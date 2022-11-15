Myrtle Point avenged one of its losses from the regular season Friday to reach the eight-man football semifinals. The Bobcats beat host Crane 38-22 to set up a matchup against one of the other teams that beat Myrtle Point earlier in the year, top-ranked St. Paul. The semifinal game is set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Cottage Grove High School. In the other semifinal, Lost River meets Powder Valley in...

MYRTLE POINT, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO