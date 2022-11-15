ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke Pines, FL

Millions in Broward tax dollars to shift from public schools to charter schools

By Lisa J. Huriash, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 5 days ago
Pembroke Pines Charter Schools held a teacher job fair/open house at the The Charles F. Dodge City Center in May. The Broward School Board voted Tuesday to give additional tax dollars to charter schools. Mike Stocker / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

The Broward School Board voted Tuesday to give additional tax dollars to charter schools — even as some opposed the idea when public schools are in need.

Broward School Board member Kevin Tynan made the proposal to consider using discretionary tax dollars — generally earmarked for construction, maintenance, technology such as tablets and software, and school buses — to help fund charter schools.

“I hear painfully the need, I hear it, I just think we need to share it,” he said.

The vote passed 6-3, with the majority of the governor-appointed members supporting the move.

Officials said charter schools would get $9.75 million from the Broward County School District, which collects revenue from property taxes. The money comes from unassigned capital reserves, currently estimated at $150 million.

Separately, the county’s charter schools are currently receiving a $27.8 million slice of the state’s Public Education Capital Outlay fund, according to district staff.

Charter schools use public money, but are run by private entities. In Broward County, while the number of students in public schools continues to decline each year, the number of families attending charter schools has gone up .

Tynan said about 19% of the county’s students attend charter schools, where minorities are the majority of the student population.

“We cannot exclude a growing number of students for equitable funding,” he said.

Pembroke Pines City Manager Charles Dodge told board members this week that it was a fairness issue, because charter school parents pay property taxes , too.

The school district “should share,” said Dodge, whose city runs its own charter school system, saying he’s sought “this funding for decades.” There are two K-5 schools, two K-8 schools and the Academic Village, a 6-12 grade school and the charters have 6,000 students and another 5,000 on a waiting list. Pembroke Pines created its own charter schools in the late 1990s after the school district could not build enough schools to keep up with explosive growth.

The city filed a lawsuit in 2007 seeking to compel the Broward school district to give charter schools some of the money collected for school construction and maintenance. But a Broward Circuit Court judge ruled against Pembroke Pines in 2010, saying there was no entitlement. In 2017, state law changed, giving districts the option to share funds.

Dodge called it “sinful” the condition some public schools are in; but “we shouldn’t be responsible for how they manage their finances.”

Advocates for charter schools and private schools say it gives parents a choice about where their children attend school. Opponents say taxpayer assistance diverts needed dollars away from public school students.

Judith Marte, deputy superintendent, told School Board members the money could instead be used for items in public schools like more buses, computers, to maintain playgrounds, calling the list “very robust.” She also told members to be mindful of a potential recession. The district previously set aside $7.7 million to be “realigned” from the general fund into the unassigned fund for a rainy day.

School Board member Lori Alhadeff said charter schools are “chipping away” at public schools. She said more money is needed to fund the public schools, which are “scraping the barrel to find funding. This is a lot of money.”

Agreed Broward County School Board member Sarah Leonardi, who said, “I cannot support giving more money away” when schools are in need of repairs.

Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at lhuriash@sunsentinel.com . Follow on Twitter @LisaHuriash

Comments / 28

Watchful Eye
5d ago

Nope, not for it!! State governments have purposely destroyed public schools just to move the money to these types of schools that are not regulated by the state. Nope, nope and nope.

Reply(2)
15
OneAverageWhiteGuy
4d ago

More Broward taxpayer money to be shifted to help the profits of private corps. Picking winners and losers. All cause DeSantis is picking who should be the decision makers.

Reply
4
fuzzy one
4d ago

And that’s the way republican’ts want it funneling tax &$$ to religious schools and conservative teaching

Reply
4
 

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

