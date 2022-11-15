Read full article on original website
Related
Mooney announces run against Manchin in 2024
JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — On the heels of winning reelection to the U.S. House or Representatives, Republican Congressman Alex Mooney said he’s eyeing another run, the one for U.S. Senate in 2024. Mooney said Tuesday he plans to challenge Democratic incumbent Joe Manchin who has...
GOP maintains majorities in West Virginia House, Senate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republicans maintained their majorities in the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates on Tuesday night. The GOP flipped at least one seat in the Senate. Laura Wakim Chapman, an attorney from Wheeling, won the First District Senate seat over Democrat and former Delegate Randy Swartzmiller, who had defeated incumbent Owens Brown in the May primary.
Joe Manchin will lose in 2024 after supporting Democrats' Trump impeachment 'farce,' says GOP challenger
Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., said Wednesday he'll challenge Joe Manchin in 2024, stating that the Democratic senator is "too liberal" for the state. Mooney joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss his decision to run for Senate and why he believes Manchin, who is seen as a moderate by many, is actually not a moderate at all.
2024 Senate race begins with challenge to Manchin
Not a week has passed since polls closed, and the jockeying has already begun for 2024 Senate races. First up: Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.), who announced Tuesday morning that he will run for Senate — a race that will pit a Republican against Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. Mooney also filed a statement of candidacy and a “Mooney for Senate” fundraising committee on Tuesday.
Republicans eye Manchin as top target in 2024
Senate Republicans say Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) will be a top electoral target in 2024, even though he has voted with them more often than any other Senate Democrat and helped Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) block an effort to reform the chamber’s filibuster rule. Smarting from the...
Maryland's Chris Van Hollen wins second US Senate term
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is running for a second term against Republican Chris Chaffee. Van Hollen was a heavy favorite in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, and his seat was considered a safe one for Democrats. Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House. Voters who supported Van Hollen described him as a reliable Democrat with a long history in Maryland. Mary Magnotti said she voted for Van Hollen as well as all the other Democrats she could.
Some in Virginia GOP are ready to blame Trump for losses
At least one Republican state lawmaker is blaming the GOP’s lackluster midterms performance squarely on Donald Trump. Why it matters: It’s the first time a sitting Republican lawmaker in Virginia has made a public call for their party to break up with the former president, per the Virginia Mercury.
Democrat Summer Lee wins Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District
She will be the state's first Black congresswoman. State Rep. Summer Lee has been elected to represent Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. She will be the state’s first Black congresswoman. “Our communities have been waiting far, far too long for this,” Lee said...
Some Republicans show appetite for a Manchin deal on permitting reform
A handful of Republican lawmakers appear open to working with Sen. Joe Manchin on his push for permitting reform despite tensions between the West Virginia Democrat and the GOP caucus. Manchin has been pushing for policies that speed up the approval process for energy projects in order to build out more energy infrastructure. His last attempt ran into opposition from both Republicans — who said it didn’t go far enough — and progressives, who said it could harm communities who live near the projects.
U.S. Senate: J.D. Vance defeats Tim Ryan for Ohio’s open seat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohioans declared Republican J.D. Vance as their next U.S. Senator on Tuesday, kicking Democratic challenger Tim Ryan’s congressional bid to the curb, according to unofficial election results. The Associated Press projected Vance as victor in Ohio’s most competitive and expensive race, launching him to...
David Trone returning to Congress after edging out Republican Parrott
BALTIMORE — David Trone is headed back to Congress to represent Maryland's 6th District. This after Republican Challenger Neil Parrott conceded the race on Friday. Up until that point, Parrott had been slightly ahead in the race. However after mail-in ballots started being counted Thursday, votes started pouring in...
Florida Sen. Rick Scott challenges Mitch McConnell for Senate GOP leader
Washington — Florida Sen. Rick Scott is challenging Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for the role of Senate Republican leader, he announced Monday, bringing a simmering feud between the two spilling out into the open as the GOP charts a path forward after a disappointing showing in the midterm elections.
Pennsylvania Senate picks first woman as top-ranking member
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Kim Ward, the GOP's majority leader of Pennsylvania's state Senate, will become the first woman to serve as the chamber's highest-ranking member, Republicans said Tuesday. Republicans selected Ward to serve as interim president pro tempore while the Senate is out of session in December. She...
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a moderate Democrat from the battleground state of Virginia, won against first-time House hopeful Yesli Vega in 2022's congressional election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Abigail Spanberger defeated Republican Yesli Vega in Virginia's 7th Congressional District. Though Joe Biden clinched Virginia in 2020, Donald Trump carried Spanberger's district twice. A Vega win would have helped House Republicans in their quest to reclaim power. Election 2022 Virginia Results Explore more...
Florida Sen. Rick Scott launches campaign against Mitch McConnell for minority leader position
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said Tuesday he will seek to become Senate Republican leader, challenging longtime leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. “. The status quo is broken and big change is needed,” Scott said in a Twitter post. “It’s time for new leadership in the Senate that unites Republicans to advance a bold conservative agenda. That’s why I’m running to be the Senate Republican Leader.”
statenews.org
Ohio's new U.S. Senator talks about his priorities when he gets to Congress
The balance of the U.S. Senate is in flux right now as votes in some key races in other states have yet to be tabulated so it's unclear whether it will remain under control of Democrats or shift to Republican leadership. But newly elected U.S. Senator, J.D. Vance, promised to work with Democrats to pass legislation he thinks would benefit Ohioans.
McConnell re-elected as Senate GOP leader
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will continue to lead the Senate GOP after gaining enough votes from his Republican colleagues to beat back a challenge by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the outgoing chair of the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, made less than 24 hours ago, per McConnell's spokesperson.
POLITICO
Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — followingwidespread angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races.
Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — following. angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races. The Senate majority has not been determined yet. Tap, click or scroll for more 👇. What's happening: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is calling for Republican...
Budowsky: The McCain Senate Office Building
Senators should rename the Russell Senate Office Building the McCain Senate Office Building. By doing so, they would send a powerful message to voters, telling them, in effect, “We hear you.”. By renaming the building after the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), Democrats would be making a gesture of...
Mitch McConnell Easily Bests Rick Scott in Senate Leadership Election
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will remain the Senate GOP leader after Republicans voted overwhelmingly to keep him in his position after the party’s major midterm losses. Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) had challenged McConnell for his position—becoming the very first person to do so since McConnell took on the role in 2007—and other senators had tried pushing back the vote. “We underperformed among independents and moderates because their impression of many of the people in our party in leadership roles is that there’s chaos, negativity, excessive attacks—and it frightened independent and moderate Republican voters,” McConnell said on Tuesday, according to The New York Times.Read it at The New York Times
Comments / 0