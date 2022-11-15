Read full article on original website
Related
Off-duty New York officer kills woman and wounds another, then fatally shoots herself, police say
An off-duty police officer in western New York state shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself during a domestic dispute, police and officials said. The shootings happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday at a home in Rochester, police said. Police Officer Tiffani Gatson of the city of Greece, a Rochester suburb, shot 27-year-old Angely Solis and a second woman and then turned the gun on herself, Lt. Greg Bello of the Rochester police said.
Pastor acquitted after being arrested when police helicopter found church gathering outside during pandemic
A provincial court in Alberta acquitted Pastor Tim Stephens, who was arrested twice on alleged charges of violating provincial public health orders regarding physical distancing.
Two Raleigh police officers on administrative leave after teenage suspect allegedly kills five people
The Raleigh Police Department is placing two officers on administrative leave following an incident on Oct. 13 in which a 15-year-old allegedly killed five people.
Former School Cop Confessed to Shooting Police Officer Ex-Boyfriend in the Head After Stalking Him ‘Via Electronic Means’: Authorities
A former school cop in Florida confessed on camera to shooting her estranged boyfriend — himself a Miami-Dade Police Officer — after “she actively tracked the victim via electronic means.” That’s according to a police report detailing the Friday morning incident that was subsequently obtained by Miami ABC affiliate WPLG.
Mother accused of handcuffing and starving children extradited back to Harris County
Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was extradited from Louisiana over the weekend and booked in jail. She and her boyfriend are accused of horrific abuse against her own children.
A Texas healthcare worker arrested after she was caught on camera abusing a disabled child patient several times, police say
Kathy Moses was arrested after she was caught on camera abusing an 11-year-old girl who she was in charge of taking care of Valley Central reports.
‘There Is Evil in the World’: Missouri Husband and Wife Under Arrest After Remains of Pregnant Woman and Unborn Child Found in Separate Locations
A married couple under arrest in McDonald County, Missouri faces first-degree kidnapping charges in connection with the disappearance of 33-year-old Ashley Bush, who was 31 weeks pregnant at the time she was shot and killed while looking for a work-from-home job opportunity, authorities say. Ashley Bush was lured online by...
17-Year-Old Fatally Shoots His Parents Before Turning Gun on Himself
Ashton Desormeaux, 17, and his parents Brian and Janet Desormeaux were found dead in their Coniston, Ontario home A teen fatally shot his parents in the family home before killing himself. Greater Sudbury Police Service said officers were called to a home in Coniston, Ontario around 6:20 p.m. on Oct. 30. Officers entered the home and found the bodies of 46-year-old Brian Desormeaux, 43-year-old Janet Desormeaux and their 17-year-old son Ashton Desormeaux. All three members died from gunshot wounds. "Through the investigation and working in collaboration with the Coroner's Office,...
Caught on Camera: Black Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing, Dragging Body of Victim at Arizona Apartment Complex
One Arizona man tried to cover up a crime by moving a dead body to a different location. Officials in Arizona are investigating after camera footage allegedly caught a 30-year-old man moving a body through a Mesa apartment complex. Authorities say Michael Binion-Jones was taken into custody Monday on suspicion...
Dad Rapes And Impregnates 9-YEAR-Old Daughter And Then Blames It On Mythological Beings
A Zimbabwean father has been arrested for sexually abusing and impregnating his 9-year-old daughter and then blaming it on mythological beings. Image for representation onlyDe Insider/Olivia Acland.
DA Clears Cops in Horrific Death of Handcuffed Black Woman
A local prosecutor in Georgia says no crime was committed in the death of Brianna Grier, the handcuffed 28-year-old Black woman experiencing a mental health crisis who investigators say fell out of a moving cop car after an officer left the door open.But in an interview, District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale III also confirmed to The Daily Beast that he personally knew Lt. Marlin Primus, one of the sheriff’s deputies who arrested her. This kind of professional relationship is common, but is also why the national trend has long been toward probes of deaths in police custody being referred to...
Ohio cops are accused of dressing patrol horses as KKK - but sheriff argues they were meant to be 'ghosts' covered in sheets with their holes cut out for their eyes
In Lake County, Ohio a Sheriff Frank Leonbruno is defending his employees who he says did not mean to offend anyone when they dressed up their police horses as ghosts for Halloween. The Mounted Unit horses were covered in large white sheets Monday night, with eyes cut for their noses,...
Father arrested after allegedly burying six-year-old daughter in hole in garden and leaving her overnight
A Pennsylvania man has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault after allegedly burying his six-year-old daughter in a hole in their backyard and leaving her there overnight. KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reported that police arrested John Kraft of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania after investigators interviewed his daughter and her sibling two weeks ago. Mr Kraft is currently in jail. In an interview with police officers, Mr Kraft’s daughter said her father would bury her in a hole in the yard when he thought she was lying. After she was allegedly buried and left overnight, the girl was left smelling like...
A California school teacher arrested after she was found hiding a missing teen boy for 2 years, police say
Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, was arrested after police say she was concealing 17-year-old Micheal Ramierz from his family for two years.
WATCH: White Officer Stomps on Homeless Black Man in Indiana, Faces Federal Charges for Violating Civil Rights
An Indianapolis police sergeant faces federal charges after a bodycam video captured him stomping on a handcuffed Black homeless man’s face. Eric Huxley, 44, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for violating the victim’s civil rights by using excessive force and has been suspended without pay, according to FOX 59. He also reportedly faces termination along with local felony charges of battery and official misconduct.
Florida man and son arrested for allegedly shooting at woman sitting in her car they believed was a burglar, sheriff says
A Florida man and his teenage son have been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly opening fire on a woman sitting in her car, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference on Monday. Describing the Saturday incident as a “really, really stupid” crime that nearly led to...
Missing pregnant Arkansas mom and baby found dead in Missouri after couple allegedly kidnaps her
A Benton County, Arkansas, woman last seen on Monday and the baby she had been pregnant with are both dead in McDonald, Missouri, and a couple is facing charges in connection to the case.
Man Aiding Walmart Shooting Victim Dies After Police Knock Him to Ground
"He took him to the ground, body slammed him to the ground," an attorney for the man's family told Newsweek.
Teen girl, 17, left fighting for life after she was 'thrown from the roof of a car' in the middle of rugby celebrations – with two men charged over the horror incident and accused of driving off
A teen girl is fighting for life after she was thrown from the roof of a moving car with the driver allegedly leaving her injured on the road. Two men, both aged 21, were charged late Tuesday over the incident with a third man, aged 20, also assisting police with their inquiries.
Video: Principals let armed, masked teens into school to protect from ‘unsafe’ cops outside
Two school assistant principals let a group of armed and masked teens into a Cleveland, Ohio high school to protect the gunmen from the police outside, even though a security officer yelled at them not to open the door, Fox 8 reported. One witness told police he let the teens...
