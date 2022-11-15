ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Lincoln Project adviser Stuart Stevens wants to ‘burn the Republican Party to the ground’

By Fox News
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I0ARd_0jBY23n400

Lincoln Project adviser Stuart Stevens emphasized Saturday that the group is set on “burning” the current Republican Party to the ground rather than simply opposing Donald Trump.

Stevens appeared on MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight” to discuss the results of the midterm elections with fill-in host Ali Velshi. After many Trump-backed candidates lost their elections, Velshi questioned Stevens about whether this will force Republicans to “fix” themselves to have a “normal party.”

“I guess the repudiation of some of the big, as you call it, waving-the-bloody-shirt election deniers in this election could do two things. One, it could cause Republicans, like many of you at the Lincoln Project, former Republicans , to say, ‘Hey, let’s fix this party, let’s fix it in the mold of Liz Cheney, of Adam Kinzinger, of conservatives who would like to be conservative, and have a normal party, and like democracy,’ or could shift it in the direction you just indicated. People who don’t wave the bloody shirt but still don’t really support the underpinnings of democracy that we need in this country,” Velshi said.

Rather than argue for the “conservative” Republicans, Stevens revealed that his anti-Trump group has expanded its mission and is set on destroying the party entirely.

“Just to be clear, at the Lincoln Project, we are not trying to save the Republican Party. We are trying to burn the Republican Party to the ground. Because I think that is the only way that you are ever going to be able to rebuild a sane, center-right party. Pain is the teacher here. And that is the only thing that will make these people try to run more normal candidates,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vFVtr_0jBY23n400
The Lincoln Project previously alleged it will defend real conservatism in the Trump era.
REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“What do you say when you have a guy who attempted to overthrow the government of the United States, and they wouldn’t vote to convict him? There is no saving this party. You can only try to defeat it, and doing so save democracy, and rebuild from all the ashes,” Stevens continued.

His comments surprised Symone Sanders-Townsend, who said, “To hear you say that you are trying to bring the Republican Party down, that was something that I had never heard you particularly say before.”

“Listen, I think it is going to take a long time. I think that it is going to be at least 10 years before there can emerge a center-right party that has any sanity,” Stevens responded.

He continued, “Republicans got into this because they abandoned any pretense that there was some sort of moral governing philosophy guiding them. They did this deal with the devil with Donald Trump, and as I said, and I believe, it breaks my heart to say this, because I feel like I am in part responsible for it, Donald Trump didn’t change the Republican Party, he revealed it. People don’t change deeply held beliefs in a few years, unless there is some intervening event.”

“They just proved that they cared about nothing but power. And that is why they don’t have any agenda, they don’t have any governing philosophy, and they are running all of these lunatics,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SrhMc_0jBY23n400
Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt said in September Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would “kill” his political enemies.
REUTERS/Marco Bello

Although the Lincoln Project previously purported to defend real conservatism in the face of Trump, it has acted increasingly against many Republican candidates regardless of their ideology or connections to the former president.

In September, Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt tweeted that Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would “kill” his political opponents if given the chance.

Most infamously, the Lincoln Project was behind a viral hoax to paint Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s followers as white supremacists ahead of the gubernatorial election in 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Eye-Opening Poll Shows Donald Trump's Chances Of Getting The GOP Nomination

One of the worst-kept secrets in recent history was finally revealed on November 15, 2022, when Donald Trump took to the podium at his Mar-a-Lago resort to announce his third presidential run. Railing against what he called the current decline of America and its loss of respect on the international stage, he positioned himself as the "voice" of conservatives and declared, "This will not be my campaign; this will be our campaign," adding, "I will fight like no one has fought before."
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

The second largest Republican mega-donor stands behind DeSantis for president, saying it's time to 'move on' from Trump, Politico reports

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin said it was time to "move on" from former President Donald Trump. The conservative donor put his support behind Gov. Ron DeSantis instead. Neither Trump nor DeSantis has confirmed whether they will run for president in 2024. As the increasingly public rivalry between Florida Gov. Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
Dayana Sabatin

Republicans Looking To Impeach Joe Biden

According to The Atlantic, after numerous performative investigations, Republicans in the House are looking to impeach Joe Biden. While this might not be their present plan, it is heard that they're planning on working themselves up to it. The pressure from the MAGA base is starting to build.
Washington Examiner

On Trump vs. DeSantis, Ronald Reagan shows the way

Looking ahead to 2024, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican Party should take their cues from former President Ronald Reagan. After Republicans’ disappointing midterm performance, a showdown between DeSantis and former President Donald Trump seems certain. Trump has already begun taking shots at DeSantis, calling for him to disavow a 2024 run as a sign of “loyalty” and to “wait his turn.”
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?

Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Biden tears into GOP, labels DeSantis ‘Trump incarnate'

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday lashed out at Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as “Donald Trump incarnate,” zeroing in on a potential 2024 GOP presidential contender as he campaigned for Democrats facing uphill fights in next week’s midterm election. In a final-week sprint for Democrats before Election Day, Biden will campaign in New Mexico on Thursday, California on Friday and Pennsylvania on Saturday. By many accounts, Democratic control of Congress and several statehouses is in peril, and Biden is trying to stem that tide. In Florida, a state famously popular among retirees, he focused on federal programs for elderly people and the less well-to-do. He declared that the current crop of GOP candidates “ain’t your father’s Republican party” and said that he prayed God would deliver his opponents “some enlightenment.” After those remarks in Hallandale Beach, he headlined a fundraiser for gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist in Golden Beach. He capped his day in Florida with a rally at Florida Memorial University, a historically Black university, for the state’s Democratic Party, including Crist and Senate candidate Val Demings.
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
62K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy