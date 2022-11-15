ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: Novak Djokovic to get visa for Aussie Open

 2 days ago

Serbian star Novak Djokovic hopes to receive a visa allowing him to play in the 2023 Australian Open.

The Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported on Tuesday that the nation’s immigration minister overturned a potential three-year exclusion period that Djokovic was facing after being deported last January.

Djokovic was ranked No. 1 in the world and was the No. 1 seed when he showed up to defend his Australian Open title last year. After a forced quarantine and multiple courtroom sessions over his COVID-19 vaccination status and supporting paperwork, his visa was ultimately revoked on the eve of the tournament.

Djokovic, 35, has nine Australian Open championships among his 21 Grand Slam singles titles.

As of July 6, incoming travelers in Australia no longer have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Australian Open begins on Jan. 16 in Melbourne. Djokovic is currently ranked No. 8 in the world.

–Field Level Media

