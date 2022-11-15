Representatives from Conroe Awning and Screen Present $1200 to Catherine Doyle, Cranberry the pup, and Staff of MCAS. CONROE, TX — Luis and Chrissie Teste, owners of Conroe Awning and Screen were amazed by the generosity of the community in response to the supply/food drive for the Montgomery County Animal Shelter. The Testes are avid animal lovers and have rescued multiple cats and dogs! Knowing efforts of the team at Montgomery County Animal Shelter and the dedication of the scores of volunteers, Luis and Chrissie decided to do their part by holding a supply and food drive for the shelter. The recent collection started in mid October and ended November 11th with donations coming in from around Montgomery County. The showroom at the Montgomery facility was filled with bags of towels, blankets, pet beds, food, and toys, along with 30 boxes of items from Chewy and Amazon.

CONROE, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO