Read full article on original website
Related
Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield Create Unlikely Business Partnership
Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are using one of the most infamous moments in a boxing ring to help destigmatize cannabis. The two legendary boxers announced a partnership for “Holy Ears,” cannabis edibles in the shape of an ear. Tyson and Holyfield posed to promote their product, both...
Mike Tyson And Evander Holyfield Collaborate On “Holy Ears” THC Gummies
Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield have come together for a hilarious THC edible collaboration called “Holy Ears.” “Holy Ears” follows the New York boxer’s cannabis gummy called “Mike Bites,” which is shaped like an ear with a bite taken out of it, a nod to his and the 60-year-old’s infamous 1997 boxing match where the Hotboxin With Mike Tyson host was disqualified for biting off a chunk of The Real Deal’s ear.More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg Sets Record Straight On How Much Weed He Smokes DailyDJ Whoo Kid On Whoodini Cannabis Strain, Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson, And That Advice That Changed...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ken Shamrock Discuses What Would Happen If He Ever Fought Mike Tyson
IMPACT Hall of Famer and MMA legend Ken Shamrock recently joined the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast to discuss among all things what would happen if he ever decided to have a professional fight against the great Mike Tyson. The former WWE Intercontinental champion states that he would...
Chew On This: Mike Tyson & Evander Holyfield Team Up For A New Edible Cannabis Product
The two boxing legends have put their differences aside long ago and now are partnering to release a new edible product inspired by their controversial 1997 fight.
Entertainment News: Mayweather's Eye, Flava Flav Loses It, and Grammy Noms
Entertainment News: Mayweather's Eye, Flava Flav Loses It, and Grammy Noms
ng-sportingnews.com
Evander Holyfield reveals what made Riddick Bowe rivalry special and suggests simple theory on boxing's lack of great heavyweight fights
On November 13, 1992, the curtain rose for the first act of an epic trilogy. In an eagerly anticipated showdown between unbeaten fighters, the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world Evander Holyfield was matched against No. 1 challenger Riddick Bowe at the Thomas & Mack Centre in Las Vegas. It’s rare for a super fight to live up to its billing, but this one exceeded all expectations.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: I Really Don't Think It'll Damage My Legacy If Spence Fight Doesn't Happen
Terence Crawford wants to fight Errol Spence Jr. in 2023, but the unbeaten WBO welterweight champion still doesn’t feel like he needs to fight Spence to solidify his legacy. Crawford contends that he has accomplished plenty in this brutal business, regardless of whether he ever faces Spence. The 35-year-old Omaha, Nebraska native has won world titles in three weight classes, became the first undisputed 140-pound champion of the four-belt era and has long drawn consensus consideration as one of the top three boxers, pound-for-pound, in the sport.
Floyd Mayweather’s next fight: 3 opponent options, including Manny Pacquiao
Following another easy exhibition win in Abu Dhabi, Floyd Mayweather’s next fight remains to be seen, but the aging boxing
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez will beat Caleb Plant predicts Canelo Alvarez
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez predicts that David Benavidez will defeat former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant when the two battle in a WBC 168-lb title eliminator. Canelo views the Benavidez vs. Plant fight as one that will be competitive. Ultimately he feels that the former...
ng-sportingnews.com
Floyd Mayweather reveals simple reason for competing in boxing exhibition fights despite being retired
Floyd Mayweather has been entertaining boxing fans since the 1996 Olympics. Whether it is his in-ring ability or his antics in and out of the ring, Mayweather always makes things exciting. Even retired, Mayweather manages to stay relevant in boxing. The Hall of Famer retired from professional fighting in 2017...
Hasim Rahman Jr. Responds to The Cancelation of Vitor Belfort’s Fight; Faces Gregy Hardy At Misfits Boxing Event On Saturday
It appears Hasim Rahman Jr. and DAZN boxing are on this weekend (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022). On Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, Vitor Belfort, Rahman’s initial opponent in the Misfits 003 boxing event, withdrew from the match due to undisclosed reasons. Belfort’s fight with Rahman would mark his second professional...
Comments / 0