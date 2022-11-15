ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Steve Jobs’ battered Birkenstocks set new world record

By Dean Murray
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZQ1CI_0jBY1sO900
(AP)

A well-worn pair of Apple icon Steve Jobs’ sandals have sold for a staggering £183,636 ($218,750).

The tech legend’s personally owned and worn brown suede leather Birkenstock Arizonas fetched seven times their original estimate of £50,368 ($60,000).

Accompanied with an NFT of the sandals, the lot set a new world record for highest-selling price for a pair of sandals sold at auction.

Those Birkenstocks were previously owned by Mark Sheff, the house manager to Steve Jobs.

The American entrepreneur and pioneer reportedly wore them during pivotal moments in Apple’s history.

According to Julien’s Auctions, Jobs hatched the beginnings of the Apple computer in 1976 in a Los Altos garage with Apple’s co-founder Steve Wozniak while occasionally wearing these sandals.

In an interview with Vogue titled “Apple Meets Birkenstock”, Jobs ex-partner Chrisann Brennan said: “The sandals were part of his simple side. They were his uniform.

“The great thing about a uniform is that you don’t have to worry about what to wear in the morning.”

The lot was sold at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City and online with thousands of bidders, fans and collectors from around the world participating.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Who Is Elon Musk's Estranged Father? All About Errol Musk

Errol Musk has seven children, including Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk — and two with his own stepdaughter The Musk name might be one of the most recognizable on the planet, but little is known about its patriarch, Errol Musk. Unlike his son, Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk, Errol has mostly flown under the radar, though the father of seven has had an increasingly public profile over the last few years, largely due to his complicated family relationships. In addition to Elon, Errol is dad to...
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk’s Secret Obsession Explains Everything He Does

On Thursday, The Guardian published an interview with Olena Zelensky, the first lady of Ukraine, during which she addressed an unlikely topic: Elon Musk’s role in Eastern Europe, where his Starlink internet service has become increasingly central to Ukraine’s war effort. Gently upbraiding the tech-mogul for previously advocating that Ukraine cede territory to Russia in exchange for peace, the first lady expressed gratitude for Starlink, but suggested Musk’s allegedly pro-Kremlin views on Crimea were a product of ignorance. “Let’s be honest, even the smartest person can’t say the smartest thing 24 hours a day,” she said.Of course, Zelensky is not...
Business Insider

Mark Zuckerberg's giant middle finger to Wall Street backfired for Meta. Welcome to the 'biggest two week pivot' analysts have ever seen.

About two weeks ago, Mark Zuckerberg raised a giant middle finger to investors who were clamoring for cost-cuts. The move went stunningly wrong, crushing the shares of Facebook parent company Meta. The young billionaire founder didn't take very long to learn his lesson. On Wednesday, Zuckerberg announced 11,000 layoffs, about...
The Modern Times

FTX collapse sheds light on financial link between, Clinton and Elon Musk

The financial link between Hillary and Elon.(THE MODERN TIMES) November 11, 2022 FTX, Alameda Research, and nearly 130 other affiliates began voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States. Investors from companies to private citizens reportedly lost a combined billions. Investors included; Blackrock, Tom Brady and now ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, Coinbase, Teachers Venture Growth, and a hardly mentioned company called, K5 Global.
insideevs.com

Tesla Cybertruck Hiring Begins

We recently reported that Tesla may begin large-scale production of the Cybertruck toward the end of 2023, though we had the impression that perhaps the massive electric pickup truck would arrive at least slightly sooner. Tesla is already tooling the factory for the Cybertruck, and now it's hiring for several new job positions specific to the electric truck.
electrek.co

Elon Musk: ‘I have Tesla covered too’ as he sleeps at Twitter HQ

Tesla investors are starting to get increasingly concerned that Elon Musk’s focus on Twitter is taking him away from the automaker as its stock is falling. The CEO tried to reassure shareholders saying that he has “Tesla covered,” but he also said that he is sleeping at Twitter’s headquarters “until the social media is fixed.”
teslarati.com

Elon Musk explains Tesla’s non-adoption of market surveys for its products

Tesla CEO Elon Musk definitely seems to be following a playbook that’s been adopted by some of the world’s most influential business personalities. During a meeting with Twitter’s employees, Musk confirmed that Tesla does not do market surveys. The company simply makes products that it is convinced people would love.
The Independent

The Independent

921K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy