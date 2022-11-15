Rishi Sunak is 'ready to make difficult decisions' for the UK in his economic plan

Rishi Sunak says he is ready to make “difficult decisions” ahead of the Autumn budget.

Speaking with Sky News, the prime minister said he was ready to address the challenges the UK faces.

When asked by Beth Rigby if he, like Liz Truss , was prepared to be “unpopular” in order to bring in his economic plans, he said he was.

In reply, he said: “I think people can be reassured that what they’ll get from me is honesty.”

