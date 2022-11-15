Terence Crawford wants to fight Errol Spence Jr. in 2023, but the unbeaten WBO welterweight champion still doesn’t feel like he needs to fight Spence to solidify his legacy. Crawford contends that he has accomplished plenty in this brutal business, regardless of whether he ever faces Spence. The 35-year-old Omaha, Nebraska native has won world titles in three weight classes, became the first undisputed 140-pound champion of the four-belt era and has long drawn consensus consideration as one of the top three boxers, pound-for-pound, in the sport.

1 DAY AGO