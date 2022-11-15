ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Rishi Sunak is 'ready to make difficult decisions' for the UK in his economic plan

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aTS4u_0jBY1pjy00

Rishi Sunak says he is ready to make “difficult decisions” ahead of the Autumn budget.

Speaking with Sky News, the prime minister said he was ready to address the challenges the UK faces.

When asked by Beth Rigby if he, like Liz Truss , was prepared to be “unpopular” in order to bring in his economic plans, he said he was.

In reply, he said: “I think people can be reassured that what they’ll get from me is honesty.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brexit: Record low now think UK was right to leave EU

Just 32 per cent of British voters now think the UK was right to leave the EU, a new poll has found.The figure from pollster YouGov is the lowest on record and the latest continuation of a trend stretching back to last year.A full 56 per cent now explicitly think Britain was wrong to leave, with the rest saying they don’t know.The figure comes after “rejoin” took a record 14-point lead in a separate poll by Redfield and Wilton Strategies last month, which asked how people would vote in another EU referendum.Respected political scientist Professor Sir John Curtice said...
The Independent

Net migration to stay over 200,000, despite Sunak’s pledge to cut numbers

Net migration into the UK will be above 200,000 from next year, the Treasury watchdog has said, despite Rishi Sunak’s pledge to cut the numbers entering the country.The impact of post-Brexit visa rules has been reassessed by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) – which concludes they are far more generous than predicted just 8 months ago.In March, the OBR forecast 136,000 more people would arrive than leave the UK in 2023, a figure expected to decline only slightly to 129,000 in 2026.But it now says net migration will be 224,000 next year and “settle at 205,000 a year from...
The Independent

UK ‘swings’ from scrapping 45p tax to lowering of top rate threshold

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt had bad news on Thursday for those on the highest incomes as he announced a reduction to the threshold for paying the top rate of tax from £150,000 to £125,140.While not a surprise, it marked a sharp about-turn from only a few weeks ago when then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng stood up in the House of Commons and announced plans to scrap the top rate of tax as part of a radical bid to boost growth.The move was widely criticised and Liz Truss’s administration, before it fell apart, was eventually forced into an embarrassing u-turn over the outcry.Mr Hunt,...
The Independent

Jeremy Hunt statement sets scene for ‘grim’ fall in living standards

Britain is facing the sharpest fall in living standards for generations, as the chancellor confirmed the UK is now in a recession expected to last until 2024.In an autumn statement designed to rein in inflation and restore financial stability, Jeremy Hunt deployed stealth taxes totalling £25bn and £30bn of cuts to public services to fill a £55bn gap in the government’s books.And he set a course for austerity in public services like police, transport and local government, providing no extra cash to offset soaring inflation for the next three years and slashing expected increases in the following three by...
The Independent

Boris Johnson was paid £11,559 by Rupert Murdoch to fly to a meeting

Rupert Murdoch paid Boris Johnson £11,559 to fly to a business meeting in the western US.Mr Johnson’s register of interests does not reveal who the former prime minister met with, but the media mogul is reported to have bought a large ranch in Montana in December 2021.Another entry in Mr Johnson’s register of interests show he was also paid £276,000 for a speech to American insurers barely a month after leaving Downing Street.Mr Johnson addressed a conference held by the Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers (CIAB) in October, giving a 30-minute speech and a 45-minute “fireside chat” at the...
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Voices: This is not a government. It is a rolling experiential performance art piece

Yet another day, then, to just breathe it all in. Events not to try to understand, but merely to wonder at. The Tory party, yet again, in its full pomp, its full majesty. At its most staggeringly, most marvellously ridiculous.They have been such a stunning joke for such a very long time now that no one is laughing anymore. Not that they ever were laughing, as such, but the level of sustained absurdity is such that it has begun to feel entirely normal.For quite a while now, I have watched the Tory party in action and found it very...
The Independent

Government must take case of imprisoned activist in Egypt ‘much more seriously’

Amnesty International has called on the Government to take the case of imprisoned pro-democracy activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah “much more seriously”.The charity said “nothing appears to be happening” to free British-Egyptian writer Mr Abd El-Fattah, 40, from Wadi El Natrun prison in Cairo, where he has been incarcerated for most of the past decade.It comes after Mr Abd El-Fattah’s sister, Mona Seif, said that his physical health had “deteriorated severely” over the last two weeks following a hunger strike.Freshta Sharif, a campaign manager at Amnesty International UK, said the Government is failing to make progress on the urgent case despite...
The Independent

Toughest tightening of public spending pushed back in Hunt budget

Public spending will face a squeeze under Jeremy Hunt’s autumn budget but most of the pressures may not be fully felt until after 2025.However, it means that the Conservatives could be out of office by the time spending cuts are scheduled to take full effect, with the next election required to take place before January 2025.The details emerged in the Chancellor’s autumn statement, which came alongside a detailed Office for Budget Responsibility forecast, with some economists already sceptical of the approach taken by Mr Hunt as the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) suggested that the plan could “stretch credulity”.The decision...
The Independent

Boris Johnson was paid £276,000 for speech to American insurance brokers

Boris Johnson was paid £276,000 for a speech to American insurers barely a month after leaving Downing Street.The former prime minister addressed a conference held by the Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers (CIAB) in October, giving a 30-minute speech and a 45-minute “fireside chat” at the event in Colorado Springs.Reports suggested he had been paid around 150,000 US dollars for his speech, but an update to the MPs’ register of interests published on Thursday showed the full fee was £276,130.The entry in Mr Johnson’s register stated he also received transport and accommodation from the CIAB for himself and two...
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Sewage: Environment secretary Therese Coffey says stopping dumping ‘not her priority’

