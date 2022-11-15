Read full article on original website
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Tripp's Collision gets involved with Silver Bells in the City
LANSING, Mich. — Silver Bells in the City is coming up this week, so we decided to ask the event's broadcast sponsors why they decided to get involved. For Tripp's Collision, it's all about family. Why did you decide to get involved with Silver Bells?. Jimmy Tripp: "We actually...
LaFontaine Automotive Group - 11/16/22
LANSING, Mich. — Nicole Welch, Corporate Manager at LaFontaine Auto Group talks about the opening of a brand new body shop located at 2727 Prospect St in Lansing and the need for new team members to join the LaFontaine Family! For more information please visit FamilyDeal.com or call (248) 861-2596.
Tripp's Collision - Lansing - 11/16/22
LANSING, Mich. — Jimmy and Brandi Tripp with Tripp's Collision Lansing talks about their family business and growth. For more information, please visit Trippscollision.com or call 517-246-9010. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website. Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere. Sign up for...
Babbitt Legal Group, PC - 11/17/22
LANSING, Mich. — Sally D. Babbitt, Attorney and Author with Babbitt Legal Group, PC talks about educating and promoting the use of cottage or recreational trusts for family property. For more information please visit sallybabbittlaw.com or call (517) 507-3306. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the...
Crenshaw Peterson & Associates PC - 11/16/22
LANSING, Mich. — Tara Peterson, Elder Law Attorney at Crenshaw Peterson & Associates, PC gives some advice on how to keep the family from fighting when faced with a parent in a Nursing home with failing health. For more information please visit CrenshawPeterson.com or call (517) 347-2100. Want to...
Red Cedar Lodge gets involved in Silver Bells in the City
LANSING, Mich. — Silver Bells in the City is coming up this week, so we decided to ask the event's broadcast sponsors why they decided to get involved. For Red Cedar Lodge, they are going all out for the Electric Light Parade. Why did you decide to get involved...
Sparrow Carson Hospital names Leslie Bliss as Caregiver of the Quarter
CARSON CITY, MI — Sparrow Carson Hospital is proud to recognize Leslie Bliss from Sparrow Medical Group Greenville as its Caregiver of the Quarter. Leslie has been part of the SMG Greenville team for the past nine years and is an example of the highly skilled caregivers who provide leading-edge medicine at Sparrow. She works as a Referral Coordinator, ensuring patients are scheduled for testing and appointments for their specialized care.
Jim Harbaugh wears hand-painted Michigan shoes to honor Title IX
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh wore hand-painted, Michigan-themed shoes to his Monday press conference. They were made by Candy Coated Kicks for the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Watch more in the video player.
