awards were announced on November 9, 2022, at…
mocomotive.com
2 18-wheelers involved in a major Montgomery County crash
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two 18-wheelers were involved in a major crash in Montgomery County Monday morning, according to the South Montgomery Fire Department. One of the trucks was partially hanging off an overpass above the main lanes of the Grand Parkway over…
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office looking for Armed Suspect in Willis Area
On November 15, 2022, at about 12:40 p.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to an assault with weapon call in the 15000 block of Crockett Road in Willis. Upon arrival, Deputies learned the suspect had attacked a family member with a knife, fled the area, and a search is currently underway. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
Agreement could spur multimillion-dollar redevelopment at The Woodlands Mall with 2 hotels, parking garage, new retail space
A joint meeting of The Woodlands Township board of directors and The Woodlands Township Economic Development Zone was held Nov. 16. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township board of directors on Nov. 16 approved two items that could allow for a potential multimillion-dollar economic development project at The Woodlands Mall including at least 80,000 square feet of new retail space, two hotels and a parking garage.
mocomotive.com
Complete Roadway Closure Alert | SH-99 Lanier Pkwy
HOUSTON (CW39) – At 8:36 a.m. this morning TranStar reported a heavy truck accident along SH-99 Lanier Pkwy. Lanes are closed at the scene of Birnham Woods Dr in Montgomery County. A complete roadway closure is still in effect. Spring Fire Dept. tweeted out graphic photos of an 18-… Original Article: https://cw39.com/traffic/complete-roadway-closure-alert-sh-99-lanier-pkwy/amp/
mocomotive.com
MCTX Precinct 3 Constable’s Office Attempt To Identify Suspect
MCTX Precinct 3 Constable’s Office Attempt To Identify Suspect. The Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured below, who committed a robbery at an ATM drive thru of the Bank of America, located at 3459 Rayford Road, in Spring, TX. On 10/26/2022, at…
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individual
Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Harris County Sherriff’s Office 2211-02274. NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/97291. Recovery Location: 14400 block of Ella Blvd., Houston, TX, 77014. Demographic Description:. Sex: Male. Height: Est. 5’9”. Weight: Est. 144lbs. Age: Adult. Race: Unknown. ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:. The decedent was found in a burning vehicle. They...
mocomotive.com
Attempt to Identify – Robbery at ATM in Spring
SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured above, who committed a robbery at an ATM drive thru of the Bank of America, located at 3459 Rayford Road, in Spring, TX. On 10/26/2022, at approximately 01:55 AM, the suspect robbed…
cw39.com
How to get FREE turkeys at Houston-area Boost Mobile stores
HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area. Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston,...
mocomotive.com
18-Wheeler Cab Left Hanging from Overpass After TX Crash
Nov. 14—An 18-wheeler and large moving truck were involved in a major crash in Montgomery County Monday morning, according to the South Montgomery Fire Department. The driver of the moving truck was taken to the hospital in stable condition but with serious injuries including a double femur fracture and possible head injury. The driver of the 18-wheeler suffered no injuries, according to Joseph Leggio, assistant chief for the South Montgomery County Fire Department.
Houston's 'Pancho Claus' plans to expand Christmas toy giveaway thanks to volunteers, corporate donation
HOUSTON — Santa has a workshop -- and so does Pancho Claus. "We’ve been doing this 41 years,” Richard Reyes, AKA Pancho Claus, said. About 75 “elves” spent part of their Sunday making and wrapping dozens of donation boxes. "They go to bars, restaurants, corporations,...
mocomotive.com
Surveillance photo released of woman tied to multiple car burglaries, credit card abuse in Montgomery County, deputies say
THE WOODLANDS, Texas – A surveillance photo was released of a woman suspected in multiple car burglaries at the Stampede Sportsplex in Montgomery County on Nov. 5, according to the Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 6, deputies said the woman attempted to use several of the credit and debit…
Comments / 1