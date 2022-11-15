ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

People horrified after bouncer leaves ‘creepy’ note for blacked out woman

Social media users were left feeling creeped out after a reading a note that a bouncer had written for someone who had blacked out the night before. The morning after a night out is never a fun experience, but it's made all the more horrifying if you're left with patchy memories of what happened during your intoxicated state, or worse, if you don't know where you are.
Newsweek

Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'

Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
pethelpful.com

Cat Sneaking Treats to Dog Is Leaving Us in Stitches

It's not every day that you get to see cats and dogs working together. But it's not like it never happens. In fact, TikTok user @adventuresofpiperandfin captured a moment of Piper and Finn scheming together. As it turns out, Piper the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and her cat brother named...
Newsweek

Watch As Labrador Kicks Man Out of His Own Bed in Hilarious Clip

A Labrador named Saiko has left the internet in stitches after a video of him kicking his owner out of his own bed went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok on Wednesday by carlagiusti, shows the dog lying in the middle of the bed between his owners before kicking his dad off the bed, who can be heard screaming in pain and disappointment.
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
TheDailyBeast

World’s Dirtiest Man, 94, Dies After Taking His First Wash

An Iranian hermit affectionately referred to as the “world’s dirtiest man” has died at age 94, just months after having his first wash in decades. “Amu Haji” or “Uncle Haji” passed away on Sunday after spending years assiduously avoiding fresh food or cleaning himself in the belief that “if he cleans himself, he will get sick,” state news agency IRNA reported. Villagers successfully gave Haji a wash a few months ago after previous attempts had been unsuccessful; on one occasion a few years ago, he reportedly avoided being taken to a river to bathe by throwing himself out of a car and running away. The nonagenarian is said to have reached his ripe old age despite subsisting on a diet of roadkill, and he was previously photographed smoking several cigarettes at once.Read it at CNN
Tyla

Man with no jaw falls in love and shares his incredible story

A man who was born with no jaw has fallen in love and has shared his incredible story to help inspire others. Joseph Williams, from Chicago, was born with otofacial syndrome, an extremely rare condition that causes a person to be born without a mandible (lower jaw or jawbone) and therefore without a chin.
CHICAGO, IL
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Tyla

Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World

A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
FLORIDA STATE
Ingram Atkinson

After eating metal throughout his life, Man decides to eat an entire Airplane

It's not everyday that someone consumes a whole plane. Michel Lotito is a French entertainer most notably known for eating metal, glass and rubber in his teens, starting with small objects. He took to eating metal, glass and rubber in his teens, starting with small objects. Lotito's stomach never suffered any serious damage and he was never hospitalized and always had a good appetite. Lotito holds two records in the Guinness Book of World Records: one for the amount of material eaten (1 ton) and another for the amount of metal eaten (9kg).
