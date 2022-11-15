ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Black detainee assaulted by four guards in Georgia jail in shocking CCTV footage

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XqlDg_0jBY1tGs00

Security footage from a Georgia jail shows a Black detainee being assaulted by four guards.

The video, from inside Camden County Jail, shows deputies approaching Jarrett Hobbs in his cell before holding him down.

At least four guards can then be seen grappling with the inmate and throwing punches.

Sheriff Jim Proctor said he had reviewed the footage and ordered an investigation be launched “immediately”.

Federal court records say the jailers entered the cell because Hobbs was repeatedly kicking his door and refusing to stop.