A Labour MP has slammed environment secretary Therese Coffey after she admitted that meeting executives at water firms dumping raw sewage into British rivers are ‘not her priority’.Speaking in Parliament today, Jim McMahon said: “The environment secretary has been in post now for three weeks but the crisis of raw sewage turning England into an open sewer can be traced back to her time as environment minister.“To undo that damage can she update the house on when she held a round table with all the water bosses and what the outcome was?”Coffey replied: “We have seen some really difficult...
The Independent

Government’s autumn statement ‘neglects’ entertainment sector, trade bodies say

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has said the autumn statement does not go far enough and lacks clarity, as entertainment trade bodies and industry groups react to the Chancellor’s announcement.Jeremy Hunt delivered his autumn statement to MPs in the House of Commons on Thursday, during which he said he was having to make difficult decisions to ensure a “shallower downturn”, but the economy was still expected to shrink 1.4% in 2023.Michael Kill, chief executive of the NTIA, a trade body representing UK business in the night-time economy said: “This Government is guilty of neglecting thousands of businesses and millions...
The Independent

Trust breaks down at Cop27 as UN chief urges countries to reach agreement in final 24 hours

In the final 24-hour stretch of Cop27, countries remain bitterly divided over the path forward on the global climate crisis.United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres arrived back in Sharm el-Sheikh on Thursday to push for an ambitious outcome, warning countries that it was “crunch time”.“I am here to appeal to all parties to rise to this moment and to the greatest challenge that humanity is facing,” Mr Guterres said at a solemn briefing with Egypt’s Cop27 president, Sameh Shoukry. “The world is watching and has a simple message to all of us: stand and deliver. Deliver the kind of meaningful...
The Independent

Chancellor called ‘out of touch’ over plans for roof extension at £1.7m house

The Liberal Democrats and Green Party have criticised the “out of touch” Chancellor after it emerged he has sought planning permission for a roof extension on his £1.7million London house.Jeremy Hunt announced plans for almost £25 billion in tax increases and more than £30 billion in spending cuts by 2027-28 in his autumn statement on Thursday, as Treasury watchdog the Office for Budget Responsibility reported the UK is in a recession.Mr Hunt submitted a planning application to Westminster City Council in September, seeking approval for an array of works on his four-storey house in Pimlico, which has now sparked a...
The Independent

NHS set targets in exchange for Treasury funding

The NHS has been set targets for ambulance, A&E and GP services by the Treasury as the chancellor seeks “Singapore efficiency” and “Scandanavian quality.” Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has promised £3.3 billion to the NHS for 2023-24 and in 2024-25 to help offset increases in inflation, however, has said the sector will commit to improving ambulance response times by half, year on year improvement in A&E, and for patients to see a GP within two weeks. NHS England previously estimated it would need £7 billion in 23-24 to address inflation costs, however, NHS chief Amanda Pritchard said the settlement would enable...
The Independent

Economy set to shrink by 2% as Government debt to soar £400bn higher – OBR

Government debt is set to balloon £400 billion higher than previously expected, warned the fiscal watchdog as it unveiled a bleak outlook for the UK economy.The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said the economy is already in recession and will shrink further next year due to sky-high inflation.It forecast the UK economy will be shrink by 2% in total over a lengthy recession which started earlier this year.The OBR said squeezed incomes, higher interest rates and tumbling house prices – which it expects to drop by 9% by 2024 – are all set to contribute to a recession lasting “just...
The Independent

Biden inadvertently flashes G20 step-by-step cheat sheet: ‘You take your seat’

President Joe Biden has once again given an inadvertent glimpse of a “cheat sheet” step-by-step guide for how to conduct himself.Earlier this week, leaders from some of the world’s largest economies descended on Bali for two days at the G20 Summit, where they were welcomed by their host country’s president, Joko Widodo, to gather under the theme of “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”.The US commander-in-chief held talks throughout the summit with fellow leaders from economic powerhouses, but the meetings were briefly interrupted after a wave of Russian strikes on Ukraine led to an explosion in Nato member state Poland which...
The Independent

Royal College of Nursing warns of December strikes over pay

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has called for “detailed negotiations” on pay in the next five days or it will announce strike dates for December.In a letter to Health Secretary Steve Barclay following the autumn statement, RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said the Chancellor demonstrated that “the government remains unprepared to give my members the support they need at work and at home”.She said that recent meetings with the minister had been “cordial in tone”, but had not resolved the issues at the heart of proposed strike action.Last week, the RCN announced that nursing staff at the majority of...
The Independent

Autumn Budget - live: UK faces ‘collapse in living standards’, higher bills and tax hikes

The UK faces a collapse in living standards, higher bills, tax hikes and increased unemployment as the economy slumps further into recession.The chancellor said in his autumn statement he was having to make difficult decisions to ensure a shallower downturn.Most households will be worse off as a result of Jeremy Hunt’s decisions, under which the cap on energy bills will increase and the tax burden will rise to its highest since the Second World War.The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecast unemployment would rise by 505,000 and the economy would shrink by 2%.Inflation is expected to cause a dramatic...
The Independent

The Independent

922K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy