Free 757 Sober Lyft Rides offered on 'Blackout Wednesday'

By Web Staff
 2 days ago
Free 757 Sober Rides

From 2016 to 2020, 138 drivers involved in fatal crashes on Thanksgiving Eve were alcohol-impaired.*

The day before Thanksgiving is known as "Blackout Wednesday."

Drive Safe Hampton Roads has partnered with Lyft to prove free/reduced rides to those who may get "blasted" on Blackout Wednesday with their program 757 Sober Ride.

Drive Safe Hampton Roads is sponsoring 757 Sober Ride from 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23rd until 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 24th.

During that time area residents age 21 and older celebrating with alcohol may download the Lyft app to their phones, then enter the 757 Sober Ride code in the app’s “Payment” tab (under the “Add Lyft Pass” option).

By using that code, riders will receive their no-cost (up to $15) safe transportation home.

DSHR’s 2022 Blackout Wednesday 757 Sober Ride promo code will be posted at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23rd, by clicking here.

This program is valid for both new and existing Lyft users while supplies last.

Drunk-driving-related crashes spike during the Thanksgiving holiday season, according to DSHR.

According to NHTSA, from 2016 to 2020, 138 drivers involved in fatal crashes on Thanksgiving Eve (6 p.m. to 5:59 a.m.) were alcohol-impaired. They say young people are particularly at risk because drivers ages 21-24 represented the largest percentage (44%) of alcohol-impaired drivers involved in fatal crashes between 2016-2020 on Thanksgiving Eve. In an effort to reduce injuries and fatalities in Hampton Roads.

“Using Lyft as an alternative to impaired driving is a smart option for individuals and for reducing social harm in their communities,” said Kamillah Wood, Director of Public Policy for Community Safety at Lyft. “Roadway Safety Programs like in Hampton Roads and Lyft's public partnerships empower communities with safer options for themselves and those around them.”

They say because the Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest in America, more drivers will be on the roads than usual,
increasing the likelihood of a motor vehicle crash.

Drive Safe Hampton Roads (DSHR) is a non-profit regional coalition whose mission is to improve highway safety, and reduce injuries and deaths from vehicle crashes.

