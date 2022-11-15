This portrait has a conspiratorial intimacy that typifies the French photographer’s nuanced images. The French photographer born Pierre Verger made two tours of the US in the 1930s, crossing the country by train for the magazine Paris-soir, documenting predominantly black communities in Harlem and the south in a time of segregation. The pictures the magazine chose illustrated a series of articles on the hardships of life in the depression-era US, but new studies of Verger’s archive show a greater range of interest in his pictures, many of which celebrated jazz age nightlife and an emergent professional class. The rediscovered images are collected in a new book that offers a nuanced portrait of black America before the war.

18 DAYS AGO