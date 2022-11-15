ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Billionaire Jeff Bezos Is in Trouble

Billionaire Jeff Bezos has been keeping a low profile in recent months. He briefly broke his silence last month to issue a dire warning about the economy at a time when economic concerns are running high. "Yep, the probabilities in this economy tell you to batten down the hatches," Bezos...
SlashGear

Jeff Bezos Says He Will Give Away Most Of His Wealth Following $100 Million Dolly Parton Grant

Amazon founder and one of the world's richest men, Jeff Bezos, plans to give away a healthy portion of his fortune towards philanthropic endeavors throughout his lifetime. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bezos is currently the world's fourth richest man with a net worth of $124 billion, while Forbes puts his net worth at around $122 billion. Bezos, who is a fan of fancy yachts, revealed plans of his charitable ambitions in a rare sit-down interview with CNN.
TheStreet

Jeff Bezos Roasted for Ill-Timed Announcement About His Money

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report founder Jeff Bezos had barely finished telling CNN that he would give away most of his considerable wealth when social media let loose with enough high-octane snark to power his Blue Origin rocket to infinity and beyond (or at least low-earth orbit). "He should...
Investopedia

Amazon Founder Bezos Plans to Give Away Most of His Fortune

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the world's fourth-richest man, pledged to give away a majority of his $124 billion net worth in his lifetime, after previously being scrutinized for not doing so. Key Takeaways. Bezos said he'll devote the money to fighting climate change and supporting people who can unify humanity,...
Newsweek

Amazon Could Lay Off Thousands Just Days After Bezos Vowed to Share Fortune

Jeff Bezos announced his intention to donate most of his fortune during his lifetime to worthy causes—including fighting climate change— at almost at the same time as news of his company preparing to lay off some 10,000 staff broke. Bezos—Amazon's founder, executive chairman, former president and CEO—is the...
Front Office Sports

Bezos Hints at Coming Commanders Bid

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos did nothing to quell rumors that he’s interested in buying the Washington Commanders in an interview on Saturday. Asked by CNN’s Chloe Melas about the chatter that he could buy the team, Bezos replied that he’s “heard that buzz.”. “I grew up...
