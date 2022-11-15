ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mike Tyson And Evander Holyfield Collaborate On “Holy Ears” THC Gummies

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield have come together for a hilarious THC edible collaboration called “Holy Ears.” “Holy Ears” follows the New York boxer’s cannabis gummy called “Mike Bites,” which is shaped like an ear with a bite taken out of it, a nod to his and the 60-year-old’s infamous 1997 boxing match where the Hotboxin With Mike Tyson host was disqualified for biting off a chunk of The Real Deal’s ear.More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg Sets Record Straight On How Much Weed He Smokes DailyDJ Whoo Kid On Whoodini Cannabis Strain, Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson, And That Advice That Changed...
ARIZONA STATE
wrestlingheadlines.com

Ken Shamrock Discuses What Would Happen If He Ever Fought Mike Tyson

IMPACT Hall of Famer and MMA legend Ken Shamrock recently joined the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast to discuss among all things what would happen if he ever decided to have a professional fight against the great Mike Tyson. The former WWE Intercontinental champion states that he would...
ng-sportingnews.com

Evander Holyfield reveals what made Riddick Bowe rivalry special and suggests simple theory on boxing's lack of great heavyweight fights

On November 13, 1992, the curtain rose for the first act of an epic trilogy. In an eagerly anticipated showdown between unbeaten fighters, the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world Evander Holyfield was matched against No. 1 challenger Riddick Bowe at the Thomas & Mack Centre in Las Vegas. It’s rare for a super fight to live up to its billing, but this one exceeded all expectations.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Crawford: I Really Don't Think It'll Damage My Legacy If Spence Fight Doesn't Happen

Terence Crawford wants to fight Errol Spence Jr. in 2023, but the unbeaten WBO welterweight champion still doesn’t feel like he needs to fight Spence to solidify his legacy. Crawford contends that he has accomplished plenty in this brutal business, regardless of whether he ever faces Spence. The 35-year-old Omaha, Nebraska native has won world titles in three weight classes, became the first undisputed 140-pound champion of the four-belt era and has long drawn consensus consideration as one of the top three boxers, pound-for-pound, in the sport.
BoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez will beat Caleb Plant predicts Canelo Alvarez

By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez predicts that David Benavidez will defeat former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant when the two battle in a WBC 168-lb title eliminator. Canelo views the Benavidez vs. Plant fight as one that will be competitive. Ultimately he feels that the former...

