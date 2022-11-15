ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
King Charles Inherits Father Prince Philip’s Role on His 74th Birthday

King Charles III is taking on a new role. Today, on his 74th birthday, the sovereign of the United Kingdom officially became the ranger of Windsor Great Park, 70 years after his father, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was appointed to the post. "The Ranger of The Great Park offers...
Meghan Markle's Christening Dress For Prince Louis Broke Royal Protocol—But We Think It Was So Chic

When looking back at Meghan Markle‘s most stunning style moments, it’s hard to forget her olive green Ralph Lauren dress worn to Prince Louis’ 2018 christening ceremony. In light of Markle’s latest 2022 “Archetypes” podcast episode in which she discussed her Nigerian heritage, many royal fans are remembering iconic outfits of hers that centered around the color green (with green and white being the two colors on the Nigerian flag).
Jackie Kennedy's Secret Service Agent Reveals Their 'Indescribable Bond' and His Most Personal Memories Yet

Former Secret Service agent Clint Hill shares never-before-told stories and rare photos of the first lady in his new memoir, My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy He's a Secret Service agent who served under five presidents — Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon and Ford — yet still to this day, one of the questions Clint Hill gets asked most often is: What was Jacqueline Kennedy really like? As the first lady's dedicated Secret Service agent, Hill rarely left her side for four years. They shared an "almost indescribable bond," he...
Kate Middleton Wears Subtle Tribute to Princess Diana on Remembrance Sunday

Kate Middleton is honoring the previous Princess of Wales. The Princess of Wales, 40, had a subtle royal rewear at the National Service of Remembrance in London on Sunday, stepping out on a nearby balcony overlooking the ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial in a pair of Princess Diana's earrings. Kate wore the South Sea Pearl Earrings, which feature an intricate array of diamonds that drop down into a large pearl.
The Princess Diana Beanie Baby: How Much It's Worth and Where to Find One

That old toy could be worth more than you think It's been 25 years since Princess Diana was tragically killed in a car crash, but her spirit lives on. While there are many incredible legacies the People's Princess left behind — from her charitable work to the two sons she shared with King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry — there's one that's particularly near and dear to '90s kids: the Princess Diana Beanie Baby. Here's everything to know about the commemorative toy, including how much it's worth...
Did Peter Townsend and Princess Margaret ever reunite, like 'The Crown' shows?

The romance between Peter Townsend and Princess Margaret captured the public's attention in the 1950s. Details of their relationship are chronicled in early seasons of Netflix's "The Crown," and revisited in Season Five. Though they got engaged, a royal wedding wasn't in the cards for the Royal Air Force pilot...
Meghan Markle Went Out of Her Way to Look For Baby Formula For Someone in Need

It's already a widely known fact that Meghan Markle is likely to drop everything for the sake of someone in need — from quietly donating blood in Uvalde, Texas, after the horrific school shooting to deconstructing unfair female stereotypes on her podcast Archetypes. Her most recent good deed came to light during the Baby2Baby Gala on Tuesday, where her friend Tyler Perry told a story about her selflessness.
The big picture: Pierre Fatumbi Verger shows another side of 1930s black America

This portrait has a conspiratorial intimacy that typifies the French photographer’s nuanced images. The French photographer born Pierre Verger made two tours of the US in the 1930s, crossing the country by train for the magazine Paris-soir, documenting predominantly black communities in Harlem and the south in a time of segregation. The pictures the magazine chose illustrated a series of articles on the hardships of life in the depression-era US, but new studies of Verger’s archive show a greater range of interest in his pictures, many of which celebrated jazz age nightlife and an emergent professional class. The rediscovered images are collected in a new book that offers a nuanced portrait of black America before the war.
Amazon Names Its Best Books of 2022

Amazon has unveiled its list of the best books of 2022, with Gabrielle Zevin’s Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow taking the No. 1 spot. Zevin’s novel, which also made Kirkus’ list of the best books of the year, follows a trio of friends who meet in college and go on to design video games. Sarah Gelman, Amazon Books’ editorial director, praised it as “a simply perfect book about the complexities of human relationships, the importance of human connection, the innocence and optimism of youth, our journey with technology, and the many shades of love.”
