Herbstreit shows love to a Clemson linebacker

Kirk Herbstreit showed love Monday to a Clemson linebacker coming off his stellar performance against Louisville this past Saturday.

ESPN’s lead college football analyst named Barrett Carter among his top performing players from Week 11 of the college football season.

With Trenton Simpson out due to an ankle injury, Carter moved from his Sam/nickel spot to Simpson’s usual Will position and recorded a superlative performance vs. Louisville, earning team defensive player of the game after recording nine tackles (3.5 for loss), two sacks, an interception and a pass breakup.

The sophomore from Suwanee, Ga., became the first player to record 3.5 or more tackles for loss, 2.0 or more sacks and an interception in a game between two Power Five teams since South Carolina’s Melvin Ingram against Auburn in 2011.

