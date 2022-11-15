ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 2

Related
CBS News

Off-duty New York officer kills woman and wounds another, then fatally shoots herself, police say

An off-duty police officer in western New York state shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself during a domestic dispute, police and officials said. The shootings happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday at a home in Rochester, police said. Police Officer Tiffani Gatson of the city of Greece, a Rochester suburb, shot 27-year-old Angely Solis and a second woman and then turned the gun on herself, Lt. Greg Bello of the Rochester police said.
GREECE, NY
Law & Crime

Former School Cop Confessed to Shooting Police Officer Ex-Boyfriend in the Head After Stalking Him ‘Via Electronic Means’: Authorities

A former school cop in Florida confessed on camera to shooting her estranged boyfriend — himself a Miami-Dade Police Officer — after “she actively tracked the victim via electronic means.” That’s according to a police report detailing the Friday morning incident that was subsequently obtained by Miami ABC affiliate WPLG.
HIALEAH, FL
Law & Crime

‘There Is Evil in the World’: Missouri Husband and Wife Under Arrest After Remains of Pregnant Woman and Unborn Child Found in Separate Locations

A married couple under arrest in McDonald County, Missouri faces first-degree kidnapping charges in connection with the disappearance of 33-year-old Ashley Bush, who was 31 weeks pregnant at the time she was shot and killed while looking for a work-from-home job opportunity, authorities say. Ashley Bush was lured online by...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
People

17-Year-Old Fatally Shoots His Parents Before Turning Gun on Himself

Ashton Desormeaux, 17, and his parents Brian and Janet Desormeaux were found dead in their Coniston, Ontario home A teen fatally shot his parents in the family home before killing himself. Greater Sudbury Police Service said officers were called to a home in Coniston, Ontario around 6:20 p.m. on Oct. 30. Officers entered the home and found the bodies of 46-year-old Brian Desormeaux, 43-year-old Janet Desormeaux and their 17-year-old son Ashton Desormeaux. All three members died from gunshot wounds. "Through the investigation and working in collaboration with the Coroner's Office,...
TheDailyBeast

DA Clears Cops in Horrific Death of Handcuffed Black Woman

A local prosecutor in Georgia says no crime was committed in the death of Brianna Grier, the handcuffed 28-year-old Black woman experiencing a mental health crisis who investigators say fell out of a moving cop car after an officer left the door open.But in an interview, District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale III also confirmed to The Daily Beast that he personally knew Lt. Marlin Primus, one of the sheriff’s deputies who arrested her. This kind of professional relationship is common, but is also why the national trend has long been toward probes of deaths in police custody being referred to...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
Daily Mail

Ohio cops are accused of dressing patrol horses as KKK - but sheriff argues they were meant to be 'ghosts' covered in sheets with their holes cut out for their eyes

In Lake County, Ohio a Sheriff Frank Leonbruno is defending his employees who he says did not mean to offend anyone when they dressed up their police horses as ghosts for Halloween. The Mounted Unit horses were covered in large white sheets Monday night, with eyes cut for their noses,...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Father arrested after allegedly burying six-year-old daughter in hole in garden and leaving her overnight

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault after allegedly burying his six-year-old daughter in a hole in their backyard and leaving her there overnight. KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reported that police arrested John Kraft of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania after investigators interviewed his daughter and her sibling two weeks ago. Mr Kraft is currently in jail. In an interview with police officers, Mr Kraft’s daughter said her father would bury her in a hole in the yard when he thought she was lying. After she was allegedly buried and left overnight, the girl was left smelling like...
WAYNESBURG, PA
Black Enterprise

WATCH: White Officer Stomps on Homeless Black Man in Indiana, Faces Federal Charges for Violating Civil Rights

An Indianapolis police sergeant faces federal charges after a bodycam video captured him stomping on a handcuffed Black homeless man’s face. Eric Huxley, 44, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for violating the victim’s civil rights by using excessive force and has been suspended without pay, according to FOX 59. He also reportedly faces termination along with local felony charges of battery and official misconduct.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Daily Mail

Teen girl, 17, left fighting for life after she was 'thrown from the roof of a car' in the middle of rugby celebrations – with two men charged over the horror incident and accused of driving off

A teen girl is fighting for life after she was thrown from the roof of a moving car with the driver allegedly leaving her injured on the road. Two men, both aged 21, were charged late Tuesday over the incident with a third man, aged 20, also assisting police with their inquiries.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
118K+
Post
1038M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy