Read full article on original website
Related
Mansfield Christian hopes balance leads to run at a league championship
MANSFIELD — Mansfield Christian coach Cary Craner isn't afraid to put a goal on the list that the Flames haven't checked off since the 2013-14 season. Win a Mid-Buckeye Conference championship. It is very high on the goal list for the 2022-23 season, and for good reason. The Flames...
Bobcats reach eight-man football semifinals
Myrtle Point avenged one of its losses from the regular season Friday to reach the eight-man football semifinals. The Bobcats beat host Crane 38-22 to set up a matchup against one of the other teams that beat Myrtle Point earlier in the year, top-ranked St. Paul. The semifinal game is set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Cottage Grove High School. In the other semifinal, Lost River meets Powder Valley in...
Snider rallies to beat Mishawaka to win Class 5A regional title
By Matthew Klingenberger MISHAWAKA – The Snider Panthers weren’t ready to stop playing. After falling behind Mishawaka by three touchdowns in the first half of its Class 5A regional championship game on Friday, the Panthers showed their resilience by rallying for a 41-27 victory. "We didn't do ...
Comments / 0