cryptoglobe.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies

Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving

The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
Motley Fool

The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
u.today

Over Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase, Here's What's Happening

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
kitco.com

Uniswap passes Coinbase as number-two Ethereum exchange

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Hayden Adams, the creator of Uniswap, shared the news in a tweet on Tuesday morning. Binance remains in...
e-cryptonews.com

What Is the Bitcoin Vault (BTCV)?

After the introduction of Bitcoin (BTC), the decentralized financial network has gone through multiple upgrades in the form of forks. One of the hard forks that were performed on Bitcoin is the Bitcoin Vault (BTCV). The Bitcoin Vault strived to offer users all the benefits that come with Bitcoin enhanced...
astaga.com

Bitcoin differs from other cryptocurrencies, says Jack Mallers

Bitcoin stays the dominant cryptocurrency and differs from the opposite cash and tokens presently obtainable available in the market. Jack Mallers, the CEO of Strike, an organization that permits customers to purchase and promote Bitcoin, stated Bitcoin differs from different cryptocurrencies. He talked about this throughout a current interview with CNBC.

